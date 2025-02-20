Making The Choo Fit: How Sandra Choi's Led Jimmy Choo’s Creative Vision

For over two decades, Sandra Choi, creative director of Jimmy Choo, has been the driving force behind the iconic shoe brand. From redefining glamour to tapping into the digital medium, her creative leadership has kept Jimmy Choo on the cutting edge of fashion and technology. Here, Choi shares insights on her journey, the evolution of the brand’s design language, and what it has in store for the future.

ELLE: You’ve Led Jimmy Choo’s Creative Vision For Many Years Now. How Has Your Approach To Design Evolved Since You First Started?

Sandra Choi (SC): My personal design philosophy is to respect where things come from and then work to make them better and more exciting.

ELLE: Jimmy Choo Recently Collaborated With Sailor Moon. What Excites You About Merging Fashion With Pop Culture?

SC: From the beginning, we were the first to tie popular culture with fashion—our brand has been referenced in songs, films, TV, red carpets, and global events. For our recent Sailor Moon collaboration, exploring the superheroines of this rich creative universe was exciting, honouring a true reflection of the characters as pop icons and role models.

ELLE: How Do You Ensure Jimmy Choo Resonates Across Diverse Markets And Cultures?

SC: It is a balance between consistency and being educated about regional conversations and cultures. You can’t have different brands in different regions, but you can adapt to regional cultural moments. For example, we create an annual Diwali capsule that feels authentic to our collections while celebrating the holiday. Last year, we partnered with a group of new-generation Indian designers to style a shoot with our collection and we have an ongoing relationship with local talent, including actor Ananya Panday and Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur.

ELLE: You’ve Said Before That Powerful Women Inspire You. How Do You Translate That Energy Into Your Creative Process?

SC: The word powerful has many interpretations. I regard it more as an inner confidence, whether that’s in your talent or your style. Our shoes and accessories are designed to allow that feeling to be with you as you navigate life’s important and everyday moments.

ELLE: Jimmy Choo Shoes Featured Prominently In Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour. What Was It To Collaborate With Her Team?

SC: Working with iconic artists and their tour wardrobes is always fun and inspiring. Sometimes, it’s challenging to fit short turnaround times into our atelier’s busy schedules. At other times, these projects test out the best fantasies that we don’t usually imagine can exist. The artist usually has their whole show already designed and you are invited to work with the theme to enhance a part of their custom wardrobe. It’s an exciting challenge and an honour that they trust you. This was a huge project as there were multiple layers and looks for the tour. Our focus was on delivering the perfect shoes for each moment. Based on existing designs, we worked with Beyonce’s team to customise heel heights and fabrications to work with the individual looks but, most importantly, to be able to endure the physicality of performing on stage night after night. It was so rewarding for all the teams involved in the process to see her step onto the stage and perform in our shoes.

ELLE: You’ve Previously Discussed The Challenges Of Leadership. What Qualities Do You Believe Are Essential For Creative Leadership, And How Do You Foster Them In Your Team?

SC: I always remind my teams to ask themselves what keeps them excited. That answer is what’s needed to keep the brand alive and thriving. We all work hard, and there is never a dull moment. Everyone is making contributions towards our brand, playing a key role and, in my opinion, that spark of excitement really makes a difference in building something great.

ELLE: What Has Been One Of Your Most Memorable Moments As Creative Director Of Jimmy Choo?

SC: I have been fortunate to have so many memories that have made me feel both proud and privileged to be the creative custodian of this fantastic brand. One of my fondest memories is being invited to the White House and being welcomed by Michelle Obama, who was wearing Jimmy Choo pumps. Also, it would be remiss not to mention the moment in the early 2000s when Carrie Bradshaw cried ‘I Lost My Choo!’, which really propelled brand awareness globally as part of pop culture.

ELLE: Looking At The Global Fashion Landscape, What Trends Excite You The Most?

SC: I love seeing how the new generation interprets the style of the late ‘90s and early 2000s especially as that is the time Jimmy Choo was launched. The archive collections from this period feel very relevant, and I have been referencing them in the past two collections, bringing back icons of the past but with fresh eyes.

ELLE: Jimmy Choo Has Been A Leading Luxury Brand For Decades. What’s Your Vision For The Brand’s Future, And How Do You Plan To Keep Innovating?

SC: We are brave as a brand and are always ready to accept changes in our industry. It’s essential to stay open-minded and never stop dreaming, believing, and articulating our ambitions. My ultimate vision for our brand is for it to stand the test of time, remaining forever relevant and desirable. With so much love for Jimmy Choo, it’s our responsibility to ensure that everyone who owns a piece treasures it with unforgettable memories.

Read the full story on ELLE India’s new issue, or download your digital copy via Magzter.