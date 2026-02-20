The Coming Of Age Of Indian Swimwear Brands

If you’re a ’90s kid, you’re probably all too familiar with rummaging for a swimsuit at a nondescript lingerie store, just before starting swimming sessions at a local gymkhana. Beach holidays weren’t really a thing and swimwear was strictly functional. In all likelihood, you owned one single swimsuit — made of thick, uncomfortable fabric that was ill-fitting and mostly always black. The less said about the cap, the better.

Millennials can concur that swimwear in India stayed in this space for decades. Cut to 2026: can you imagine a beach holiday without shopping for new pieces first? Swimwear today is no longer boring or merely functional — it’s joy.

Designed For Happiness

This very idea became the foundation of Bungalow Swim, founded by Aarya Kumar. After moving back to Bangalore from the US, she found herself struggling to find swimsuits for a holiday in the Maldives. “I couldn’t find anything that felt elevated, refined and minimalistic. Most options were either too loud or lacked the premium quality I was looking for,” she recounts.

Photograph: Bungalow Swim

The brand now offers design-led swimwear focused on clean silhouettes, quality fabrics and classic cuts. According to Kumar, what has stood out most since the launch is how varied Indian women’s preferences are. “They embrace a far wider range of self-expression than they’re credited with. Some women gravitate towards one-pieces while others prefer more daring cuts. There’s space for all of it.”

When Swimwear Became Fashion

Luxury labels like Shivan & Narresh were among the first to push Indian swimwear beyond function, positioning it firmly within the realm of fashion. Their runway presentations and editorial storytelling helped make the category aspirational.

Looking back, co-founders Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja recall different landscape: “When we started in 2010, there was limited comfort around skin exposure and very little awareness of correct sizing or body shapes. Our journey began with education — helping consumers understand fit, comfort, and what truly works for their bodies.”

Bhatiya and Kukreja observe that the customer has changed considerably since then: “Consumers today are confident, body-aware, and clear about their preferences, which has allowed the category to expand.”

Photograph: Shivan & Narresh

Inclusivity and sustainability as design principles

So, how are these brands building inclusivity into their design philosophy? “There’s no single definition of an ‘Indian body type’ because our bodies are incredibly diverse,” Kumar explains. She tests her designs on real women with constant refinement based on feedback. “By the time a product launches, it’s been thoughtfully researched and developed. We also understand which body types are likely to respond best to certain styles which helps us guide customers better,“ she adds.



Vezotolu Vadeo and Shilpi Mishra, co-founders, Izsi, echo this approach. Their brand offers sizes from XXS to XL and also offers customisation at no extra cost: “We offer easy exchanges and actively engage with customers who reach out for sizing and styling guidance because we understand that swimwear is deeply personal.”



The duo celebrate the positive shift in Indian women's attitude towards swimwear: "There is a growing sense of liberation as women are moving away from dressing for approval or validation towards dressing for personal expression, joy, comfort and confidence."



Brands today are also responding to a more discerning customer — one who cares about how a piece is made and how it’ll sustain over the years. For instance, Izsi addresses sustainability through production itself. It operates in small batches and, in some cases, manufactures only once orders are placed.



Rather than treating sustainability as a keyword, these approaches point to a broader change towards thoughtful design, responsible production and clothes made to last.

The Mainstream Shift

If premium brands helped reposition swimwear as fashion, more affordable brands have made it accessible. Minu Margaret, founder of Blissclub, points to two shifts that opened up the category. “Indian women today want performance and comfort and not just pretty designs,” she says. As swimming expanded beyond holidays into fitness, swimwear had to evolve. “Women didn’t want a niche, high-priced swimsuit. They wanted something accessible, engineered for real bodies and real movement.”

Photograph: Blissclub

Blissclub entered with chlorine-resistant fabrics, UPF 40+ sun protection, built-in support, and anti–ride-up fits at affordable price points. Margaret reveals that many women purchasing swimwear through Blissclub had never owned a swimsuit before. Supportive construction, thoughtful coverage and secure fabrics have turned hesitation into excitement — often encouraging women to try swimming, or water activities for the first time.

Margaret summarises: “Inclusivity here is treated as an engineering problem rather than a marketing statement. Blissclub prototypes across multiple body types, designs for proportions rather than just numbers, and rigorously tests movement in and out of water — reinforcing the idea that swimwear should support women, not ask them to qualify for it.”

Indeed, swimwear in India has existed on the fringes of fashion for way too long. And as this new wave of homegrown brands breathe new life into the category, it’s safe to say that Indian swimwear has finally claimed its space.

