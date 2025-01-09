ELLE Exclusive: Aryan Khan On His Personal Style And D’YAVOL's X3 Drop

D’YAVOL as a brand name sparks ample curiosity. While it might take a while to get the pronounciation right, for Aryan Khan, it draws inspiration from the story of Robert Johnson, the legendary blues musician. Who, by the way, was said to have sold his soul to the devil at a crossroads in exchange for unparalleled talent. "But the truth is that Robert Johnson worked incredibly hard and persevered to reach the excellence he did. That story of ambition, risk, and embracing the extraordinary really aligns with what D’YAVOL stands for," Aryan Khan explains. "To him, the brand symbolises the boldness to stand apart, to make a mark, and to create something exceptional—much like the spirit of that iconic tale."

On His Personal Style

When it comes to his personal style, Aryan describes it as one of balance. "I’ve always looked for a middle ground between timeless classics and contemporary streetwear elements. As I’ve grown, I’ve gravitated towards pieces that are simple yet bold." And as per him, D’YAVOL reflects that evolution perfectly. "It blends sophistication with rebellion. It’s for those who value individuality and craftsmanship, but also want something that feels daring and unapologetic."

Of late, there's been a trend of fashion collaborations finding solace in the power of music. His brand too, has had custom soundtracks to the thrilling brand campaigns shot by the team, starring the Khan clan. I asked Aryan to curate a playlist inspired by D’YAVOL, and he lent all his trust in the two soundtracks, which have already been released. Smart. "The D’YAVOL X1 theme, the D’YAVOL X2 theme, and the D’YAVOL X3 theme. The last track is set to be released soon, but the first two are already available on Spotify." Brb, streaming.

The Drop Model

News to no one, the ‘drop’ system in fashion has gained significant attention, and for Aryan, it’s the anticipation and exclusivity that make it particularly fascinating. "The drop system creates a real sense of excitement. It’s about focusing on quality over quantity, something I really value. Curating something exclusive forces you to focus on what truly represents the brand. Downsizing is tough, but it’s a creative challenge. Every decision feels important, and that’s what makes it so rewarding," muses Aryan. He also draws a parallel between drops and movie releases, noting how the format feels familiar, yet exciting in its own way.

As for the upcoming D’YAVOL X3 drop, Aryan reveals that this collection will offer more designs and choices than ever before. "It’s about taking everything the brand represents—bold design, meticulous craftsmanship, and exclusivity—to the next level. One of the most exciting additions is the debut of D’YAVOL caps. I’m thrilled to see the brand expanding its product line," Aryan adds.

When quizzed about shooting with SRK, he gushes about all the fun it entails. But this time, it's fulled with a cinematic tinge. "Shooting the campaign was also a memorable experience, as it always is when I’m working with my father. We’ve shot together a few times now, and each time it’s more fun than the last. This ad feels different, though—it has more of a story to it, and I’m really pleased with how it turned out."

Fans can look forward to the X3 drop going live on January 12, exclusively on dyavolx.com

Also Read: Here Are All The Celebrity Helmed Brands Are Making Waves In The Market

Team ELLE: Fashion Trends We Don’t Want To See In 2025

Have You Met Fashion's Unsung Fashion Heroes? (Sans Mainstream Bollywood)