June’s Hottest Fashion Launches: The Must-Have Drops of the Month

June’s fashion calendar has brought with it a wave of creativity, innovation, and sentimentality. From milestone celebrations to thoughtful debuts, this month’s fashion launches showcase everything from reimagined heritage to contemporary playfulness. Here’s a curated look at the trending fashion collections redefining wardrobes this month

OCEEDEE’s 10-Year Anniversary Launch

Marking a decade of modern Indian craftsmanship, OCEEDEE unveils a signature handbag line that celebrates timeless elegance and purposeful design. The six-piece collection—featuring silhouettes like sling wallets, cross-body bags, and bucket bags—introduces a striking monogram that embodies today’s multifaceted woman. Crafted in premium, consciously sourced leather, each bag marries artisanal finesse with a bold, modern sensibility.

Endless Summer by QUOD

QUOD’s latest collection, Endless Summer, is a seamless blend of structure and softness. Comprising 16 standout resort-ready looks, the line embraces lightness, both in form and feeling. With cotton as the foundation and fluid silhouettes that echo QUOD’s architectural language, this collection leans into quiet sophistication. It’s resort wear reimagined not as a detour, but as an organic evolution of the brand’s core identity.

Versace’s La Vacanza 2025

Drawing inspiration from Mediterranean mythology, Versace’s La Vacanza 2025 returns to the sea, both literally and stylistically. The Women’s and Men’s collections traverse beachwear, leisure, and formalwear with seamless transitions. Coastal codes, historical motifs like Trésors de la Mer, and sun-soaked opulence shape this bold yet polished seasonal vision.

Bvlgari’s Marquise Collection

Bvlgari elevates its accessory game with the debut of the Marquise Top Handle Bag collection. Melding Roman heritage with jewellery-inspired design, the collection stands out with its Divas’ Dream fan motif. Structured silhouettes, sculpted handles, and thoughtful detailing position the Marquise as a contemporary emblem of grace and sophistication.

Khara Kapas: A Canvas of Journeys

The newest collection by Khara Kapas draws directly from founder Shilpi Yadav’s hand-painted artworks, developed during recent travels. Florals and abstract prints capture fleeting moments from nature, blending storytelling with fabric in a harmonious meeting of art and fashion.

Gucci’s Latest Serve: The Tennis Collection

Gucci returns to its 1970s tennis roots with a fresh drop steeped in leisure and cinematic elegance. The new Gucci Tennis line exudes sporty nostalgia while celebrating the timeless appeal and effortless glamour that defined the brand’s early foray into athletic aesthetics.

Madagascar by Nicobar

Nicobar’s Madagascar drop channels untamed beauty with lush florals, bold graphics, and eccentric charm. Vivid hues and tropical creatures—from lemurs to flamingos—bring the island fantasy to life, while remaining wearable and evocative.

The Last Romantics by Qbik

Qbik’s The Last Romantics: Rivet Drop 02 is a love letter to summer festivity and quiet sensuality. Hand-embroidered fish-cut lehengas, flirty blouses, breezy Indo-western pieces, and light Nehru jackets come in tones of sage, blush, powder blue, and black—romantic, airy, and steeped in nostalgic elegance.



Dolly J’s Foray Into Menswear

Dolly J presents An Heirloom Summer, her first-ever menswear line rooted in vintage jamawar, French paisleys, and Kashmiri embroidery. The collection balances heritage and contemporary tailoring, offering sharply structured achkans, embroidered sherwanis, and soft-shouldered tuxedos.

Jorah’s Kaleidoscopic Vision

Jorah’s menswear collection, The Kaleidoscope, draws from the optical wonder of its namesake. The result is a sculptural reinterpretation of Indian silhouettes with fluidity, movement, and repetition at its heart—garments that feel grounded yet avant-garde.

Vivid Winds by Yavi

Yavi’s Vivid Winds is a 12-part narrative-driven collection for Spring/Summer 2025, with each look telling its own tale. Crafted by skilled artisans, this line is a meditation on elegance, transformation, and imagination, all interwoven with Yavi’s signature artistry.

Aquazzura’s Eyewear Debut

Known for its Italian glamour, Aquazzura steps into the eyewear space with a collection that feels like wearable art. Sculptural frames, vibrant palettes, and escapist charm define this new chapter, staying true to the house’s ethos of elegance and joie de vivre.

