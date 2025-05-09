May’s Hottest Fashion Launches To Add To Your Cart Pronto

Hot. Both the weather and our repertoire of summer fashion picks, this season. Stores are replete with tropical new collections, calling for a much-needed refresh on the sartorial grounds. While hand fans and body mists may be topping the charts on our list of recurring buys, comfortable clothes come to a close second (or third).

Now, whether you're having a summer wedding and need to lend some faith to light-weight Indianwear, or are simply in a conundrum with regards to 'what to wear' for your upcoming trip (co-ords are the best, trust us), peruse through our list to make informed decisions, shopping in style.

Style Calling

1. Ritu Kumar’s Summer 2025 Collection

Embracing a departure from its vibrant palette in favor of the enduring elegance of black and white, her new collection allows its signature craft to speak louder prints, textures, and timeless silhouettes emerge in their purest form.

2. Araiya by Aza

Retail player Aza has launched a fine jewellery brand rooted in legacy, innovation, and sustainability. Araiya introduces a stunning range of lab-grown diamond jewellery designed for today’s conscious luxury consumer.

3. Satya Paul’s S/S 2025 Collection Kaleidoscope

‘Kaleidoscope’ brings together soft, sun-washed pastels and playful, iconic shapes, evoking the essence of magazine tear-out collages.

4. HEYDUDE’s Wendy Espadrille

Featuring a soft cotton lining and cushy foam insole, the breezy mesh sock liner keeps things extra comfortable all day long. Perfect for summers!

5. Rosantica Mazzollino Bag On AiSPi

The newest release from the exclusive Rosantica x Vivetta collaboration, the Mazzolino bag is a perfect representation of a romantic bouquet of flowers made of golden brass and multicloured crystals. This limited-edition find is handcrafted by skilled artisans in Milan, Italy.

6. Anaar’s Debut Handbag And Mobile Chain Slings Collection

Anaar, known for reimagining footwear, now unveils its debut Anaar Handbag Collection and ‘Anaar Dazzlers’- mobile chain slings making it a seamless blend of artistry and purpose.

7. H&M Studio Resort Capsule Collection 2025

The colour palette of this new drop ranges from calming terracotta and sandy beiges with black and crisp white. Materials include linen, cotton and chiffon that move with ease.

8. Supria Munjal’s 'Casa Rasa'

This line is a harmonious fusion of Indian heritage and contemporary western design, featuring flowing skirts, structured jackets, and tailored separates. Hand-embroidered details that bring to life the intricate beauty of nature and architecture.

9. Mellowdrama's‘Eden’

This collection is a sensory escape into the euphoric essence of the Garden of Eden, celebrating the raw, unfiltered beauty of flora and fauna. Thoughtfully crafted in breathable organic cottons, Eden transforms these natural fabrics into an artful canvas of textures and tones.

10. Gulabo By Abu Sandeep’s ‘Zeenat’

Gulabo by Abu Sandeep unveils the Zeenat collection inspired by the weave of elegant tales of dori work, that make unforgettable style statements.

11. Sameer Madan’s 'Sweet Nothings'

Inspired by the energy of early 2000s pop and the rawness of today’s music, this drop is a wearable mixtape of self-love, spontaneity, and sisterhood.

12. Ekaya Banaras’s SS’25 Collection ‘Ekaya Pastels’

This collection is a nuanced amalgamation of delicate Banarasi traditions and sophisticated French aesthetics. It's a bold reimagining of Ekaya's legacy, all embodied by supermodel Lakshmi Menon.

13. TUMI’s Limited-Edition 19 Degree Gold Collection

Crafted in an opulent bullion gold finish, this highly exclusive capsule is a bold tribute to TUMI’s golden anniversary.

14. Abhishek Sharma's Jewellery Drop

Handcrafted with gold plated sterling silver, the inspiration for the jewellery line has been drawn from corals, reef, flora, fauna and nature in full bloom.

15. Rua By Shahin Mannan

Designed for the modern zeitgeist who finds beauty in the subtle and the serene, the collection is a gentle yet assured presence in her daily rhythm.

16. Swadesh’s Mother’s Day Drop

India is home to over 4,000 traditional art forms and more than 70 lakh craftsmen and craftswomen. Swadesh works with 12,000 skilled artisans across 500 diverse crafts, each representing our rich cultural heritage.

