Plaid Please ! The Print That’s Redefining Summer Style

After sifting through countless runway looks and street snaps (yes, even the blurry ones taken outside shows in Milan), one thing kept popping up—plaid. Not the usual fall flannel or prep-school uniform kind, but something lighter, breezier, and totally unexpected. This season, plaid has officially ditched its cold-weather exclusivity and crashed the summer party. Think lightweight plaid sets, sun-drenched dresses, even a surprise appearance by the poolside. It’s like plaid booked itself a summer vacation—and honestly, it packed well.

Adam Lippes Spring 2024





The Spring/Summer 2024 and 2025 runways confirmed it: plaid isn’t waiting for September. It’s fully immersed in the mood of summer. And while the idea might have initially raised eyebrows (plaid… in July?), designers and tastemakers have swiftly made their case. Turns out, when plaid swaps heavy flannel for airy cottons and vibrant colour palettes, it becomes something else entirely—graphic, light, and unexpectedly refreshing.

Rahul Mishra AFEW Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear Collection

The shift started subtly. A few pieces popped up in resort collections—looser fits, lighter fabrics, softer colour palettes. Then Dior went all in with its Cruise 2024 show in the Scottish Highlands, presenting sheer tartan skirts, gossamer plaid dresses, and elegant kilts layered with delicate lace. The setting was dramatic, yes, but the clothes felt surprisingly easy and wearable. Then Adam Lippes came in with a plaid look that felt made for Cape Cod in July: a lightweight threepiece set in bright madras checks, featuring a bandeau top, a matching camp shirt, and a flowing midi skirt. Indian designer Rahul Mishra showcased plaid print in his recent ready-to-wear collection too!

Dior Cruise 2024





Burberry, of course, didn’t sit this one out. The iconic check got a fresh spin under Daniel Lee—think oversized shirts in soft blues and greens, checkered trenches with loose tailoring, and even deconstructed kilts. This was plaid, but relaxed. Summerready. A little undone in the best way.

Taylor Swift at MTV VMAs 2024





It wasn’t just the runways, though. The moment plaid really made its move into summer was when the celebrity sightings started rolling in. Taylor Swift arrived at the 2024 MTV VMAs in a yellow plaid corset dress. Harry Styles wore a technicolour plaid jumpsuit to the Grammys, blurring the lines between retro and futuristic. Jennie from BLACKPINK styled a brown plaid maxi skirt with a cropped knit for a perfectly layered spring look—somewhere between countryside and Kpop cool.

Meanwhile, Demi Moore brought a grownup, ultrapolished take on plaid to New York Fashion Week, wearing a matching cape and dress by Carolina Herrera—crisp, structured, and completely unforgettable. Camila Cabello made a case for fun, candy-coloured plaids in the city, stepping out in a pastel pink checkered set that felt playful but put together.

Demi Moore





So yeah—this isn't the heavy flannel you pile on in October. It’s the new wave of plaid: airy, colourful, and styled like it belongs in a sundrenched photo dump.

What makes this trend so refreshing is how wearable it is. It doesn’t ask you to try too hard. A loose plaid shirt thrown over denim shorts, a checkered sundress with sandals, or even just a plaid scrunchie in your hair—it’s a print that fits into real wardrobes, not just on runways. And the best part? It plays well with your existing summer staples.

Here’s how to wear it now, no flannel required:

Lighten the Fabric, Not the Print

The easiest way to make plaid summer appropriate is choosing it in cotton, linen, or light poplin. Think breezy buttondowns, skirts with movement, or a midi dress that flutters when you walk. It should feel like something you’d pack for a weekend away.

Try Unexpected colours

Vivienne Westwood





Plaid doesn’t have to mean forest green or burgundy. This season, we’re seeing lemon yellow, sky blue, baby pink, lavender—basically the entire ice cream aisle in checkered form. These feel right at home with sandals and sunnies.

Go Monochrome or Matchy

Tommy Hilfiger SS25





Matching sets are a foolproof way to try a bold print without overthinking. A co-ord in a fun plaid is easy to wear, but looks intentional. Pair it with minimal accessories, and you’re good to go. Bonus: you can split the set and mix it into other looks.

Play with Proportions

Balance an oversized plaid shirt with fitted shorts or a crop top. Or flip it: a tighter plaid mini skirt with a loose tank or tee. That mix keeps things fresh and avoids looking too buttoned up.

Clueless, But Current

Yes, Cher Horowitz still lives rentfree in our heads. A plaid blazer and skirt is timeless, but give it a twist with modern accessories—think sleek sneakers, a mini crossbody, or stacked earrings. Make it less costume, more cool.

Beach-Ready Checks

It’s unexpected, but plaid swimwear is trending. A checkered bikini with a white button down over it, or a plaid sarong with a simple suit underneath—suddenly you’re giving retro Riviera.

Ease In With Accessories

Still unsure? Dip your toe in with a plaid headband, scrunchie, bucket hat, or even a bag. It’s the gateway into the trend without needing a whole outfit.

Plaid isn’t trying to replace your florals or your linen staples. It’s just asking for a seat at the summer table—and it's earned it. The pattern that once belonged to the winters is now showing up on summer runways, and street corners in April. It’s familiar, but fun again. A little nostalgic, a little surprising—and surprisingly easy to wear. So don’t wait for September. This summer, plaid is fair game.