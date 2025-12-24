Manish Malhotra’s Vision: Blending Craft, Comfort, and Sneakers

This wedding season, Golden Goose launched two exclusive sneakers curated through the lens of Indian couture. Who better to collaborate on this project than Manish Malhotra — the defining force of Indian fashion for over three decades? The result is a seamless blend of Italian design philosophy and Indian craftsmanship. The launch was presented at the brand’s Mumbai flagship store. The collaboration speaks to a growing shift in luxury dressing and design where tradition, comfort, and contemporary style coexist.

Photograph: (Instagram: @goldengoose)

Inside the World of Golden Goose

Remember when Louis Tomlinson said, "These shoes are brand spanking new. It looks weird." Golden Goose has built its identity on the belief that imperfection tells a story. Since the launch of the Super-Star in 2007, Golden Goose has redefined luxury sneakers through artisanal craftsmanship and its signature lived-in aesthetic. Their sneakers, usually recognisable by their star motif, became a symbol of individuality, encouraging wearers to embrace wear, memory, and personal style.

Photograph: (goldengoose.com)

Artistry Unleashed

Designed with Indian celebrations in mind, the collaboration offers two sneakers tailored for wedding wear. One for women in white suede with gold floral embroidery, making it a natural companion to bridal and festive ensembles. One for men in black suede, with matching motifs, reflecting Manish Malhotra’s signature craftsmanship.



Customisation through Golden Goose’s Dream Makers service elevates the designs further, allowing personalised additions that are made to blur the line between sneakers and couture accessories.

Photograph: (Instagram: @manishmalhotra05)

Sneakers Redefined: Indian Craft Meets Street

This collaboration celebrates Indian craft on a global canvas, bringing Indian art to the world of sneakers, proving heritage techniques can thrive in contemporary streetwear. The partnership highlights how traditional techniques can resonate globally, merging heritage with modern streetwear aesthetics.

Photograph: (Instagram: @manishmalhotra05)



These limited-edition sneakers are the star of the show, turning heritage into contemporary style. Women’s white suede with gold embroidery can steal the spotlight with lehengas, palazzos, or tailored trousers, while the men’s black suede elevates bandhgalas, sherwanis, or Indo-Western jackets, making each pair a true statement piece.