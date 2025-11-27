Elegance Personified: Janhvi Kapoor In Manish Malhotra’s Pearl-Embellished Cream Lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor steps into full princess mode with her latest appearance, dressed in a dreamy cream Manish Malhotra lehenga that’s equal parts classic and contemporary. The outfit, drenched in soft shimmer and finished with intricate pearl work, is a masterclass in how to elevate your shaadi season outfits without going over the top. Styled with minimal jewellery and soft-glam makeup, Janhvi keeps the focus exactly where it belongs: on the exquisite craftsmanship of the Manish Malhotra creation. The result is a fresh, youthful, and effortlessly elegant take on festive dressing.

The Artistry Behind Manish Malhotra’s Pearl Lehenga Designs

Few designers understand luxury the way Manish Malhotra does. His pearl lehenga designs are an ode to slow, meticulous craftsmanship — a combination of hand-embroidery, layered textures, and couture-level detailing. What makes a Manish Malhotra lehenga so iconic is its ability to blend traditional Indian artistry with a red-carpet-ready finish. Pearls take centre stage in this particular piece, adding dimension, grace, and an understated glow. Each placement is intentional, creating a look that feels regal yet lightweight, perfect for modern brides and Bollywood’s leading ladies.

How Janhvi Kapoor Reimagines Bollywood Outfits with Pastel Lehengas

While Bollywood has long favoured bold colours and heavy embellishments, Janhvi Kapoor is rewriting the rulebook with her signature pastel lehenga looks. Instead of loud sparkle, she gravitates towards muted tones, delicate detailing, and breezy silhouettes that photograph beautifully. This cream pearl lehenga is a continuation of her style evolution — minimal, romantic, and effortlessly glamorous. By choosing pastels and clean styling, Janhvi brings a softer, more contemporary identity to classic Bollywood outfits, making them feel wearable for the next generation.

Photograph: (Instagram @janhvikapoor)

Stunning Past Moments

A quick look at Janhvi’s fashion timeline shows her affinity for ethereal pastel lehengas. From soft pinks to mint greens, she has delivered several standout looks, each one reinforcing her reputation as a modern-day style icon. Whether she’s attending a sangeet, a movie promotion, or a star-studded celebration, Janhvi consistently embraces silhouettes that highlight movement, comfort, and femininity. These past moments underline her ability to take traditional clothing and infuse it with youthful charm — a signature that her fans instantly recognise.

Photograph: (Instagram @janhvikapoor)

Why Pearl Embellishments Are Making Waves in Bollywood Fashion Pearl embellishments are emerging as one of the biggest trends in contemporary Indian wear. Designers love their subtle sheen, stylists appreciate their versatility, and celebrities embrace the soft, regal glow they bring to any look. Unlike sequins or mirrors, pearls add richness without overwhelming the outfit, making them ideal for both intimate events and grand celebrations.

Photograph: (Instagram @manishmalhotra05)

In Bollywood, they’re becoming the go-to choice for stars who prefer grace over glitter. On lehengas, pearls lend a timeless sophistication that pairs perfectly with pastels, making this trend feel both modern and deeply rooted in classic couture tradition. And honestly, if you’re anything like us, you’ll want to get on this trend ASAP.