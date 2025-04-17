IPL 2025: From Abhishek Sharma To Hardik Pandya, Cricketers Who Get Off-Pitch Fashion Right

We've looked at models for the longest time for some stellar off-duty style inspiration. Enter sportspersons. Cricketers espcially (IPL 2025 is on). The new wave of boys are all-rounders both on, and off the field. Performance, check. Style, double check. From Hardik Pandya's maxilmalist affair with OTT ornamentation to Abhishek's Sharma's gym bro and vacation fits, there's ample material to fawn over. Shoutout to Shubman Gill for reinstating my faith in varsity jackets.

Here are some of our favourite boys knocking it off the park in terms of style, this season.

Abhishek Sharma is quite frankly the biggest breakout star this IPL 2025 season. From a remarkable success arc in the Sunrisers Hyderabad pool to building a solid following of fashion fanatics all thanks to his laid-back sense of style, boys must seriously look to him for some inspiration when shopping. He’s got the whole ‘Delhi boy vibe’ (he was born in Amristsar though) with resplendent kurtas and gym bro fits that are a sure-shot hit amongst the masses. That one diamond earring he sports—so dreamy. Brownie points to his vacation fits, a classic confluence of ease and function!

After having just collaborated with Pranav Misra of HUEMN, people are finally waking up to his style sensibilities. While he likes flying under the radar, the understated athleisure he so often frequents, warrants wide-spread appreciation in my opinion. You’ll spot baggy tees, mature cargos and occasional spottings of suits—he likes surprising his audience with surprises that are low-key. Need him in more chunky chains—thirst trap pro max. His watch collection is elite too.

Shubman Gill could easily pass as a trained model. His poses, choice in clothing and demeanour as a whole propels him as a worthy proponent of a meaty international contract with a luxury maison. He’s loyal to Amiri, Shantnu Nikhil and loves a good tailored look. Varsity jackets and chic layering is a no brainier—his affinity for boxy silhouettes stands known. I’d love to see him give Indian textiles a chance, he’d rock it.

Ishan Kishan, aka the leader of the ‘fashun’ pack. He’s fun, he’s outspoken, he’s a pookie. All of this seamlessly translates into his sartorial picks, just with an added sense of composure. We have Nikita Jaisinghani to thank here! He’s a big fan of the OG tuxedo and gravitates towards structured silhouettes aplenty. He isn’t shy to experiment with jewellery and is often photographed wearing funky prints and satin shirts that put his impeccable tattoos on display. Reminds my how I’ve been disregarding my itch to get inked! But he’s convincing me.

Faraz Manan, Tarun Tahiliani and the likes. Pandya is a luxe boy who sure loves his diamonds. All about OTT statements, the all-rounder and Mumbai Indians captain boasts of an enviable rock collection, with signature, limited-edition watches coming to a close second. His style is audacious and quite frankly refreshing—he’s going to make a statement both on, and off the field. His desi repertoire of outfits stands valiantly atop this roster, blurring the lines between experimentation and playing by the rules.

