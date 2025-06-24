Forget Labubu, LV's ‘Vivienne Fashionista’ And ‘Louis Bear’ Charms Are The New Cute

The last few weeks have been defined by a face—a wide sharp, toothy grin, pointed ears, large eyes and a mischievous look. The Labubu character, having hopped onto bag charms and everyone’s hearts became a viral craze for its quirky nature. From pop stars to girlies on Instagram and your colleague—everyone has a labubu or is in love with one. And now, there could be two other names set to take over the scene and they've got a high-end pedigree attached. Meet Louis Vuitton's 'Vivienne Fashionista' and 'Louis Bear' bag charms. They’re every bit cute and could well shake up the bag charm game. Smaller than the labubu, they’re chic, go perfectly with your bags and definitely pack the potential to make a statement on their own. Here’s looking at the cool characters.

Meet The New Charm Couture

The new cute: Vivienne Fashionista and Louis Bear bag charms Photograph: (us.louisvuitton.com)

The world has been fangirling over the labubu for a while now, and LV’s ‘Vivienne Fashionista’ and ‘Louis Bear’ are whipping up new interest on the fashion accessory turf. Vivienne—first brought into the spotlight by Louis Vuitton as their official mascot in 2018—was introduced a whimsical character blending elements of the iconic Louis Vuitton Monogram flower and packing a playful, animated vibe. Initially designed as a collectible figure, over time, Vivienne has become part of the brand's storytelling, themed product lines and even fine jewellery line, with LV also releasing seasonal Vivienne bag charms. And the recent Vivienne Fashionista capsule collection is just as cute. It features the maison’s mascot, dressed to the nines—in monogram leather with colourful fur trims, and some charms even sporting their own miniature bag and jewellery.





Louis Bear bag charms Photograph: (us.louisvuitton.com)

There’s another addition, too. The soon-to-launch Louis Bear charms are just as adorable wrapped in monogram, exuding that gilt-edged, chic appeal. The lil bears, appear to have bandanas and glares and make for irresistibly cute bag charms or gifts. They cut a cool figure pricewise, too—reportedly priced at $1,390 for Vivienne Fashionista and $1,270 for the Louis Bear. If you're already making a mental note to get them, they're available for preorder on the LV app for now, and are said to releasing on July 10.

While the labubu was flaunted by everyone from Blackpink singer Lisa to Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Michelle Yeoh, will the two new figures spawn into the new mega obsession? They check in with being blend of high fashion and playful design, and if you’re a bag charm lover, it’s time to swing into the next fetish. Your handbag is calling.

