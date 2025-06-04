Angelina Jolie At 50: The Style Of A Living Legend

From glamorous gowns and blood-vial necklaces to Atelier Jolie capes and quiet luxury tailoring, Angelina Jolie’s style has always had bite. Call Donatella—this isn’t your average celebrity wardrobe story. Jolie hasn’t just walked red carpets; she’s owned them, turning every appearance into a statement piece, every silhouette into a signature. Sure, she has an Oscar. But she also has that Versace moment, a Cannes red carpet reign, and the rare ability to make both leather pants and a silk kaftan feel like armor.

As the icon enters a new decade, we break down her most unforgettable red carpet moments, each marking a chapter in her journey and proving that her fashion choices speak volumes beyond the surface.

Style Era Breakdown

The Gothic Rebel Princess (Late 90s)

1997 Premiere of Playing God

Angelina wasn’t just arriving—she was announcing herself. In a leather trench and scarlet lip, this look had the bite of rebellion and the cool of a ’90s femme fatale. You knew even then: this girl didn’t follow, she led.

1998 Screening of HBO's "Gia"

At the Gia screening, Angelina channeled raw sensuality with zero pretense. A sheer black blouse, body-skimming pencil skirt, and smudged eyeliner made her look like bold and completely in control. It wasn’t about polish; it was about presence.

1999 56th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Angelina didn’t just walk the red carpet—she owned it. In a shimmering silver Randolph Duke gown with a deep neckline, she unleashed her dark Hollywood bombshell energy. Moody, fearless, and utterly magnetic.

2000s: The Bombshell & Red Carpet Siren

2000 Academy Awards

Fresh off her Oscar win for Girl, Interrupted, Jolie accepted the coveted statuette in a form-fitting, gothic-inspired gown by Marc Bouwer—cementing her status as a red carpet queen.

2004 Oscars

Channelling Old Hollywood glamour, Jolie stunned in a halter-neck white satin gown by Marc Bouwer. With its plunging neckline and fluid silhouette, the look was sleek, statuesque, and timelessly elegant.

2009 Cannes Film Festival

Arguably one of Jolie’s most radiant and feminine red carpet moments, this nude-hued silk chiffon Versace creation was jaw-dropping—oozing goddess energy with every step.

2008 Cannes

Pregnant with twins and redefining maternity glamour, Jolie floated down the Cannes red carpet in a billowing olive green Max Azria gown. With its Grecian draping, empire waist, and goddess-worthy neckline, the look became one of the most reblogged maternity moments in red carpet history.

2010s High-Impact Glamour & Humanitarian Power

2012 Oscar

The Versace gown that broke the internet — and all the records for leg envy. Sleek, daring, and utterly unforgettable. Angelina’s thigh-high slit wasn’t just a fashion statement; it became a cultural phenomenon, sparking its own Twitter account too.

2014 Maleficient Premiere

Channelling her dark queen alter ego, Jolie stunned in a custom strapless gown by Atelier Versace crafted from rubberised silk that mimicked the look of leather. Slick, sculptural, and dripping with power, it was high-voltage glamour with a wicked edge—Maleficent, but make it couture.

2018 St. Paul's Cathedral

Angelina went full stateswoman chic in dove-grey Ralph & Russo, complete with a draped cowl neckline and a matching hat that screamed elegance, not excess. Diamond earrings, a neat chignon, and that signature serene poise—this was Jolie blending Hollywood grace with royalty.

2019 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil LA Premiere

Jolie brought the drama in signature Versace metal mesh, shimmering like armour and cinched to perfection. But the real sting? A bold scorpion brooch perched on her hip- fantasy queen. Gothic glamour never looked so lethal.

The 2020s: The Atelier Jolie Era

2021 Rome Film Festival

Angelina shimmered like a silver siren in a strapless Versace gown that clung like liquid metal. It was classic Jolie—sculptural, seductive, and dripping in high-octane glamour.

2024 Maria AFI Premiere

Angelina turned heads with effortless glamour, rocking beachy curls and a sleeveless champagne satin dress from her own Atelier Jolie. Draped in a sleek black cape and sparkling jeweled earrings, she grounded the look with metallic pumps and a fierce red lip.

2025 Cannes

Angelina Jolie embodied quiet luxury in a custom strapless Brunello Cucinelli silk-cashmere gown, delicately embroidered with sequins. Paired with sparkling Chopard diamonds, her look showcased refined elegance—modern, confident, and effortlessly chic.