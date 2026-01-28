Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel Couture Debut Was a Fantastical Fashion Fairy Tale

If this week’s haute couture collections had an astrological identity, it would be an air sign. Lightness, breeziness, and all things flou have been everywhere on the runways, from Dior to Schiaparelli.

And today at Chanel, as Matthieu Blazy took on his first-ever couture collection for the house, he too was focused on all things airy, quite literally. He looked to the avian side of the natural world, with birds and their plumage inspiring his maiden outing. The set was decorated with larger-than-life mushrooms, and Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, A$AP Rocky, and Gracie Abrams gathered in the front row in the Grand Palais garden. It was certainly a shift from his recent subway show: from the bustle of an underground commute to the peace of a natural sanctuary!

The sheer, ethereal looks, some decorated with nature-inspired embroideries, others with trailing sleeves and trains, came out to the trill-filled strains of “I Wonder,” from Disney’s Sleeping Beauty. Feather motifs were hinted at in multiple ways, from embroidery to weaving. Even the classic Chanel suit got a diaphanous new spin. And each piece reflected Blazy’s knack for creating complexity and movement, along with his notable colour sense.

“Haute Couture is the very soul of Chanel—it is the foundation and the full expression of the House,” the designer said in his show notes. And while there was a dreamlike quality to his designs, they remained firmly rooted in reality, grounded even as their muses hovered in midair. “These are clothes that are as much about the wearer as the designer,” he added. “It’s the clothes worn that give them a true story; their own story and an emotional resonance, giving women a canvas to tell their own story.”

And speaking of stories that have captivated fashion recently: Bhavitha Mandava, the model who went viral when opening the house’s metiers d’art show in the New York City subway, closed today’s collection, this time as a paillette-clad couture bride with a feathery headpiece—the perfect ending to this fashion fairy tale.