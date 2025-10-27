No One Does Halloween Better Than Heidi Klum

Gnarly. Slimy. Off-putting. Unrivalled. The jury is still out on whether Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween showdown inches more towards disapproving superlatives or approving ones — but one thing here is established, that there’s no one who can outdo her.

She spends hours in the makeup chair with the finest prosthetics put to use, her clothes are sourced from god-knows-where but document every detail down to the T. Hell, she’s got a team better than most production houses because how do you explain that no-skin costume? How? It’s time to dive in, and perhaps, scratch our heads with this borderline unsettling brilliance.

Muscular AND Popular

One fateful Halloween, Heidi Klum decided subtlety was for amateurs and turned up as a walking anatomy chart. No skin in sight, sheer muscle realness. She even rolled onto the red carpet on a stretcher, a fake surgeon on her side, because well, fashion and fright go hand in hand.

The OGs

Throwback to 2006 when Heidi and then-hubby Seal served us Biblical couture as Eve and the Forbidden Fruit. Green, shiny, and slightly gross, but in a chic way. The dedication was unreal; she couldn’t even sip water because her hands couldn’t reach her face. Wow.

Feline Finesse

I mean, it's easy to categorise a cat costume as something basic, but seeing how Klum went full method actor with fangs and coloured contacts, you'd change your opinion entirely. Shoutout to the ID tag reading "If Lost, Please Return to Seal." So cute. They're divorced now but yeah whatever.

Old Is Gold?

At her 2013 bash, the supermodel decided to fast-forward a few decades and become her own granny alter ego. Prosthetics, wrinkles, liver spots, the full ageing filter, but IRL. She rocked a floral blouse, pearls, a houndstooth skirt, and nude flats. Insane work on those leg veins, I can't stop looking at them.

Jessica ‘Klum’ Rabbit

In 2015, she transformed into Jessica Rabbit. Red dress? Check. Purple gloves? Check. Enough contouring to make an influencer weep? Double check. The transformation was so intense, even the implants had people questioning reality.

Area 51 Calling

For her iconic 20th Halloween anniversary party, the Project Runway judge took the sci-fi route and gave us alien chic, complete with guts, wires, and enough prosthetics to scare off NASA. If rumours are to be believed, the whole thing took twelve hours to assemble. Unbelievable. Don't miss the feet. Eurgh.

I See Not One, Not Two But Six

Honestly, this one might be my favourite. She showed up with five clones, each a mirror image thanks to prosthetics, wigs, and fake brows. They all wore identical Hervé Léger bodysuits and thigh-high boots. Only if this were in 2025, she could've recreated that Spidey meme.

Shrekkin All The Way

In 2018, Heidi and her then-husband (ex number I don't know), Tom Kaulitz went full fairy-tale couple goals as Fiona and Shrek. Green, lumpy, and utterly adorable, it was quite a cute costume. From nailing the exact shade of green to the swollen hands, every detail reeked of precision.

Don’t Yuck Her Yum

Ah, yes, 2022, the year Heidi turned heads and stomachs as a giant worm. Slimy, squirmy, and impossibly committed, she seemingly spent hours in the makeup chair for her transformation. Patience truly is a virtue.

It's no revelation that Heidi Klum doesn’t just do Halloween; she owns it. We're just spectators, stuck between our Sunehri costume from Dhoom and Poo from KKKG. Here's your sign to tweak it up this year.

