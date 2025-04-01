Justin Bieber 101: How To Master The Ken-ergy

We’ve all seen Hailey Bieber’s ‘clean girl’ aesthetic perfected to the T, but let’s talk about the man in the background, Justin Bieber. Be real, he is deep in his Ken era, and we are absolutely here for it. From baggy fits and jorts to pastels, beanies, and hats that serve a little ‘dad-on-holiday’ energy, his fashion choices are chaotic in the best possible way. It’s giving effortless, it’s giving “I just threw this on, but you’ll take a picture because I’m a Bieber and you know you love me."

I Am Just Ken



If you are here to channel the ken-ergy. Beiber’s laid-back, low-key iconic aesthetic has your back. Here’s everything you need to know to serve this aesthetic. If you are here to channel the ken-ergy. Beiber’s laid-back, low-key iconic aesthetic has your back. Here’s everything you need to know to serve this aesthetic.

Play With Colour



From powder blues and matcha greens to butter yellows and millennial pinks, name any colour trend the girlies have been obsessing over and bam, it finds its way into Bieber’s wardrobe. The takeaway? Play with colour like it’s a playlist, varied, perfectly shuffled, and always fresh. Whether it’s an oversized tee or a slouchy suit (yes, that’s a thing), these hues keep everything looking effortlessly cool.

Jorts Are The It Piece



If you’re not on the jorts train yet, Justin is the conductor, and he’s not waiting for you. These knee-grazing, ‘dad on a day off’ shorts have become a staple in his wardrobe, usually paired with an oversized tee or hoodie. The key? Go baggy. Like, “Mum thinks they’re too big, but she just doesn’t get it” baggy.

Everything Should Be A Little Too Big



Forget fitted clothes; Bieber is all about that extra-roomy, effortlessly cool vibe. From slouchy jeans to shirts that could double as blankets, the bigger, the better. It’s comfy, it’s stylish, and it makes every outfit look like you just woke up famous.

Accessories Matter (But Keep It Chill)



Even though his outfits scream "I didn’t try," the details say otherwise. A trucker hat? Always. Chunky trainers? Mandatory. Tiny sunglasses? Absolutely. It’s all about balance, keeping the fit casual but adding just enough to turn it into a look.

Patterns And Layering Is the Key



If there’s one thing that has remained constant, it’s the layering. And let’s not overlook the perfectly executed sandwich method. Take notes because matching two elements in your outfit while letting the undershirt subtly stand out is a foolproof style move. As for the footwear? A neutral brown that ties it all together, like the perfect shot of mocha on top.

Meet Jenna Tyson: The New Stylist Shaping JB’s Ken-Core Era



Bieber’s recent fashion glow-up isn’t just a happy accident. Enter Jenna Tyson, the newest addition to his styling team. While Hailey is out here perfecting glazed doughnut skin, Jenna is making sure JB’s outfits are the perfect mix of chaotic and cool. And honestly? It’s working. He’s always been unbothered; now the game is to serve it as an aesthetic.

A Moment Of Silence



While Bieber has mastered the art of effortless, oversized dressing, some throwback elements might be best left in the past. The exposed waistband had its moment, but in an era where clean aesthetics and polished casual wear reign supreme, it might be time to bid farewell to this signature styling choice. We have all had fashion moments we regret at looking back, but it might not be true for our beloved singer because let's face it, the underpants peeking through his pants need to go.



Dressing like Bieber isn’t about looking perfect; it’s about looking like you don’t care, but somehow, everything just works. So grab some jorts, throw on a baggy hoodie, and channel your inner Ken. If Bieber can make dad-core look cool, you can try to, too.