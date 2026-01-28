How Nupur Sanon’s Wedding Look Redefines The Modern Manish Malhotra Bride

When Manish Malhotra designs a bride today, the brief is no longer about grandeur alone — it’s about intention. Nupur Sanon’s wedding look is a compelling case study in how the designer’s bridal vocabulary is evolving, mirroring the sensibilities of a new generation that values emotional resonance as much as visual impact. Rooted in tradition yet refreshingly contemporary, her ensemble signals a shift in what it means to be a Manish Malhotra bride in 2026.

Advertisment

The Rise of the Modern Manish Malhotra Bride

Once synonymous with cinematic opulence and maximalist glamour, MM’s bridal universe has quietly expanded. The modern Manish Malhotra bride is not abandoning tradition; she’s editing it. She seeks heritage without heaviness, romance without excess, and luxury that feels lived-in rather than performative.

Nupur Sanon embodies this evolution perfectly. Her bridal look speaks to a woman who understands legacy but isn’t bound by it — someone who chooses craftsmanship and storytelling over spectacle.

Nupur Sanon’s Bridal Look as a Contemporary Style Statement

At her Hindu wedding ceremony, Nupur chose a custom Manish Malhotra ensemble built around a peach and coral ombré lehenga with intricate badla and zardosi work that maintained traditional roots while feeling undeniably modern. The addition of double dupattas — one coral mukaish and a peach headveil — with sacred vows embroidered into them added a rare personal touch, elevating the look beyond fashion into the realm of sentiment.

Advertisment

This wasn’t a bridal outfit that shouted; it was one that spoke — softly, deliberately, and with gravitas. Nupur’s choice of uncut diamond heirloom jewellery provided ceremonial richness without overwhelming the palette, proving that restraint can be just as luxurious as ornamentation.

Design That Balances Heritage and Modernity

What made Nupur’s wedding wardrobe feel current — beyond the colour choices and couture cuts — was its balance of heritage and ease. For her haldi ceremony, she donned a custom lehenga by Sukriti & Akriti in warm yellow gradients that felt joyous and organic under the daylight. It was festive without being ornamental, accentuated only by soft gota detailing and minimal jewellery, letting her natural glow take centre stage.

Her mehendi look, a playful interplay of purple, pink, green, and yellow panels with mirrorwork that extended into her hair, showcased how multiple textures and hues can coexist harmoniously — vibrant yet cohesive, celebratory yet refined.

Equally noteworthy was how Stebin Ben’s wedding wardrobe complemented Nupur’s aesthetic narrative. Instead of competing visually, his outfits — whether the classic ivory sherwani with pearl embellishments or a crisp white tuxedo for the Christian ceremony — created a thoughtful contrast that enhanced the visual harmony of the couple’s looks. Together, they embodied a modern couple who dress as partners in style, not just individuals.

A New Definition of the Modern Bride

Today’s bride is not just a silhouette in tradition; she is a storyteller. Nupur Sanon’s wedding wardrobe wasn’t about ticking off ceremonial boxes — it was about weaving personal meaning into every stitch. From sacred vows subtly inscribed on her dupattas to ensembles that shifted with each moment of celebration, her fashion journey redefines what it means to be a Manish Malhotra bride: poised, personal, and profoundly modern. And in doing so, she sets a benchmark for brides who want couture with a conscience — elegant, expressive, and entirely her own.

Also read,

From Instinct To Identity: Inside The World Of Ritika Mirchandani