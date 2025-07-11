KALKI Unveils Its Boldest Chapter Yet With Grammy-Nominated Artist Raja Kumari

KALKI’s latest collaboration is not just another capsule drop—it’s a cultural shift. Teaming up with Grammy-nominated artist and unapologetic style force Raja Kumari, the Indian fashion house delivers a statement-making collection that fuses power, heritage, and self-expression. The message is bold and clear: this is couture made for the main character.

Worn To The Beat

Launched on the 11th of July, the KALKI x Raja Kumari capsule arrives with its own soundtrack—quite literally. Raja Kumari has reimagined her track LA INDIA exclusively for the collection, turning it into a sonic homage to roots, identity, and international pride. “No matter where I’m from, they’ll always know I’m Made in India,” she declares—each lyric stitched with the same unapologetic energy as the garments themselves.

The artist also stars in a music video wearing looks from the collection, making this campaign an intersection of music, movement, and style—where the runway meets the mic.

Not Just A Muse

Raja Kumari doesn’t just wear the collection—she helped shape it. As co-creator and not just campaign face, she brings her global desi lens to the table, infusing each silhouette with presence, power, and cultural weight. This isn’t about borrowing from heritage; it’s about owning it. Expect silhouettes that command attention: corseted gowns, cape-saris, structured drapes, and lehengas with a rebellious streak.

Fashion That Fits Every Body

Inclusivity isn’t optional—it’s the foundation. The collection is built for women who are often celebrated but rarely catered to. Whether it’s high-slit gowns, liquid satins, or sculpted velvets, each look is designed with form, comfort, and power in mind. Every piece is priced the same across all sizes—INR 40,000 to INR 70,000—a deliberate choice that challenges industry norms. Because self-expression shouldn’t come with a size restriction or a premium tag.

Opulence In Every Detail

Visually, the collection stuns. Oxblood, berry, and wine dominate the palette, grounded by earthy blushes and neutrals. Glints of platinum and gold bring a futuristic sheen, while signature KALKI codes—statement sleeves, jeweled bodices, and dramatic drapes—take the glamour quotient up a notch. Each look is crafted not just to be worn, but to be owned.

In Their Words

“This collection is a celebration of identity, power, and heritage. We’ve created something for the main characters, the rule-breakers, the glam goddesses. This is Desi luxury on a global frequency. I hope every woman who wears these pieces feels seen, celebrated, and unstoppable,” says Raja Kumari.

“With Raja Kumari, we’ve created more than a collection—it’s where music meets couture, and every body finds its rhythm. This is fashion that moves with you, no matter your size or stage,” says Saurabh Gupta, CEO & Founder of KALKI.

“With Raja Kumari, we were rethinking what luxury could feel like. This collection breaks moulds while honouring our roots. It’s tradition with swagger, couture with a heartbeat,” adds KALKI’s design team.

Availability

The KALKI x Raja Kumari capsule collection is available now at www.kalkifashion.com and across KALKI flagship stores.