Get The Look: Naina Talwar From YJHD

Having recently rewatched YJHD, everything's super fresh for me, especially scholarly Naina's cat-eyed glasses. She did it before Bella Hadid, guys! And whilst travelling in trains wearing a mini skirt is not recomended (really not), her character's undeniable influence on the masses is worth a mention. I mean, that blue and black sari for Badtameez Dil - iconic is an understatement.

We've curated a list that'll come in handy if you're looking to emulate the essence of her character. Be it Halloween, a pinteresty shoot, a house party or just like that (because why not?), peruse through our picks to get Naina Talwar's look:

Shop Drawn

With a penchant for blue hues and abstarct floral patterns, Naina's wanderlust side would appreciate this artsy Drawn dress. Accessorise with a broad belt and cowboy boots.

Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna

Midnight blue never ceases to amaze. Lend your faith in this Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna cocktail number for it will be your trusted confidante this wedding season. And maybe you'll find your Bunny when dancing the night away in this.

Mellowdrama

Denim skirts, but make them edgy. This cargo-inspired dark wash denim skirt encapsulates Naina's reserved yet tomboyish personaliy to the T. Can wear it under a short dress for just the hemline to show - a style hack to spruce up your look.

John Jacobs

Deepika made the office siren aesthetic cool before it was the norm. These frames by John Jacobs are the perfect addition to your repertoire when in need of eyewear that walks the talk.

Lashkaraa

This is the one ladies and gentlemen, we found it! The midriff-baring red number from Diliwali Girlfriend that dominated the pinterest boards of most girls back in 2013. Me included.

Dhruv Kapoor

An oversized, uber-cool denim jacket had to make the cut, who are we kidding! Look no further than Dhruv Kapoor's fun design signature to crack Naina's look.

