Alia Bhatt To Madhuri Dixit: How The Stars Are Bringing The Indian Paithani Back

When Alia Bhatt stepped out into the media spotlight at the recent Waves summit—that took place on Maharashtra Day—she did more than show her support for the event for technology and entertainment, she endorsed her love for a 2,000 year-old fashion legacy.



Photograph: (Instagram)

Looking every bit resplendent in her traditional pink paithani sari by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the Bollywood star threw the spotlight on the Paithani weave, garnering approval for how perfect it was. Handwoven over 75 days by the artisans of Tulsi Weaves, she made for a formidable picture in the nauvari teamed with a light pink blouse, making the case for how heritage can meet modern-day haute couture.

Tweaking The Drape

The Sari-torial Legacy Of The Paithani

Madhuri Dixit goes traditional in her paithani while Shradhha Kapoor gives it a modern interpretation with a paithani pallu

Photographs: (Instagram)

It's not the first time that the pathani sari has found its place in the spotlight. Several stars from Madhuri Dixit—who's often advocated her love for the garment—to Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and a list of others, have lent it their flair. Thanks to a combination of cultural revival, celebrity influence, and new gen sensibilities, it's back in the spotlight now more than ever. Affirms Mohit Rai, stylist and creative director, IRTH, "One of the best things about being Indian is the heritage of textiles that we've inherited—more than thousands of years of this, especially saris that come in so many beautiful forms. Whether it's handwoven or machine-woven, it's important to celebrate these textiles; and the paithani is so royal, it fits right in. It's lovely to see superstars endorse this and wear it to such important events. It was such a good moment for Alia as she wore the pathani on Maharashtra Day."

The writing is on the wall, err in your wardrobe—here’s why a paithani should find a place there.

What's Contributed To Its Rise In Popularity





Symbol of cultural pride: The paithani marks a sense of revival. The whole homegrown movement that has permeated food, fashion and social culture is a major factor. As people reconnect with their Indian regional identities, traditional weaves like the Maharashtrian pathani —that also find appeal in parts of North India—have gained renewed appreciation.

Celebrities and designers are rooting for it: It's not just the red carpet, Bollywood celebrities and Indian designers are embracing ethnic wear on so many occasions and the pathani is a jewel among the saris, for its hues and weaves.

Modern styling: Contemporary adaptations—like pairing with trendy blouses, belts, or jackets—have made these saris appealing to Gen Z. They are all for saris with newer elements like stripes, androgynous blazers and belts to create a contrast to the saris.

Sustainable: Handloom weaves and artisanal garments are part of the growing slow fashion movement. Pathani saris, often handwoven, align with eco-conscious consumer values.

Unisex appeal: The androgynous look of Pathani designs—rooted in traditional Pathani suits—resonates with modern fashion's push toward gender-fluid styles.