Kulfi-Inspired Kicks by Gully Labs

Gully Labs taps into childhood nostalgia with the Kulfi Collection—a playful sneaker drop inspired by Indian ice cream favourites. From pista to kesar, the pastel palette blends retro whimsy with clean streetwear forms, serving a dose of sugar-coated cool.

Kiru: First Gestures of Love

Kiru makes a thoughtful debut with The First Gestures of Love. A tactile, intuitive collection shaped by scraps, sketches, and memories, the line features screen-printed silks, hand-painted roses, and layered tailoring in soft yet sculpted forms—quiet, personal, and poetic.

Extra Toppings Only by Comet

Inspired by retro ice cream parlours, Comet’s Extra Toppings Only sneaker line is a confection of waffle textures, sprinkle motifs, and pastel palettes. A playful take on streetwear, the drop merges nostalgia with high-fashion collectibility.

Summer Scoop by Miraggio

Miraggio introduces Summer Scoop, a handbag collection inspired by classic frozen delights. Shades like Mango, Pistachio, and Hazelnut adorn creamy, tactile bags that evoke summertime cravings, turning every accessory into a flavorful indulgence.

Unrush: The Versatile Edit

With the Versatile Edit, Unrush champions slow fashion with timeless pieces made to adapt. Seasonless silhouettes and conscious construction offer a wardrobe that evolves with style and context—effortless, refined, and enduring.

Saundh’s Golden Hour Dream: At Ease

At Ease, Saundh’s Summer 2025 collection, is a warm tribute to slow days and golden light. Jumpsuits, kaftans, and co-ords in airy fabrics and sun-washed hues speak to comfort, grace, and the calm rhythm of summer living.

Akiki London Debuts

Akiki London introduces its first collection of contemporary luxury handbags. Rooted in global design and artisanal tradition, the line blends minimalism with detail, celebrating individuality and the enduring power of craft.

The Resort Edit by Lea Clothing Co

Lea Clothing Co’s Resort Edit blends structure and ease with artisanal textures, crochet details, and pearl embellishments. Sculpted corsets and relaxed co-ords offer a refined approach to resortwear—effortless pieces that shift seamlessly from day to evening

Outerworld by The Leather Garden

The Leather Garden’s Outerworld handbags offer a futuristic spin on quilted classics. With architectural curves and sculpted chrome-free leather, this sustainable drop nods to quiet luxury while inviting wearers into a new era of tactile storytelling.



Life & Jam Reinvents the Jersey

The Not Your Boyfriend’s Jersey collection by Life & Jam redefines athleticwear for women. Masculine silhouettes are reimagined with florals, celestial motifs, and soft structures—bridging function, femininity, and fierce individuality.

BLOOM by No Nasties

BLOOM, the latest from No Nasties, brings relaxed silhouettes made with 100% organic cotton, mul mul, and twill. The collection features easy jumpsuits, belted dresses, and breezy separates—perfect for high summer and consciously styled moments.

Twinkle Hanspal’s CABANA

Inspired by sun-drenched escapes, CABANA by Twinkle Hanspal is a collection rooted in effortless holiday glamour. Lightweight and fluid, the pieces channel a spirit of wanderlust, offering versatile staples for the style-forward traveller.

Lino Perros’ Everyday Elegance

From totes to satchels, Lino Perros’ new collection caters to the woman-on-the-go. Designed for seamless day-to-night transitions, the bags marry fun details with timeless shapes in a palette that’s equal parts trend and utility.

Penmai by Anamika Anant

Penmai, the debut collection by Anamika Anant, celebrates the textures and rituals of South Indian life. Reinterpreting classic motifs like the Vanki and paan, the line fuses regional aesthetics with modern tailoring to create garments steeped in quiet symbolism.

Treasures by Tiara: Gloves for the Season

As accessories reclaim their spotlight, Treasures by Tiara launches a glove collection that blends drama, nostalgia, and individual flair. Rich in detail and character, these pieces are poised to become the new fashion obsession.

STRCH x Warner Bros. Activewear

STRCH Activewear’s limited-edition collaboration with Warner Bros. fuses fitness with fantasy. Featuring Superman and Wonder Woman motifs, the collection redefines performance wear through a lens of bold empowerment and pop-cultural legacy.

From debut designers to heritage houses, June’s fashion drops are a study in balance: past and present, form and feeling, utility and indulgence. Whether you're eyeing a sculpted bag, a story-rich sari, or sneakers dipped in kulfi shades, there’s no shortage of reasons to fall in love—again and again.