October Edit: The Month In New Launches

October always feels like a reset in fashion — a moment when designers across the world reveal new stories, silhouettes, and craftsmanship that set the tone for the seasons ahead. From Rahul Mishra’s ode to Madras checks and Abu Sandeep’s bridal splendour to Vaishali S’s poetic prêt, this month’s launches are rich in imagination and detail. Here’s a look at the latest collections, accessories, and collaborations making news this October

AFEW by Rahul Mishra: Where Madras Meets Modernity

Rahul Mishra’s Fresh collection for SS’26 revisits the humble Madras check — a fabric born in India’s long summers, and reimagines it for the global stage. Once the textile of lungis and gamchas, now transformed into shirts, jackets, and modern tailoring, it’s a story of tradition meeting quiet sophistication.

Abu Sandeep’s Bridal Bloom in ‘Magnolia’

With Magnolia, Abu Sandeep’s signature grandeur takes on a softer, romantic tone. A bridal collection that celebrates embroidery in all its glory, from Zari and Gota to Aari and Appliqué, each piece feels timeless, handcrafted, and unmistakably regal.

Vaishali S: The Poetry of Imperfection

Vaishali Shadangule’s debut prêt line, ‘Kintsugi,’ brings her couture finesse to everyday wear. Inspired by broken seashells and the Japanese philosophy of renewal, the line unfolds in fluid silhouettes and oceanic hues, turning quiet vulnerability into beauty you can wear.

Tilfi’s ‘Shikargah Tales’

Tilfi’s ‘Shikargah Tales’ transforms the traditional Banarasi Shikargah weave — once symbolic of royal hunts into an ode to harmony. Leopards and tigers appear not as trophies but as muses, woven in soft metallic zari to tell stories of coexistence and craft.

Fashion as Fine Art at DRAWN

DRAWN’s Fall 2025 collection is a gallery in motion. Bold, opulent, and expressive, each look feels like a living exhibit, a piece of wearable art defined by drama, texture, and unapologetic individuality.

Khara Kapas: Minimalism in the Mountains

In ‘Elsewhere,’ Khara Kapas explores isolation and expanse through clean cuts and earthy palettes. Shot in Ladakh, the collection blends minimal design with quiet emotionality — soft fabrics, fluid forms, and a connection to open space.

H&M x Glenn Martens: Classics, Deconstructed

Glenn Martens reshapes the everyday wardrobe for H&M, from bomber jackets to jeans, through sculptural forms, trompe-l’œil illusions, and wiring that lets wearers twist and reshape garments themselves. It’s playful, rebellious, and distinctly Martens.

SAND by Shirin: Romance in the Himalayas

‘The Lost Valley’ draws from mountain mysticism and Himalayan serenity. SAND introduces a rare goat cashmere-silk blend, pairing luxury outerwear with custom prints, metallic threads, and details that shimmer like frost at dawn.

Nicobar’s Festival of Light and Movement

Nicobar’s annual Firefly collection returns with festive ease. Inspired by the Silk Route, the line glows with foiled silks, embroidered tissues, and sheer organza saris — modern classics designed for celebration and movement.

Jewellery Between Worlds by BATOKI

BATOKI’s ‘Between Worlds’ turns jewellery into portals of meaning. Sculptural and spiritual, the pieces blur past and future; relics that feel cosmic, ancient, and deeply personal all at once.

behno New York: Strength in Motion

behno’s FW25 line ‘Rikisha’ draws from the rhythm of the rickshaw — structured yet fluid, powerful yet graceful. Earthy tones and architectural tailoring come together in a collection that balances cultural nostalgia with modern luxury.

Small Bags, Big Energy by Miraggio

Miraggio’s new micro bags pack personality into every inch. Candy hues, glossy textures, and playful silhouettes make them the perfect mood boosters for brunch, concerts, or late-night adventures.

Ferragamo’s The Soft and The Hug

Ferragamo introduces two icons: The Soft Bag, crafted in supple nappa with a fluid silhouette, and The Hug Bag, defined by twin Gancini straps. In moss green and lemongrass, both merge craftsmanship with contemporary polish.

Nike: Innovation in Motion

Nike’s new design platforms — Aero-FIT, Air Milano, Nike Mind, and Project Amplify — mark the next chapter in athlete innovation. Developed with elite and everyday athletes alike, they push performance design into the future.

Festive Heritage, Modern Spirit at Ancestry

Ancestry’s Festive 2025 brings craftsmanship into the modern moment with vibrant textiles, traditional detailing, and silhouettes made for celebration. A joyful ode to heritage with a cosmopolitan twist.

Maje: The Art of Effortless Rebellion

Maje’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection celebrates the luxury of ease with feminine tailoring, undone elegance, and quiet rebellion. Designed for the woman who moves with confidence, unhurried and entirely herself.

Rüh by Irasva: Jewels with a Soul

Rüh’s latest bridal line transforms sacred Pichwai art into modern heirlooms. Each piece, from chandbalis to statement rings, is hand-painted by artisans, making every jewel a living expression of devotion and storytelling.

Metallic with a Message at Rejuvenate Jewels

‘Metallic’ redefines glamour through sustainability. Crafted from recycled metals, each sculptural design turns discarded materials into contemporary statement pieces — bold, conscious, and stunningly modern.

Comet x Monopoly: Playtime, Reinvented

Comet’s new collaboration with Monopoly fuses nostalgia with streetwear flair. Iconic game motifs meet Indian design sensibilities in a collection that’s fun, irreverent, and instantly collectible.

Parishi Jewellery's 'Tijori': A Little Bit of Cottagecore Magic

Tijori’s new accessories line is all about soft femininity and charm. Pearls, hearts, and dainty details come together for pieces that feel equally right at a picnic or a party.

A Bollywood Romance at Sameer Madan

With ‘OOH LALA,’ Sameer Madan pays tribute to the cinematic allure of rain-drenched sarees. Sequins, faux leather, and fluid drapes create pieces that are sensual, strong, and unmistakably modern.

Sarab Khanijou’s Sound of Craft

‘DHUN’ by Sarab Khanijou is a visual symphony — gold threads, pearls, and resham motifs orchestrated into garments that move like music. A poetic blend of rhythm and design.

Disney x Fossil Mickey Mouse Astronaut Watch

Disney's Mickey Mouse suits up for a spacewalk on this limited-edition release of our Fossil Heritage automatic watch. Blending playful design with precise craftsmanship, astronaut Mickey tells time on a deep blue dial adorned with a galaxy of stars as Saturn counts the seconds.

Mannat Gupta’s Celestial Strength

In ‘Ethereal Realms,’ Mannat Gupta merges mythology with modern femininity. Soft pastels meet structured silhouettes, accented with celestial symbols and metallic glints, which is an ode to strength with softness.

Just Cavalli’s The Year of the Snake

For 2025, Just Cavalli celebrates transformation with limited-edition timepieces inspired by its iconic snake motif, reimagined as a symbol of rebirth, mystery, and power.

From couture craftsmanship to streetwear collabs, October’s launches prove that fashion’s most exciting stories are often the ones that blur boundaries between tradition and innovation, utility and art. As the season turns, these collections remind us that style, much like change, is always in motion.

Also Read,

October’s Best In Beauty: Must-Have Festive Launches & Luxe Picks