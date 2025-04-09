Jorts, Skorts, Shorts: Summer's IT Outfit Is A Hot, Leggy Edit!

In the realm of summer’s outfits – miniskirts, graphic tees, dungarees and floaty dresses – here’s a staple you can’t (and shouldn’t) get enough of. Shorts! Whether you want to strip down to the basics at the beach, make it a bohemian date around the city or just go stylish with it at a party, shorts are every girl’s best friend in the hot season. Perfect for showing off some sun-kissed tan and of course, your toned abs and legs, the garment serves.

Slaying It On The Red Carpet

Taylor Swift wore a tartan corset with velvet shorts; Kristen Stewart in a Chanel tweed jacket with hot shorts. Photographs: (Getty Images)



Can you forget Can you forget Paul Mescal choosing to wear shorts front row at the Gucci Milan show? Or Pharrell Williams who rocked a shorts tux to the Academy Awards? Women make that look hot, too. Kristen Stewart rocked a Chanel tweed suit-jacket, with what resembled hot shorts at the Venice Film Festival and Taylor Swift went in for a high-low in a Dior ensemble for MTV VMAs 2024 Red Carpet – a tartan corset and flowing train with velvet shorts.

Going Micro, A La Anya Taylor Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy Photograph: (Getty Images)



Furiosa star Anya Taylor-Joy recently served a masterclass in shorts with a cool style display in New York, recently. An all-black look, one was about a flowy cape worn over a sleek crystal-embellished halter top and fitted micro shorts that she paired with see-through tights. In another look, she went biker girlie, but with an elegant touch as she chose to drape a brown leather cape over a black bubble hem skirt and matching-hued cycling shorts.

With the sun showing no mercy, it’s time to crush on shorts and we’ve got stylists to show you how.

THE EDIT: 10 Ways We Love Shorts

Wondering why shorts are such a perfect summer style accessory? Rishika Devnani, stylist breaks that down: “Shorts are no longer just a casual staple; for Spring/Summer 2025, they take centre stage in elevated, fashion-forward looks. From tailored Bermudas to distressed denim, this season’s styles are effortlessly chic, versatile, and designed to make a statement.” She shares Here’s how to wear them like a true fashion insider. She shares different ways to wear them:

1. The Power Look: Tailored Bermuda Shorts + Blazer



Where Runway Meets Reality. The resurgence of Where Runway Meets Reality. The resurgence of quiet luxury has brought structured, high-waisted Bermuda shorts to the forefront, offering a refined take on summer dressing. Mocha, pistachio, and powder pink are the go-to shades for an effortlessly chic aesthetic.

How to Style It:

• Pair pleated Bermuda shorts with an oversized linen or structured blazer in a matching tone.

• Keep the base sleek with a ribbed tank or bandeau top to balance proportions.

• The Finishing Touch: A statement belt cinches the waist, while loafers or strappy heels add a touch of sophistication.

2. Sporty Luxe: Biker Shorts

The New Athleisure. Biker shorts aren’t going anywhere, but in 2025, they’re getting a sporty-prep upgrade with structured crop tops and polished accessories.

How to Style It:

• Opt for knee-length biker shorts in neutral tones or plaid patterns for a tailored twist.

• Layer a cropped polo or zip-up jacket for an effortless balance between sporty and refined.

• The Finishing Touch: Chunky sneakers or sleek pointed-toe boots take this look from gym to street style.

3. Nautical Chic: Striped Or Solid Shirt + High-Waisted Linen Shorts



How to Style It:

• A striped button-down tucked into high-waisted linen shorts creates a clean, vacation-ready silhouette.

• Add gold accessories, like hoop earrings or a rope belt, for a polished finish.

• The Finishing Touch: Espadrilles or strappy sandals complete the coastal-chic aesthetic.

4. Romantic And Soft: Powder Pink Shorts + Silk Camisole

The Feminine Touch. Pastel hues, especially powder pink, dominate SS25, bringing a romantic yet modern touch to tailored shorts.

How to Style It:

• A satin camisole or lace-trimmed top paired with powder pink shorts creates an elegant, day-to-night look.

• Keep the silhouette structured with high-waisted cuts and clean lines.

• The Finishing Touch: Minimalist mules or ballet flats enhance the soft, feminine feel.

5. Bohemian Luxe: Crochet Shorts + Matching Top



Textured Perfection. Crochet isn’t just for bikinis—this season, crochet shorts are a go-to for breezy, boho-luxe dressing.

How to Style It:

• Opt for a matching crochet co-ord set in white, beige, or pistachio for a monochrome, elevated look.

• Layer with a sheer oversized blouse for added texture.

• The Finishing Touch: Woven espadrilles or gladiator sandals bring effortless movement to the ensemble.

