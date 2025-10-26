Naman Narnolia, Nayonikaa Shetty And Bhavitha Mandava On Making It Big Overseas

Notoriously known as a world that prizes aesthetics and exclusivity, the global fashion industry has, of late, been witness to a new narrative. One facet of which trickles down to models not just being seen, but also understood. No more ‘just’ a pretty face. And in this shifting landscape, Indian models are quietly redefining what it means to succeed beyond the runway. In fact, their ascent is not just a story of crossing borders or breaking into prestigious shows; it’s about recalibrating the very framework of what is valued in fashion. ELLE talks to Naman Narnolia, Nayonikaa Shetty and Bhavitha Mandava, three figures whose stories transcend the traditional measures of success in the modelling world.

Fashion’s Blue-Eyed Boy

Narnolia’s career began with a moment that many would consider the ultimate dream. He made his debut at the Hermès Fall/ Winter 2022 show at the age of 21. “Honestly, even now when I say it out loud, it feels like a fairytale,” he says, recalling the surreal experience of walking for one of the most iconic names in luxury fashion. Born and bred in India, a scroll through the Instagram requests folder changed his life completely. “I was studying to become an engineer, and there comes a DM from a man in Croatia, asking how tall I was,” he recalls, calling it a strange experience at the time. Little did he know that it would lead to a Zoom call, immediate visa approval, and a flight to Paris, all within less than a week! Since that life-changing debut, Narnolia has gone on to walk for some of the world's most renowned brands.

Success, however, has come with its own challenges. Last year, Narnolia went through some serious health issues that led him to reassess his priorities. “I realised that none of it truly matters if you’re not okay inside,” he shares, acknowledging the intense pressures of the industry. “I’ve stopped chasing everything with that competitive edge,” he says. “Years from now, I know I won’t remember the hustle, but the moments that felt good, the people I shared them with, the sense of ease.”

Narnolia even has a wild, carefree dream: “I really want to take a solo trip with no itinerary, no work commitments. Just me, a backpack, and maybe a questionable haircut,” he laughs. “Somewhere offbeat where no one knows my name. I want to get lost, eat weird snacks, talk to strangers, and maybe even try karaoke, even though I’m absolutely terrible at it.” For Narnolia, the idea of stepping away from the high-paced world of fashion and embracing a chaotic, human side of life sounds like exactly the kind of freedom he craves.

She’s Serving

Shetty’s trajectory has been equally impressive. The winner of Model Of The Year at ELLE Graduates 2023, she made her celebrated New York Fashion Week debut this February, but her actual debut in the international market was back in 2023, at London Fashion Week, when she was just 20 years old. “It’s been so rewarding,” she says of the experience, and it's easy to see why. Shetty has walked for top designers like Tory Burch, Max Mara, Vivienne Westwood, and Isabel Marant, all while balancing a significant personal achievement of graduating from university earlier this year. “It was a major professional highlight!” she states proudly.

Staying rooted in the midst of her rapidly growing career is incredibly important to her. “My friends and family keep me grounded,” she says. With a humble Mangalorean upbringing, her first foray into the industry took shape when the Indian modelling agency Feat scouted her through Instagram. Then came a love letter by IMG Models Worldwide, during the iconic Dior Pre-Fall show in Mumbai in 2023. The rest is history.

Like many of us, Shetty has faced her fair share of ups and downs. “My mental health is a bit of a roller coaster at the moment,” she admits. “It’s a work in progress, but I’m so grateful for the support system I have.” Looking to the future, Shetty has set her sights on something that feels completely unrelated to modelling: learning to play tennis. “I want to learn how to play tennis,” she says. “I was shooting in Stockholm recently by a tennis court, and I was very inspired by the people playing the sport. It reminded me of the time I used to be active in sports back in school.”

Uptown Girl

Mandava, on the other hand, might just be getting started, but her journey already reads like something straight out of a movie. “It’s been less than a year since I started modelling,” she shares, reflecting on a whirlwind entry into the industry. “I was juggling full-time post-grad studies at NYU, a part-time university job, and suddenly there I was, unexpectedly flying across continents for modelling gigs.” Between submitting assignments and clocking in work hours, Mandava was also building a modelling portfolio that now spans multiple fashion capitals. “I still don’t know how I managed it all,” she says.

The sheer pace of it all can be overwhelming, something Mandava is honest about. “The nonstop travel, imposter syndrome, and constant comparison that come with fashion can really take a toll,” she admits. It’s why she makes it a point to stay connected to people and conversations outside the industry. “I’m grateful to have friends with whom I can talk about finance, tech, architecture, world affairs, because sometimes you just need to remember there’s a world beyond the runway.”

What makes her story even more remarkable is how serendipitously it all began. “I moved to the US from India two years ago to pursue my master’s at NYU,” she explains. “I’d applied everywhere for a summer internship, but didn’t have any luck. This one time, I was feeling down, a friend wanted to cheer me up with biryani (the only food that can lift a Hyderabadi’s spirits) in Hell’s Kitchen,” she laughs. While waiting at the subway station, she was scouted by her now-agent. “I’d turned down modelling offers before to focus on school, but this time I thought, ‘Why not?’ My plans had already sunk that summer, and hey, I’d at least get a free trip to Europe.” A valid motivation indeed.

Find ELLE’s latest issue on stands or download your digital copy here.