Michael Kors, the brand, turns 45 this year (it feels like 40 was just yesterday!) and Michael Kors, the man, celebrated tonight in quintessentially New York style. Gathering guests—including Dakota Fanning, Mary J. Blige, and many a Broadway star—at the Metropolitan Opera, the designer presented an evening of fashion that fit right in with the impassioned arias echoing through its halls.

There were, as you might expect, opera gloves. But there were also dangling waterfall earrings, feathery skirts, a sheer blouse worn under a suit, and sparkling brooches (for the boys, too!) In short, evening drama aplenty. Feathery accents even festooned the accessories—bags, shoes, and hats alike. For those looking to really make an entrance, say hello to his red satin opera cape, plus a voluminous, Blige-worthy scarlet coat in faux fur (Kors foreswore the real thing in 2018).

Even the daywear was appropriately dramatic: slick, glossy trenches and sexy suits. There were touches of just-undone-enoughness in the form of asymmetric gathered skirts, trailing tails, or ruffles that slalomed down the front of a dress. He kept a close eye on proportions, favoring long blazers over midi and maxi skirts. When not sticking to neutrals, including gray and his beloved camel, Kors went for rich red-and-black combinations befitting an operatic diva.

The soundtrack’s mashup of Sia and Swan Lake evoked Kors’s love of both the classic and the new. And speaking of classic, who was on hand to close the show but Christy Turlington Burns, the star of his very first ad campaign. He also called back to his early days at Studio 54, where he went instead of attending his senior prom, by playing Odyssey’s “Native New Yorker” as guests headed to celebrate at P.J. Clarke’s. By our count, that’s three NYC institutions in one night.