6. Y2K Cool: Distressed Denim Shorts + Oversized Graphic Tee

The 2000s Reimagined. Denim shorts are back with a worn-in, ultra-distressed edge, embodying the laid-back Y2K aesthetic.

How to Style It:

• Pair frayed, high-waisted denim shorts with a baggy graphic tee for a relaxed, effortless appeal.

• Play with proportions—layer with a cropped bomber or leather jacket for a refined touch.

• The Finishing Touch: Chunky platform sneakers or cowboy boots bring the throwback aesthetic full circle.

7. Elevated Prep: Plaid Bermuda Shorts + Fitted Knit

Old Money Aesthetic, Reimagined. Plaid is stepping into SS25 with structured silhouettes that blend prep-school polish with modern versatility.

How to Style It:

• Tuck a slim-fit knit or turtleneck into plaid Bermuda shorts for a sleek, refined look.

• Stick to neutral tones like gray, mocha, or beige for a sophisticated feel.

• The Finishing Touch: Loafers or knee-high boots add a polished, high-fashion edge.

8. Minimalist Resort: All-White Linen Shorts Set

Effortless Summer Dressing. Nothing says luxury vacation like an all-white linen ensemble, capturing the essence of understated glamour.

How to Style It:

• Choose high-waisted linen shorts with a matching oversized linen shirt, either buttoned or knotted at the waist.

• Accessorise with gold jewelry and a structured tote for effortless elegance.

• The Finishing Touch: Slide into strappy sandals or sleek mules to complete the look.

9. The New Utilitarian: Bermuda Cargo Shorts And Power Layers

Functionality meets directional tailoring in a fresh, urban take on cargo dressing. Bermuda cargo shorts break free from their rugged reputation, embracing structured tailoring, refined details, and unexpected silhouettes. The palette shifts from traditional khaki to deep charcoal, muted olive, mocha brown, and soft pistachio, giving them a cool, minimalistic appeal.

How to Style It:

• Balance oversized bermuda cargo shorts with a cinched-waist blazer or cropped structured vest, layering textures for an architectural silhouette.

• Pair with a sculpted corset or sleek turtleneck bodysuit to contrast soft and strong elements.

• Elevate the look with minimalist gold cuffs, chain-link earrings, and a micro structured tote.

• Keep footwear bold yet refined—opt for pointed-toe leather boots for edge, or barely-there strappy sandals for a streamlined finish.

• For an unexpected twist, layer sheer knee-high socks under platform loafers—blurring the lines between utility and luxury.

The Editorial Touch: Play with monochromatic layering and sharp tailoring to make cargo shorts feel like high fashion rather than streetwear.

10. Tailored Mini Shorts: The New Power Piece

Polished yet relaxed, the midi short is a modern power move. Midi-length tailored shorts take over as the next iteration of power dressing, fusing effortless elegance with contemporary structure. Think pleated details, cinched waists, and luxe fabrics in mocha, butter yellow, ice gray, and crisp white.

How to Wear It:

• Choose high-waisted pleated midi shorts and tuck in a sculpted bandeau or minimalist silk tank to emphasise sleek proportions.

• Drape an oversized linen blazer or cropped double-breasted jacket over the shoulders for nonchalant polish.

• Opt for sculptural accessories—chunky gold rings, layered necklaces, and sleek cat-eye sunglasses.

• Keep the shoe game sharp: slingback heels for a refined day-to-night transition, or futuristic square-toe mules for a directional edge.

• Play with unexpected textures—a lightweight knit top tucked into structured shorts creates effortless contrast.

The Editorial Touch: The key is in effortless layering—polished yet undone, letting the tailored shape take center stage.

What’s The Modern Skort All About?

This half skirt-half short is completely fashion on point. They can be preppy with schoolgirl aesthetic, going into solids, pleats or with an asymmetric hemline. The skort makes a powerful statement on its own and can go perfectly with a tank top or shirt. Wear deep hues like navy blues, cherry reds and maroons to drive home the accent. Says stylist Simran Khera, “Skorts are a fantastic choice for everyday wear and offer a lot more for a woman's summer wardrobe than just sportswear. They are a comfortable and adaptable solution for ladies of all ages because they are a mix of a skirt and shorts. When worn with socks and loafers, a button-down shirt completely transforms the skort into a "chic mini skirt." Skorts go well with tank tops, while a beautiful graphic t-shirt goes well with socks and pumps.

Bum Shorts: Thirst Trap

These are extra short and oh so hot! Adds Khera, “The word "bum short" refers to extremely short shorts that are usually worn by women and are intended to highlight or enhance the buttocks. These shorts are alluring. They can have various patterns or designs, be loose or tight fitting, and be high-rise or low-rise. Put on a great pair of bum shorts and a T-shirt or sweater, and you're ready to go. Bum shorts, as we all know, make a statement when worn alone. Therefore, to make your shorts stand out, your accessories should be minimal.”