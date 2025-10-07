Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel Debut Shoots For The Stars

It takes a real madman to pin a historic debut on as straightforward an opening look as a boxy grey suit, but a dash of undiluted confidence is just what Chanel needs.

Because of Matthieu Blazy’s boldness, the fashion industry came to a standstill this evening in Paris. Editors, clients, former Lagerfeld muses, Jennie from Blackpink, Nicole Kidman, Tilda Swinton, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Pedro Pascal, newly appointed house ambassador Ayo Edebiri, and Raf Simons—you name the glitzy industry icon, they were there—gathered under great glowing planetary orbs inside the Grand Palais. Chanel was the last show on the last night of the last city in a turbulent Fashion Month. There’s nothing new about designer musical chairs, even if this year’s were high-frequency; however, Blazy occupies a unique position.

He’s not being ushered in by a still-living designer, like Duran Lantink and Jean Paul Gaultier, nor is he stepping into a house that’s rotated through numerous creative directors before. Gabrielle Chanel founded her maison with the goal of freeing women from contemporary clothing constraints, Karl Lagerfeld’s lifetime appointment steadfastly pushed the envelope for nearly 40 years, and Virginie Viard (a dedicated team member of Lagerfeld’s) took a straight-edge approach to house codes. That’s three designers in 115 years, two of whom take up about a century between them.

Blazy was hypercognizant of this inheritance backstage following the show, which is why that grey suit stripped everything down to the basics and was very craftily rebuilt using the designer’s signature bag of tricks. Upon his appointment, Blazy began reading about Chanel’s renegade philosophy—how she borrowed from menswear to level the playing field of dress while taking advantage of this paradox to be a feminine seductress.

The slight crop and rolled sleeve catapulted the midcentury evening jacket to the present day, and incorporated that masculine Coco edge, something that Blazy explored with other boxy or curved shoulders throughout. In today’s world, this idea might automatically read as unisex (and invite yearning for a menswear spinoff), but Gabrielle’s controversial push against restrictive womenswear is what made Chanel what it is today. Flower pom-pom earrings added an eccentric touch, and the “crushed” bag, the kind you borrow from your grandmother even though it hangs wide open, evoked the archives—the beloved but worn family heirlooms—that had been passed down to Blazy.

Even if the audience momentarily held its breath, Blazy gunned for the Chanel die-hard. Late-’50s white-and-black-trimmed looks got a 21st-century revamp without bogging them down with too many ideas, letting Awar Odhiang’s closing walk in a petal-feathered eveningwear skirt have its intended effect. The oversized button-downs, teased on Instagram prior, brought the audience back to the beginning, referencing the Charvet shirts once worn by Chanel’s lover and transformative muse Arthur “Boy” Capel. (They also marked a collaboration with the storied shirting brand.) Again, the menswear illuminated the full scope of feminine design. It’s in this grey area that Blazy comes out to play.

Prior to this evening, tweed was probably the biggest hurdle the designer had to face. The heavy textile is synonymous with the brand. The question is how to transform it—or at least make Gen Z want to wear it with their jeans. One jacket was worn more as a loose crochet with a bodysuit underneath. Another, which disintegrated into fringe at the hems as part of a grey-blue interlude in the collection, found particular success—especially when paired with another kooky metallic crushed bag. Sheer skirts or chrysanthemum caps added some youthfulness. It’s no longer your mother’s Chanel—because your mother will be stealing yours.

Read the original article on ELLE USA.