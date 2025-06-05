Propaganda I Am Not Falling For: Fashion Edition

The “Propaganda I’m Not Falling For” trend is making the rounds online, and while I’m not one for transitions or aesthetic Reels, I do have opinions. Especially when it comes to fashion. From overpriced basics to haunted bag charms, here’s everything I’m gracefully bowing out of this season.

1. Shopping Hauls

A big no for this. We don’t need another 20-item Zara haul pretending to be self-care. It’s not the shopping—it’s the performative consumption. If you’re excited about fashion, show us how you wear it, not just how much you’ve hoarded.

2. Labubu Dolls

They’re just ugly! I understand that bag charms are a thing, and yes, they can make your bag look fun or make it feel more like you. But that’s exactly the point: charms are supposed to be personal. Labubu charms? They’re not cute (sorry, not sorry), and no matter how expensive your bag is, slapping on a Labubu doesn’t magically make it better. It’s giving forced trend, not flair.

3. Being Rude In The Name Of Fashion Criticism

We all love sitting in our pyjamas and judging red carpet looks at the Met Gala or any other gala. That’s part of the fun, and I love that fashion conversations aren’t just limited to journalists anymore. Roasting the red carpet looks is fun. Being vicious about someone’s outfit online? Not it. Fashion critique doesn’t need to come with cruelty. A bad outfit isn’t a moral failing.

4. Expensive Graphic Tees

There’s only so much a t-shirt can do. If it’s cotton with a logo, it shouldn’t cost ₹12K. Especially when it’s going to live on your errand runs and one mirror selfie.

5. Micro Bags

Fits nothing and costs a lot. Another ‘cute but completely useless’ trend that we all fell for that was made by the luxury brands! Yes, it looks great in photos. But then you step out and realise you can’t even carry your phone in it. Maybe a lip balm. Maybe a Tic Tac. And that’s it. Let’s bring back bags that can hold more than a Tic Tac, our patience, our will to live and our dignity.

6. The Hate Against Skinny Jeans

Skinny jeans aren’t dead—they’re just out of trend. That doesn’t mean they don’t work. Fashion has room for more than one silhouette at a time. Let people wear what flatters them.

7. Sustainability Claims By Fast Fashion Brands

Charging for paper bags and calling it “conscious” isn’t sustainability—it’s a strategy. Real change means fair wages, less waste, and transparency. Not a green label on polyester.

So no, I won’t fall for your marketing. Try again.

8. Micro Trends

One week it’s blueberry milk nails, the next it’s mob wife-core. It’s exhausting. Fashion should be expressive, not performative. Take the inspiration, skip the costume changes.

Let’s be real — fashion is fun, playful, and ever-evolving. But not everything needs to be followed, reposted, or added to cart. Sometimes, the coolest thing you can do is say, ‘No thanks, I’m good.’