A Zebra Moment In Paris: Natasha Poonawalla In Schiaparelli Couture

At Paris Couture Week, where every arrival is documented within seconds, Natasha Poonawalla understands the assignment better than most. For the recent Schiaparelli couture show, she chose a look that leaned into graphic drama rather than embellishment, proving once again that her fashion vocabulary is rooted in impact.

Advertisment

Wearing Schiaparelli is never a passive choice. It demands presence, posture, and a clear point of view. Poonawalla delivered all three in a zebra print ensemble that felt sharp, structured, and unapologetically bold.

The Couture That Stole the Show at Paris Couture Week

The Schiaparelli silhouette was architectural and fluid at once. A sweeping zebra print dress unfolded in graphic black and ivory stripes, its exaggerated sleeves creating a cape-like effect that framed her body in motion. The print radiated outward, almost like ribs or wings, lending the look a sculptural dimension that is unmistakably Schiaparelli.

Underneath, a sleek black high-neck base anchored the drama, punctuated by a bold circular brooch placed at the centre of her chest. That single gilded accent echoed the maison’s signature codes, where jewellery often becomes part of the garment itself. It was couture in its truest sense, theatrical yet meticulously constructed.

Advertisment

The volume of the outer layer contrasted with the streamlined inner silhouette, allowing the zebra print dress to command attention without overwhelming her frame. It felt deliberate and powerful, a study in proportion and confidence.

Zebra Print Dress: Bold and Timeless

Animal prints are often treated as fleeting trends, but in couture, they evolve into statements. This zebra print dress moved beyond the expected. The stripes were not flat or decorative. They followed the contours of the garment, bending and expanding to accentuate movement. As she stood poised, the pattern seemed almost kinetic.

Zebra, in black and white, holds an inherent tension. It is classic yet daring, graphic yet organic. On Poonawalla, the motif translated into a modern coat-dress hybrid that balanced extravagance with polish. The flowing hem skimmed the floor, revealing statement boots trimmed with dramatic black fringe that added texture and depth to the monochrome palette.

In a week dominated by embellishment and ornate detailing, this look stood out for its graphic impact. It proved that print alone, when executed through couture craftsmanship, can rival the most elaborate embroidery.

Sleek Hair and Flawless Styling

Couture demands styling that complements rather than competes. Poonawalla’s sleek hair was pulled back into a neat low bun, allowing the drama of the sleeves and neckline to take centre stage. The smooth finish of her hair sharpened the look, creating a clean canvas against the bold zebra stripes.

Her makeup leaned towards warm tones with sculpted cheekbones and a soft lip, enhancing her features without distracting from the ensemble. The black high-neck underlayer framed her face elegantly, while the statement brooch functioned as both ornament and focal point.

The final touch came with her footwear. Black boots with feathered or fringed detailing at the hem introduced movement at ground level, preventing the look from feeling static. Every element felt considered, reinforcing the power of Schiaparelli's styling, where drama is balanced with discipline.

Redefining Glamour, One Look at a Time

Natasha Poonawalla has long embraced couture as a form of self-expression. At this Schiaparelli show, she once again demonstrated her affinity for fashion that challenges convention. The zebra print dress was not designed to blend in. It was crafted to be seen, photographed, and remembered.

At Paris Couture Week, where each appearance is scrutinised and celebrated in equal measure, she delivered a masterclass in commanding presence. Through Schiaparelli couture, she reinforced her place as a global fashion force, someone who understands that glamour thrives on bold choices and fearless silhouettes.

In a season filled with extraordinary moments, this one felt undeniably hers.

Also Read,

How Schiaparelli Became The Hottest Brand In Fashion