17. Label Anushree's Collection, ‘A Summer Poetry’

Inspired by the warmth and elegance of summery Indian wear, the collection features effortless co-ord sets, statement lehengas, and timeless prints brought to life through techniques like hand block printing and bandhej.

18. Isha Jajodia’s Lumière Et Lace

Lumière et Lace examines the contrast between softness and structure, where lace meets light in designs that blend timeless romance with modern sensibility.

19. Floralista By Ashdeen

This collection continues the brand’s exploration of craft, only this time with a gentler hand. Known for intricate, hand-embroidered Parsi Gara sarees, designer Ashdeen Lilaowala offers an intentional shift for Spring-Summer 2025: one where print takes the spotlight and embroidery becomes a quiet frame.

20. JJV Kapurthala’s Che Tote

Spacious yet structured, accented by rich harness leather, the tote is designed for the discerning individual who values both style and functionality.

21. Modern Maharani By Atelier Shikaarbagh

Think luscious tissue saris, understated opulence and rich handwork–the nine yard drape gets a nostalgic makeover with Atelier Shikaarbagh.

22. Culture Cirlce's Ambush X Dunk High Flash Lime

The Ambush X Dunk High Flash Lime is a striking collaboration that redefines the classic Dunk High. Born from the creative vision of Yoon Ahn, this sneaker embodies the spirit of streetwear, making it a cultural icon.

23. Forever New’s Summer Collection

Tropical style, perfect for a brunch date / day out with besties. Peruse through the brand’s fresh repertoire to find your perfect summer pick.

24. The Silent Fold By Urmil

‘The Silent Fold’ explores the interplay between structure and fluidity. The campaign shoot was photographed by the celebrated Farhan Hussain and creatively directed by James Lalthanzuala.

25. Sunaina Khera’s Summer ‘25 Collection

Drawing inspiration from faraway coastlines, cobblestoned alleys, and the golden quiet of a summer evening, the collection evokes the spirit of travel—not just in miles, but in moods.

26. Dhruv Sehgal’s ‘The Solstice Edit’

The Solstice Edit by Dhruv Sehgal is a celebration of contrast and craftsmanship, blending heritage with modernity, and structure with fluidity. Designed for the modern man, the collection transitions seamlessly between seasons through rich jewel tones, luminous brights, and soft pastels.

27. Cover Story S/S ‘25

Cover story S/S ‘25 is an ode to timeless femininity, where sophistication meets effortless charm. Each piece is a testament to modern grace, from fluid silhouettes that dance with movement to structured tailoring that exudes confidence.

28. Aber By 11 Tareng

Combining the timeless craftsmanship of Khurkhul silk, woven using 2,000 year old traditional weaving techniques with Meitei motifs and contemporary designs, Aber celebrates cultural heritage and the spirit of renewal.

29. Urī By Mrunalini Rao

The genesis of Roma was deeply personal—inspired by Mrunalini's travels through European landscapes and the timeless charm of sidewalk cafés and countryside retreats. Each design emerged from moments of quiet observation, capturing the essence of unhurried living through distinctive prints and patterns.

30. Afwah’s Summer Soirée

Afwah, the contemporary womenswear brand known for its soulful femininity and refined silhouettes, unveils its newest drop: Summer Soirée — a playful, resort-inspired collection made for golden hour getaways, spontaneous adventures, and everything in between.

31. Nautanky’s ‘Postcard’ Collection

This collection captures the spirit of exploration through a thoughtfully curated mix of breezy co-ord sets, structured separates, and timeless silhouettes, each echoing a tale of discovery.

32. Titan’s Automatics Collection

Each watch from the collection features captivating skeletal dials where intricate engineering becomes the very essence of style. From integrated bracelets to dual-finish solid link straps, each design is thoughtfully crafted to reflect varied personalities.

33. Of Threads And Time By Tifli

'Of Threads and Time' is a capsule collection of six intricately handwoven creations, each bearing the imprint of classical design, woven in Banaras using heritage techniques of exceptional finesse.

34. ASICS' Gel-Kayano 20

With roots in early 2010s design and a bold, sculpted silhouette, this shoe brings chunky-core energy into the now. Think retro runner vibes reimagined for café crawls, gallery hops, and late-night loops.