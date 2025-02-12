Khushi Kapoor's Lehenga Is An Ode to Overlooked Sindhi and Punjabi Truck Art

Khushi Kapoor, my current style muse, has once again proven her fashion prowess, this time with a traditional twist. Known for her impeccable style and ability to nail the Gen Z aesthetic, Kapoor recently donned a Torani lehenga, perfectly blending tradition with contemporary fashion. We spoke to the designer to decode the look...

Kitschy Street-Aesthetic Style

The Dil-ruba jharonka midi skirt, plucked straight from Torani's captivating 'Juloos' collection, features a dreamy, old-rose pink hue that evokes a sense of timelessness and vintage charm. This muted base is then energised by strategically placed pops of vibrant colours, creating a visually-stunning contrast that's both eye-catching and sophisticated which is inspired by the windows and frames found in ancient Sindh's Indian art and architecture, creating a vibrant explosion of colors and joy. The raw silk creation boasts elaborate zardozi and sequin work, with meticulous attention paid to embellishing each design element. The midi-length of the lehenga is one of the aspects making it a standout creation. This length gives a perfect lightness and a fun twist to the skirt-lehenga.

Torani's designs are inspired by the traditions and culture of India. When Khushi Kapoor's stylist, Ami Patel, contacted Torani to create Valentine's-themed outfits, the designer knew exactly where to begin: "By exploring the Sindh region, collecting trinkets along the way, and drawing inspiration from India's kitschy street aesthetics,” the designer states.

As Kapoor continues to promote her highly anticipated upcoming film, Loveyapa, her fashion choices cleverly reflect the movie's central themes, showcasing a clever instance of 'method dressing'. The choli she wore pays a vibrant tribute to the lively and often-overlooked art of Sindhi and Punjabi truck decorations. It's a playful and artistic homage, complete with traditional chintz patterns. Adding an extra touch of luxury and femininity, delicate, A-grade pearl straps adorn the blouse, bringing a subtle sparkle and highlighting her petite frame. To complete the perfectly curated ensemble, a matching heart-shaped potli bag adds a final flourish of whimsy.

I feel like Indianwear especially, is always taken with a lot of seriousness. We need to unwind that. Both the pieces that Khushi wore, the idea was to reinvent Indianwear and not take it so seriously so the younger audiences find it more and more wearable

“Our atelier dedicated a week to meticulously crafting every detail of this vibrant ensemble, ensuring its timely delivery for her promotional appearances,” Torani adds.

Apart from this, Kapoor also wore another custom Torani creation — a corset and skirt set which she wore during another day of the promotions. The corset which again resonated with the ‘love’ theme of the movie, had a heart as a central motif adorned by embroidery, and sequins all printed in custom and signature Torani chintz, which is a brand signature. The silk dhoti skirt perfectly completed the corset making a perfect ensemble.

“I feel like Indianwear especially, is always taken with a lot of seriousness. We need to unwind that. Both the pieces that Khushi wore, the idea was to reinvent Indianwear and not take it so seriously so the younger audiences find it more and more wearable to discover and wear these pieces in their everyday life. Otherwise, we've kind of made Indianwear occasion wear and that is not okay. I feel like fashion is to express yourself and you express yourself every day. So why keep Indian wear in a bracket where it's only looked upon for occasions.” Torani adds his take on what it means to dress and design for the younger audience.

Khushi Kapoor's choice of a Torani lehenga is more than just a fashion statement; it's a testament to her innate ability to seamlessly fuse traditional and modern aesthetics, creating a look that's both deeply rooted in heritage and undeniably forward-thinking. With this latest ensemble, she's once again cemented her place as a true fashion inspiration, proving that tradition and modernity can not only coexist but can create something truly spectacular.