From Fashion Textbooks to Front Rows: Patou Lives On

As a fashion student, I remember learning about Jean Patou as one of those mythical names in French fashion — a designer who shaped the way women dressed between the wars, long before the idea of ready-to-wear existed. So, having the opportunity to interview Guillaume Henry, the man who has reimagined the house for today’s world, felt a little surreal.

When he took over in 2018, Henry was determined not to turn Patou into a museum coded brand. “For me, legacy isn’t a burden,” Henry says. “It’s a conversation. I never wanted people to see the brand as an old person. Patou had to feel young, full of energy, enthusiasm, and joy.”

Guillaume Henry

Henry spent a year doing what he calls ‘going back to school’: poring over the archives, visiting museums, and speaking to people who once worked with the brand. “I felt like a student again,” he recalls. “What struck me most was Jean Patou’s energy and how modern he was, even in the 1920s. He designed for real people, for weekends and leisure, when everyone else was focused on ballrooms and opera nights.”

Photograph Courtesy: Patou

That same ease defines the Patou woman today; she is approachable, spirited, playful and unafraid to experiment. “Even the name Patou feels friendly,” Henry says. “You can almost imagine someone saying, ‘Who’s Patou?’ like it’s a nickname.”

His latest collection takes its cue from ‘Joy’, the house’s first perfume, infusing a sense of play into the brand through florals, polka dots, and colour. “Fashion can take itself too seriously,” he admits. “I wanted Patou to remind people that getting dressed should feel easy and fun.”

TIMELESS MODERNITY

The balance between history and reinvention seems instinctive to Henry. “The history of Patou runs through my veins,” he says. “But I didn’t want to recreate the 1930s. I wanted to express a personality rather than a past design.” His references extend beyond Jean Patou to Karl Lagerfeld and Christian Lacroix, both of whom once designed for the house. “It’s like a conversation between all of us and I’m just adding my own voice.”

That philosophy seems to shape his view of legacy, too. “It’s a long thread I’m just adding myself to,” he says thoughtfully. In an industry obsessed with the next big thing, Henry actively chooses continuity. “If something works, it deserves to stay. That’s why we have a few essentials – like a blouse and a pair of jeans – that we return to every season. They’re timeless.”

At Patou, optimism is stitched into the seams. “Optimism is the opposite of complicated,” Henry says. “Even if it’s challenging to make, it should look simple. It shouldn’t be painful to wear Patou.” The atelier itself reflects that belief. Unlike many houses that guard their workrooms in secrecy, Patou’s is open and collaborative. “We do everything in-house, with a small team and a lot of soul,” he says. “Luxury, for me, is in the making. The inside of a jacket should be as beautiful as the outside.”

MINDFUL OPTIMISM

Patou’s commitment to sustainability runs deep. “When we started, hardly anyone was talking about it,” Henry says. “Today, if you’re creating a brand, you have no excuse not to be responsible. You can’t begin by being part of the problem.”

As Patou enters the Indian market through Galeries Lafayette in Mumbai, Henry calls it a full-circle moment. The Parisian department store, close to his home, once showcased his early designs. “And now,” he smiles, “it’s where Patou meets India.”

His impressions of the city are equally heartfelt. “The joy here is contagious,” he tells me. “There’s a beautiful chaos that I love, and it gives me energy.”

When I ask what Jean Patou might think of this new chapter, Henry laughs. “I’m not sure he would like it. He was probably quite snobbish. But I’d tell him, ‘Sorry, grandpa, I love you.’”

For a maison that once defined freedom and modernity, its second act feels poetic and very human. Patou’s revival under Guillaume Henry is a reminder that joy, much like good design, never goes out of style.

