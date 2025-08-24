Light, Lifted, GUCCI

It’s an easy rhythm at Gucci this year. The silhouettes are familiar, the craftsmanship unmistakable, and the energy lighter, more open, and in tune with the ease of the season. This time, it’s not about chasing what’s next. It’s about reworking the classics, letting texture take centre stage, and introducing something new that still feels deeply rooted in the brand’s heritage.

This seasonal refresh brings together a mix of reinvented icons and one notable debut. From Gucci Lido’s breezy take on Pre-Fall dressing to the GG Marmont refreshed in pastel leather and the debut of the Gucci Giglio, a clean, structured bag inspired by Florence’s historic emblem, this season’s collection leans into warmth, tactility, and quiet reinvention.

Gucci Lido

The Pre-Fall 2025 collection, framed by the Gucci Lido campaign, sets the tone for the season. Lensed by Jim Goldberg, the visuals traverse Mediterranean coastlines, garden villas, and narrow, sunlit alleys. The cast includes Daisy Edgar-Jones, David Jonsson, and Aliocha Schneider, and the mood is understated, calm, and unhurried.

The products follow suit. Classic Gucci shapes, such as the Softbit, Bamboo 1947, and GG Marmont, have been adapted into vacationready materials like raffia, wicker, and hand-crocheted finishes.

Footwear stays grounded. The new Gigi loafers are crafted in soft suede and designed for versatility. Accessories follow a sharp colour story: ocean blues, washed gradients, and soft neutrals appear across Re-Web sneakers, oversized totes, and eyewear. Motifs like the classic Flora print and interlocking G jewellery reappear, but with a seasonal shift toward lightness, both visually and physically.

GG Marmont

The GG Marmont remains one of Gucci’s most recognisable handbags, and in 2025, it returns in a line-up of pastel tones. Think pistachio, lemon yellow, and soft coral. Colours that work just as well with tailored neutrals as they do with a printed dress or a white tank and denim.

Daisy Edgar Jones In Nice

While the core shape remains unchanged, a few minor design updates add more structure and functionality to the bag. Medium and large styles now come with a discreet back pocket as well as finishes in gold and silver hardware. The soft matelassé leather continues to lend a more relaxed feel compared to Gucci’s usual boxier styles, making it a consistent favourite among younger customers and long-time loyalists alike.

The bag’s high-visibility moments have already started stacking up. Alia Bhatt was photographed at Cannes 2025 carrying the blush version. The Marmont isn’t a new shape, but this round of colours and styling proves it doesn’t need to be.

Gucci Giglio

Unveiled during the Cruise 2026 show in Florence, the Gucci Giglio is the only new silhouette in the mix. The name refers to the giglio, the lily symbol of Florence, which has been part of the city’s visual identity since the medieval era. It’s also a nod to Gucci’s roots expressed through the emblem that appears throughout the show space and campaign material.

The bag itself is structured and clean. No oversized logos, no exaggerated shape. It’s available in GG Monogram canvas and denim, with leather trim and a practical shoulder strap. The version seen on the runway is already available exclusively at the Florence flagship and on Gucci’s website, turning it into a direct-from-runway piece rather than a longlead launch. It’s the kind of bag that doesn’t scream for attention but looks instantly expensive.

Gucci’s seasonal direction doesn’t rely on surprise or shock value. Instead, it builds on familiar foundations: classic shapes, strong materials, and a clear understanding of how people dress. The collection doesn’t dial up the drama. Instead, it focuses on wearability. And in a market full of noise, that restraint might just be the House’s most decisive move this season.

