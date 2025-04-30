MET Gala Moodboard: Men Who Perfectly Embody the 2025 Theme

Alright, we’re just a few days away from the most anticipated Monday in fashion: Met Gala Monday. The 2025 Met Gala theme has officially been revealed as ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.’ A title that’s not just poetic — it’s powerful. This year, the Met turns its lens on the exquisite, often under-credited legacy of Black tailoring — a world rich with artistry, cultural influence, and quiet revolution.

It’s high time this story was told on fashion’s biggest stage.

This theme isn’t about minimalism or restraint. It’s about precision with purpose. About how tailoring — sharp lapels, sculpted shoulders, clean lines — becomes a statement of identity and pride. ‘Superfine’ refers to the luxurious wools historically used in fine tailoring, but here, it also becomes a metaphor: for excellence, for finesse, for the superfine contribution Black creatives have made to the style canon for generations — often without proper acknowledgment.

From Harlem Renaissance flair to modern red carpet royalty, Black tailoring has long been a blueprint for how to command a room. It’s style that’s confident, calculated, and charismatic — everything a dandy represents and more. And this year, it finally gets its global runway.

At the heart of this celebration is the spirit of dandyism— fashion that is not just for decoration but for declaration. These are men who step into a suit like stepping into armour — crisp, clean, and completely themselves. Ahead, we spotlight the real men — and some fictional favourites — who embody this spirit. They’ve worn tailoring like art, like attitude, and like heritage. They are the theme.

Here's Looking At The Inspiring Men





Colman Domingo

Few actors today wear the crown of “modern dandy” as effortlessly as Colman Domingo. Whether it’s a velvet tuxedo at the Oscars or a custom Atelier Versace suit in jewel tones, Domingo brings a richness and sharpness that feels luxurious but not forced. He knows how to play with colour, texture, and silhouette, all while maintaining that clean, fitted elegance at the heart of true tailoring.





Dapper Dan

When it comes to tailoring with swagger, Dapper Dan is a legend. The Harlem couturier redefined fashion in the '80s and '90s, blending classic suiting structures with bold logos, rich fabrics, and streetwise energy. His personal style — a mix of sharp suits, big glasses, and smooth charisma — remains the blueprint for anyone who wants to channel a bold yet dignified dandy look.







Wisdom Kaye (Wisdm)

TikTok’s and Instagram’s and fashion world’s favourite fashionista Wisdm is bringing a new age of dandyism. His way with proportions — oversized coats, cinched waists, impossibly tailored pants — nods to the classic dandy, but with a Gen-Z twist. On red carpets and fashion events, Wisdm brings a sense of drama and storytelling to tailoring, often mixing vintage references with hyper-modern shapes.







André 3000

If anyone has rewritten the rules of masculine style with grace, it’s André 3000. Whether it’s a floral suit, a bright bowler hat, or a sharp three-piece with a whimsical twist, his fashion choices always feel personal and poetic. In every red carpet appearance, André blends sophistication with a wink — the very heart of dandyism.





André Leon Talley

The late André Leon Talley, former Vogue editor-at-large, was high fashion’s grandest dandy. Known for his dramatic capes, sweeping kaftans, and sharply tailored suits, Talley took tailoring to a regal level. His look was always about scale, drama, and unapologetic self-expression, wrapped in the finest cuts and fabrics imaginable.





Mahershala Ali as Dr. Don Shirley in Green Book

In Green Book, Mahershala Ali's portrayal of Dr. Don Shirley is a lesson in polished, restrained opulence. Think: brocade dinner jackets, velvet loafers, and crisply tailored trousers — all worn with the poised, effortless elegance of a true virtuoso. It’s tailoring that doesn’t shout, but you feel it immediately.





Jay Gatsby from The Great Gatsby

There’s no better fictional example than Jay Gatsby himself. In Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 film, Gatsby’s wardrobe — think Ralph Lauren-designed cream linen suits, pastel shirts, and razor-sharp tuxedos — was the perfect fusion of wealth, aspiration, and sartorial perfection. His look is peak "romantic dandy": polished, decadent, yet always with a tinge of longing.

This year’s Met Gala theme isn’t just about looking good in a black suit — it’s about living the art of tailoring with a certain spirit: a mix of poise, imagination, and a hint of rebellion. These men — both real and fictional — are proof that when tailoring meets artistry, it creates something unforgettable.

If you're looking for a style cue for the Met, remember: a great dandy doesn't just wear the clothes. He tells a story through them.