What November Brings: The Season’s Most Thoughtful New Launches

Winter into early spring is shaping up to be a season of mood-driven collections. Across the board, designers are looking inward, returning to memory, craft, emotion and the quiet power of material. There is a clear shift toward thoughtful construction, richer textures and a more personal narrative. These new launches reflect that turn. From pressed-flower nostalgia and dreamlike daywear to sculptural accessories and comic-book charm, this is a round-up of what is shaping the fashion conversation right now.

Flora by 431-88

Flora by 431-88 begins in a place of childhood memory. Shweta Kapur revisits the ritual of pressing flowers between pages, an intimate habit that shaped the emotional core of the collection. That sense of slowing down informs the two-part narrative. One story leans into colour with kelly green and purple inspired by exotic blooms. The other moves towards a more graphic palette of black and white translated into structured silhouettes. Together, they build a collection that feels reflective yet contemporary, rooted in pause over pace.

Daydreamers by CORD

Daydreamers by CORD sits in the space where reality loosens its grip and imagination steps forward. The FW25-26 lineup is built on warm tactile fabrics like wool, velvet, linens and cotton, with craftsmanship taking centre stage through smocking, applique and hand embroidery. There is a nostalgic softness to the pieces, but the construction remains considered and grounded. The collection feels like an invitation to drift without losing form.

Something Sustainable's Sundream

Something Sustainable introduces Sundream, a capsule shaped around the feeling of returning home. The collection draws on Ajrakh block printing with natural dyes and hand-carved blocks. Organic cotton, reclaimed fabrics and handwoven silks come together in a palette of indigo blues, madder pinks and earthy rusts. Sundream reads as a quiet study in heritage, comfort and the subtle warmth of handmade textiles.

Comet x Farak's Streetwear Collab

Comet’s collaboration with Farak brings together two labels that treat streetwear as a space for emotion and culture. The limited-edition capsule balances Comet’s narrative-led design with Farak’s raw artistic language. The result is a collection that carries texture, story and craft without losing the ease of streetwear. It feels expressive, grounded and distinctly personal.

Pashm Vana by ituvana

With Pashm Vana, ituvana reimagines Kashmiri pashmina through a modern lens. The collection includes sari-dresses, layered skirts, unisex sets and sculptural separates that move beyond traditional associations of the fabric. Handwoven pashmina becomes a medium for quiet luxury and contemporary layering. It fits seamlessly into winter features that explore the evolution of Indian craft.

The House of Rose: The Ranthambore Reserve

The House of Rose presents The Ranthambore Reserve, a five-piece limited-edition timepiece created with Backes & Strauss. Inspired by the Ranthambore forests, the watch brings together Indian heritage and precise Swiss-British craftsmanship. A forest green dial echoes the canopy while the R at twelve o’clock grounds the design. The hand-stitched alligator strap reinforces its earthy mood. The piece is finished with the brand’s signature Jewel in the Crown, a single diamond that adds a quiet note of clarity.

Rareism x BOBO Calcutta

Rareism’s first designer collaboration arrives through BOBO Calcutta, known for bold visual storytelling. The capsule merges Rareism’s clean silhouettes with BOBO’s vibrant prints featuring eyes, animals and symbolic motifs. Rendered in jewel tones, the pieces read like wearable illustrations rooted in ideas of individuality and creative freedom. The collaboration feels expressive without losing refinement.

UNIQLO x KAWS

UNIQLO extends its long-standing partnership with KAWS into knitwear for the first time. The capsule brings the artist’s familiar characters and XX motif into soft winter-ready textures. The pieces merge the functionality of LifeWear with KAWS’ distinct sense of visual play. The collection adds a light artistic twist to everyday essentials, designed for easy gifting and daily wear.

Astro Boy Love by Onitsuka Tiger

Onitsuka Tiger revisits nostalgic storytelling with the Astro Boy Love capsule. The collection brings Astro Boy and Uran into a comic-style narrative that explores different forms of love, from familial to universal. The graphics are playful, yet the pieces maintain the brand’s contemporary street sensibility. It is a collection shaped by memory, optimism and the joy of expressive dressing.

House of Masaba x Amrapali Jewels: Fine Jewellery Volume II

House of Masaba continues its partnership with Amrapali Jewels through a 52-piece capsule that reimagines the brand’s mascots in 18K gold with pastel stones and carved gems. The pieces include sculptural chokers, bold earrings and stackable bracelets that balance heritage techniques with a spirited modernity. The collection leans into joyful luxury and the idea of jewellery as personal expression.

Pocket Stories's AW25

Pocket Stories turns to the Aurora Lights for its AW25 collection. The lineup includes fluid gowns, draped dresses and structured jumpsuits, all designed for evening ease. The silhouettes mix soft movement with crisp lines, creating partywear that feels playful without losing elegance. It is a collection built for nights that linger.

Embrace Diamonds: Modern Muse, Art Deco Edition

Embrace Diamonds presents the Modern Muse collection as a contemporary interpretation of Art Deco. The pieces focus on clean geometry, precise lines and a quiet architectural sensibility. Diamonds and gold are treated as building materials rather than ornament, resulting in jewellery that feels intentional and sculptural. The collection is a study in refinement rather than reinvention.

Siddhartha Bansal's Paradise City

Siddhartha Bansal’s Paradise City imagines a surreal summer built on frozen florals, candy tones and fluid forms. The collection leans into 3D textures, pressed-petal embroidery and sculptural co-ords, creating pieces that look cinematic in motion. The palette of pastels and bright sorbets adds a dreamy coolness to the season. Accessories like pillow bags and bouquet clutches complete the world-building.

Graphite Ellipse Leather Apple Watch Band by Daily Objects

The Ellipse Apple Watch Band blends fashion-forward design with everyday durability. Made from full-grain leather that softens and develops a luxe patina, it features a sculpted elliptical buckle in 316 stainless steel for a sleek, secure fit. Inside, fluted silicone keeps things cool and sweat-resistant, so style never comes at the cost of comfort.

Afterlight by Siorai

Afterlight by Siorai sharpens the brand’s sculptural approach to western wear. Minimalism takes on emotional depth through considered shapes, architectural lines and a commitment to permanence over trend. The pieces echo a new design language that appeals to a younger luxury audience seeking structure, intention and craftsmanship.

Anaar x Indinoor festive collaboration

Anaar’s collaboration with Indinoor brings couture-style embellishment into a festive capsule of footwear and accessories. The designs balance cultural motifs with a modern lightness, creating pieces that feel celebratory without excess. The collection is ideal for wedding edits and festive dressing features that spotlight homegrown craftsmanship.

Scarters: Cabin Bag Collection

Scarters introduces a new cabin bag lineup that continues the brand’s focus on minimalism and function. The silhouettes are streamlined with lightweight builds, organised compartments and a clean visual language that suits modern travel. The collection fits easily into airport style stories and gift guides for the season.

Twinkle Hanspal's Resort Collection

Twinkle Hanspal returns with a resort lineup that circles back to her signatures of clean lines and fluid shapes. Breezy co-ords, relaxed tailoring and sculptural drapes define the collection, with a palette that hints at coastal ease. It is designed for transitions, from sunlit afternoons to long holiday evenings, and captures the gentle lightness of vacation dressing.

