Passion For Pre-Loved

For Shah, vintage and sustainability are two sides of the same coin. “For me, it’s not just about style; it’s also about intention. Choosing vintage is a more conscious, mindful way of engaging with fashion, in stark contrast to the fast pace of overt consumerism,” she says.

There’s a particular piece in Shah’s collection that she returns to time and again—not just for its beauty, but because it carries a certain magic. “My silver minaudière feels less like an accessory and more like a treasured artefact. It was gifted to me by a family of artisans I worked closely with in Rajasthan. The silver finish, the detailed work, the solid craftsmanship—it all reflects a time when things were made with care and meant to last,” she says.

PALAK SHAH, FOUNDER & CEO, EKAYA BANARAS

On Ekaya’s 10th anniversary, Palak Shah announced their ‘Second Chance’ initiative, wherein the brand invited its patrons to sell their pre-owned Ekaya saris that have existed in their closets for a long time and encouraged them to extend the lives of these pieces. “Preloved purchases encourage a circular economy, but mindful shopping is key. I see people buying both preloved and fresh off-the-runway pieces, which defeats the sustainability cause,” says Shah.

The visionary behind the Banarasi brand has always acquired preloved pieces through physical stores. “I don’t use apps because I like to try on, verify and assess the quality,” she shares. Shah has a preloved Saint Laurent suit, which is very special to her. “I absolutely love it. When you walk in wearing it, you know nobody else will ever have the same design. I also own a few vintage bags,” she says.

LAVINA BALDOTA, CURATOR, TEXTILES REVIVALIST The crafts crusader, educator and conservationist usually buys old textiles and jewellery from antique dealers. She has purchased some pieces from stores and also from apps like Etsy and 1stDibs. For Baldota, anything old has a special allure. “Especially in my area of work as a revivalist, having physical samples is very important. Also, there is a lot of change in the yarns and techniques used now versus in the past. To use anything vintage, especially when it is a hand-me-down, has a lot of historical and emotional significance. Sustainability is an added benefit,” she says. “Slow fashion, upcycling, and thrifting are not just trends but the need of the hour. Buying preloved and vintage is also a matter of celebrating the maker as well as the craft,” she says. Baldota underscores that acquiring any valuable vintage piece should involve an understanding of the craft, its history, period, provenance, as well as condition. “It is also important to evaluate the seller’s credibility. Many of the pieces I buy or own are for the preservation and promotion of our heritage,” she shares. PRIA KATAARIA PURI, FASHION DESIGNER

The kaftan queen acquires all her vintage pieces from authentic vintage stores across Europe and the U.S. For Puri, the experience is tactile and intuitive as she needs to touch and feel the piece before bringing it into her world. “I believe strongly in energy. Every garment carries a vibration from its previous owner, and it’s important for me to connect with that. I also closely inspect the quality, labels, and where it was made. Those details matter to me and they reveal so much about the story behind the piece,” she says. She’s collected about 12 to 15 rare vintage furs over the years. “I’ve always felt that furs are the most glamorous and comfortable way to stay warm. But I made a conscious choice not to buy new fur—vintage allows me to honour the artistry without contributing to the harm of animals today,” she says. Puri also has an incredible collection of vintage hats made from silk flowers, rare feathers, fur, and wool in silhouettes from the 1920s that are nearly impossible to find now. VIPUL SHAH, OWNER, GANESH EMPORIUM & DESIGNER, VIPUL SHAH BAGS

The love for vintage runs in his blood as his family has collected textiles for three generations now and are pioneers of thrifting, sourcing vintage textiles and garments. “Investing in preloved or vintage finds has become the most responsible way to consume now. In a world of fast fashion, where most objects and clothes are discarded way before their natural end, we need to think very seriously about what gives clothes or objects meaning and how we can extend their life or give them a second one,” says Shah, who’s created a line of jackets crafted out of old appliquéd bed covers. “They look great, are sustainable and represent my quiet rebellion against the fast fashion age,” he says.

