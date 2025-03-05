Rahul Mishra On Dressing Lisa At The Oscars And The Power Of Never Compromising

News to no one, Rahul Mishra’s designs have graced some of the most prominent figures in the fashion world, and his Spring Couture 2025 collection, ‘The Pale Blue Dot,’ is no exception. Recently, the spotlight was on BLACKPINK singer and White Lotus star Lisa (Lalisa Manobal), who stunned in one of his creations at the Academy Awards for a live performance.

First it was Zendaya's stamp of approval, then Couture Week happened, and now this. Safe to say, Mishra's just getting started. We caught up with the famed designer for a quick chat on all things couture, his collaboration with Lisa and his never-ending penchant to stand his creative ground.

ELLE: Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) is absolutely ‘the’ moment. Could you tell us how this collaboration came about?

Rahul Mishra: She truly is ‘the’ moment, without a doubt. What makes it even more special is that my nine-year-old daughter is a huge fan of hers. So, when this came together, it felt incredibly personal. The collaboration was really driven by our team in the US, based in LA, and we wanted to keep it a surprise. Look number 26 from our Spring Couture 2025 collection, ‘The Pale Blue Dot’, is the piece we’re talking about — the Gaian Genesis black tonal leotard.

ELLE: Could you break down the look for us?

Rahul Mishra: Absolutely. The design was tailored with great attention to detail, particularly the neckline, the slit, and the black-on-black aesthetic. One of the key elements is the embroidery, especially the Tree of Life motif, which became a crucial part of the piece. It’s remarkable to see how Lisa brought it to life, and there were a few adjustments made along the way, with input from her stylist and, of course, our seamstresses. To see her wearing this look on such a significant night, like the Academy Awards, was truly an honour. It represents the strength of our culture and craftsmanship, and to see her wear it was a proud moment for the entire team.

ELLE: Your designs have been spotted on international clients far and wide. How does that make you feel?

Rahul Mishra: My team has been incredibly busy across India, Paris, and LA, and we feel fortunate to have so many requests coming our way. We try to collaborate with international clients and celebrities whenever the brand’s vision aligns. It’s important to us that the look is presented in the same way it was originally shown on the runway. Whether it’s our first haute couture look on Zendaya in 2020 or Fan Bingbing wearing a dress from our Fall 2024 Couture collection, we always aim for that consistency. Just recently, we spotted a look on 'Saturday Night Live' worn by singer Tate McRae. It’s all about collaboration where the vision matches. It’s not just about a red carpet moment; it’s about continuing the dialogue the brand represents. I believe we must start seeing fashion beyond just clothes — these looks encapsulate the sentiment, emotion, and incredible craft of a country.

ELLE: After Lisa, who’s the next big celebrity you’d love to dress, and why?

Rahul Mishra: We've received several exciting requests for future projects, and we’re thrilled about all of them. But honestly, I don’t think it’s fair to name just one. A true ‘moment’ isn’t about creating buzz for the sake of it — it’s about creating something lasting, something that will be remembered in the future as part of history.

