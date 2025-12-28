Nita Ambani’s Jewellery Moment, Where A Rare Paraíba Took Centre Stage

Every time Nita Ambani steps out in jewellery, there’s a sense of ease and elegance that defines the look. She once again turned heads with a jewellery moment that felt both rare and quietly powerful. At a high-tea celebration marking Mona Mehta’s 60th birthday, she stepped out wearing a Brazilian Paraíba tourmaline necklace that instantly drew attention for its extraordinary colour and presence.

Paraíba tourmalines remain among the rarest gemstones in the world, celebrated for their electric blue-green glow created by trace amounts of copper. That unmistakable luminosity, almost neon in its intensity, gives the stones a visual energy unlike any other.

The necklace itself featured a long necklace with a big, dynamic and vivid Paraíba stone at the centre of the pendant of the necklace, each meticulously set and framed by diamonds that enhanced their brilliance rather than competing with it. The craftsmanship allowed the stone to remain the focal point, amplifying its natural radiance and underscoring why gems of this calibre are so fiercely coveted. Jewellery experts often point out how difficult it is to source Paraíba tourmalines of such quality and consistency, which only adds to the rarity and prestige of the piece.

Equally striking was how effortlessly Nita Ambani styled the necklace. She paired it with a soft cream silk chiffon sari adorned with gentle floral swirls, creating a serene backdrop that allowed the vivid hues of the stones to truly stand out. The muted elegance of the sari balanced the vibrancy of the jewellery, while the silhouette remained fluid and graceful. A matching blouse with a bow detail at the back added just the right touch of character without drawing focus away from the centrepiece. She completed the look with oval and cushion-cut diamond earrings and a pear-cut diamond ring, adding a classic sparkle that complemented the necklace rather than competing with it. Her beauty look remained refined and understated, with softly defined eyes, warm-toned makeup, flushed cheeks and glossy lips, finished with loose, effortless waves.

Advertisment

The celebration itself was intimate and elegant, attended by close family and friends, with an atmosphere that felt warm and personal rather than overtly grand. Amidst all the details that caught attention that evening, it was the ease with which she balanced tradition and high jewellery that stood out the most. The necklace never felt like a statement made for spectacle alone; instead, it felt like a natural extension of her personal style and comfort with exceptional craftsmanship.

This appearance also reinforced that the Brazilian Paraíba tourmaline is not a one-time indulgence in her collection. Earlier this year, she was seen wearing another extraordinary Paraíba creation designed by renowned jeweller Glenn Spiro. That piece took the form of a floral composition, with rare Paraíba stones arranged like delicate blooms, accented with heart-shaped diamonds and sculptural titanium elements. Styled with a rich jade-green Manish Malhotra sari and a Chantilly lace, crystal-embellished blouse, the look highlighted her affinity for jewellery that balances drama with refinement.

Across appearances, Nita Ambani’s jewellery choices reveal a clear sensibility: an appreciation for rarity, craftsmanship and thoughtful design. Whether at an intimate family celebration or a high-profile gathering, her approach remains consistent. She allows exceptional gemstones to speak for themselves, creating moments that feel elegant, assured and quietly unforgettable.

Also Read,

Nita Ambani’s Jewellery Universe: Decoding The Quiet Luxury Statement Pieces