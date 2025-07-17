Travis Scott’s Fashion Evolution: Houston Roots To Global Icon (And We Can't Wait To See Him In India!)

Reputation preceeds. Wise, wise words! For rapper Travis Scott, there are several ends that tie him to the unlatched ends of stardom—chart-topping hits, a high-profile former relationship, controversies and the likes. What he's also known for, is his nonchalant approach to fashion, which peculiarly works in his favour, both on and off-stage. Yeah, it's no news that rappers try to look low-maintenance whilst the behind-the-scenes tell a completely different story. It's woefully overwrought. But fun.

Now this guy, this ASTROTHUNDER messiah to be precise, is on a ride of his own. Akin to his discography, his public and sartorial image runs in congruence with his slightly whimsical vibe. Rappers can sure conjure up the unexplored, whip up his track 4x4 and you'll know what I'm talking about.

Tat's The Point

Effeminacy isn't a vice for Scott, as the rapper is confident enough in his masculinity to give pearls and trinkets a fair chance, albeit cyclically. Tatted to the T, he treats his body like a canvas and decks it up with not just jerseys but also vests, eclectic knits and forgoes the usual path carved by his predecessors. Yes, the LVs and Diors come often, but so do the Loewes and Givenchys. You know what I'm saying?

The Hypebeast sensibilities don't shy away here, though. It's not an, 'I'm not like other guys' agenda he's championing—it's a slow, seductive, low-effort finesse you find amusingly refreshing in a world tainted with scripted perfection. Headgear seems to enjoy a grade A status with the Goosebumps singer as bonnets and durags are his jam. Yes, I said jam. The Nike Dunk and Jordans are always in sight, their cherishment on flagrant full-display. Sprinke in some absurdist jewellery, especially silver-toned chunky bad boys et voilà.

Straddling The Hype

In 2025, you know a celeb is qualified enough for a humble brag when Erewhon comes into the picture. Milkshakes apart, Travis Scott is also keen on honouring the sport fanatic in him. Racer jackets, center-zipped bombers featuring dual colourways and parachute pants—leave it to the rapper to make his fans wonder whether it's the paddock or the stage arena. I'd love both, honestly.

(Someone please get me the tickets for his Mumbai show).

His stage fits have been experimental aplenty—khaki-cargo hybrids, unconventional tailoring edging between futurism and brutalism, hemline experimentation and more. The cuts are tight, sometimes unruly (which works to his benefit) and add on to his lore. Very Dune-meets-Mad Max, this outfit to be specific.

Hip hop fashion has always been about storytelling: coded signals of status, defiance, aspiration, and authenticity. Travis Scott, in that sense, doesn’t just inherit this legacy but ends up reshaping it through a psychedelic filter. The genre has undoubtedly evolved, so did the wardrobe: enter the high fashion era, where rappers were no longer just wearing Gucci—they were sitting front row, walking the runway, and eventually directing the collaborations themselves. Travis is the inevitable result of this trajectory, but he brings something darker, more cinematic.

There’s a welcome grunge sensibility to his understanding of menswear, the way he approaches hip hop fashion. The slouchy and distressed inclination just seem to work right. He’s part punk, part cowboy, part intergalactic wanderer. And we love to see it.

See you in October, Travis!

