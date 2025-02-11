Off The Rack: Stylist Esha Amin Pradhan On How Sridevi's Praise Was A Standout Moment For Her

Styling for many, has a clear-cut route and beginning for those interested in the cut-throat field. However, for acclaimed celebrity stylist Esha Amin Pradhan, it was a gradual pivot. Having styled the crème de la crème of Bollywood with names like Ishaan Khatter, Karisma Kapoor and more, to her name, her career started in a way that many may not expect. Armed with a graduation from NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology) Mumbai, she took her first steps into the fashion world as a designer with a European export house. This role gave her a deep understanding of garment construction, fabrics, and the latest global fashion trends. It was a job that required frequent travel, and Paris, the fashion capital, became a regular destination for her. After spending close to three years there and learning the ropes, Esha decided to move into styling—and that’s when everything changed.

The transition opened up an entirely new world. Esha threw herself into different aspects of styling, working on Bollywood shoots, styling sports figures, curating looks for runway shows, and even diving into the world of editorials and films. “Every new project taught me something fresh, and it wasn’t just my skills as a stylist that grew. These experiences also helped me develop as a person, particularly in terms of communication and building relationships with people from all walks of life,” she states.

Looking back, she points out three core skills that are crucial to succeeding as a stylist in India. “First, you must have a strong understanding of fashion and trends. You have to stay ahead of the curve and know what’s happening in the industry. The next is communication: being able to express your ideas clearly is essential, whether you're collaborating with designers, photographers, or clients. And finally, time management is key. With multiple projects often running simultaneously, learning how to juggle deadlines and tasks efficiently is vital,” she explains.

Reflecting on her own career, there are two moments that truly stand out to Esha. The first, in 2013, when she had her first article published in a renowned magazine. At the time, she was the fashion director for the Miss India organisation, and she had created a national costume for our Indian representative. To her delight, the costume played a significant role in winning the crown at the international pageant. That achievement marked a key moment for Esha, solidifying her belief that she was on the right track. The second moment came during the launch of her collection in Mumbai when the legendary actress Sridevi spoke highly of her work. “She told my parents that I was creative, hardworking, and down to earth,” Esha recalls. “Hearing those words from someone I looked up to was incredibly humbling, and seeing my parents so proud of me was unforgettable.”

If given the chance to style a Hollywood celebrity, Esha has someone in mind—Blake Lively. “There’s just something about her vibe. She’s effortlessly chic, but she’s also so playful with her style. I feel like I could do something truly unique with her looks,” she gushes. Looking to the future, Esha has some thrilling projects lined up. She’s currently working on a collection inspired by the vibrant and playful 60s Fun Fairs, and she’s incredibly excited to share it with the world. In addition to that, she’s styling and customising looks for a high-profile wedding and putting together edgy outfits for an actor ahead of the upcoming IIFA awards. And when it comes to music, Esha has a few tracks on constant rotation. “Right now, it’s APT by Bruno Mars and Rosé, Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga, and Sky Full of Stars by Coldplay. Each song brings something different to the table, and I can’t get enough of them,” she concludes.

