Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025: Highlights from a Season of Bold Statements and Nostalgic Designs

Paris Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2025 has captivated audiences with a dynamic showcase of menswear that reflects the zeitgeist of contemporary fashion. This season, the collections have embraced a playful yet sophisticated approach, highlighting unique textures and bold colour palettes. Designers like Mike Amiri have transformed the runway into "Club Amiri," celebrating the allure of Los Angeles with fluid silhouettes and romantic embellishments while, Kim Jones at Dior revisits the house's heritage, juxtaposing classic tailoring with modern elements against a striking architectural backdrop. As the event unfolded, it became evident that this season was a vivid exploration of culture, history, and personal expression in menswear.

AMIRI's Old Hollywood Charm

Mike Amiri’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection at Paris Fashion Week was a stunning homage to the glamour of Los Angeles, set against the backdrop of an intimate lounge dubbed "Club Amiri." The runway transformed into a cinematic experience, where models showcased a captivating mix of menswear that celebrated fluidity in fashion. Drawing inspiration from iconic locales like the Formosa Café, the collection featured intricate embroideries and a rich colour palette of deep burgundies, lush greens, and warm browns, perfectly capturing the essence of the city.

What truly resonated with me were the romantic touches—rose motifs woven into fabrics and gold-dipped blooms as accessories—that added emotional depth to the collection. As models glided down the runway to Marvin Gaye’s sultry tunes, it felt like an invitation to embrace love and beauty in all forms. Amiri has masterfully blended nostalgia with modernity, creating a collection that is a celebration of dreams and desires.

Bows For Men At Dior

Kim Jones' Fall/Winter 2025 collection for Dior (my favourite collection this year) was a breathtaking exploration of masculinity, artfully intertwining classic elegance with contemporary flair. In his latest presentation, Jones aimed to capture the essence of Dior by drawing inspiration from the graphic and angular aesthetics of the house's Ligne H collection from the mid-1950s. The show, set against a stark white staircase in a specially constructed venue at Paris’ École Militaire, showcased a refreshing clarity, seamlessly transitioning between various silhouettes—from the lavishness of an opera coat to the precise lines of tailored suits. Jones described this collection as a dialogue between extravagance and simplicity, as well as a blend of historical and contemporary influences. His second dedicated couture collection for men featured extraordinary embroidered pieces, with bows emerging as a recurring motif on jackets and shoes. Additionally, the spirit of Casanova inspired the interplay between masculine and feminine elements, further emphasised by silk scarves that wrapped around models' faces, evoking an air of 18th-century opulence.

Willy Chavarria's Homage To The Latino Culture



Willy Chavarria's Fall/Winter 2025 collection at Paris Fashion Week was a powerful celebration of Latino culture and identity. Set against the stunning backdrop of The American Cathedral, the show featured 63 looks that beautifully blended Chicano aesthetics with high fashion. I loved the incorporation of plaid prints and well-constructed denim, which I found very innovative. The collection's bold colours, especially the blood reds, were a vivid representation of passion and heritage, while the inclusion of athletic wear in collaboration with Adidas added a contemporary edge that felt fresh and relevant.

What truly set this collection apart for me was its emotional depth, highlighted by live performances from artists like Dorian Wood and J-Balvin. The atmosphere was charged with a sense of community and belonging, reflecting the essence of Mexican culture. Chavarria's use of velvet in various pieces, from baggy pants to tailored suits, showcased versatility while maintaining an air of luxury. The finale, featuring a poignant clip of Bishop Mariann Budde advocating for marginalised communities, reminded us of fashion's power to convey political messages.

Industrial Vibes At Rick Owens





Rick Owens' Fall/Winter 2025 collection, aptly titled "Concordians," was a deeply personal exploration of his journey and the influences of his time spent in Concordia, Italy. The show, held at the Palais de Tokyo, radiated a raw energy that felt both intimate and powerful. Flashes of strobe lights sliced through the shadows, resembling high-tech prison bars, as models with shaved heads and striking contact lenses paraded in towering boots and jackets with exaggerated, flipped-up collars. The scene created an otherworldly atmosphere—both striking and disconcerting, leaving a lingering sense of the bizarre. The sculpted coats and flared denim pieces, seamlessly blended functionality with Owens' signature avant-garde aesthetic. The highlight of the collection for me were the boots. The soundtrack, featuring David Bowie’s “Heroes,” perfectly complemented the atmosphere, evoking a sense of hope and ambition.

Fabric Play At Issey Miyake

Issey Miyake's Fall/Winter 2025 collection, presented under the new menswear label IM MEN, was a breathtaking fusion of innovation and tradition that truly captivated me. The collection showcased a remarkable exploration of materiality and movement, embodying the concept of a single piece of fabric floating through the air. The garments were artfully layered and draped around the body, transitioning from serene shades of white to a vibrant kaleidoscope of green, purple, and yellow. This innovative approach was highlighted during the show’s finale, where models dramatically unravelled their outfits back to a simple square of fabric, wielding them like flags as they danced down the runway. Creative director Kawahara emphasised a return to simplicity and beauty, stating, “I visualised a piece of cloth, flying away,” which encapsulated the collection's ethos of elegance intertwined with functionality. The collection not only celebrated the artistry of fashion but also reflected Miyake's enduring commitment to innovative design and sustainable practices.

