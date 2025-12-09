Rhea Kapoor: The Woman Redefining Modern Indian Celebrity Style

Rhea Kapoor has spent the past few years quietly shaping how Indian celebrities appear on global stages, and 2025 has become the year her styling reached a new level of influence. Her work moves between couture ateliers, some iconic archives from luxury houses, and emerging Indian labels without hesitation. The looks she puts together feel personal to the celebrity wearing them, and that is why her styling reads so strongly on red carpets. It never feels like someone dressed for the moment. It feels like someone dressed with intention.

A New Era of Global Glamour

Her partnership with Sonam Kapoor remains the strongest example of how she pulls international fashion into an Indian context. When Sonam stepped out at Paris Haute Couture Week in Elie Saab earlier this year, the all-white embroidered look felt like a continuation of the signature vocabulary Rhea has built for her: statuesque silhouettes, immaculate tailoring and a sense of cinematic drama. The look became one of the most photographed moments of the season, not because it was extravagant but because it was unmistakably Sonam.

What makes their collaboration special is the way Rhea blends global couture with unexpected Indian pieces. Sonam’s recent appearances in labels like East by Easternlight Zimik or Namza Couture show how Rhea places emerging designers right alongside Dior, Chanel, Schiaparelli or archival YSL and Escada. It creates a visual language where heritage craft and international couture sit comfortably together.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Cannes Transformation

Janhvi Kapoor’s debut at Cannes 2025 became a turning point for her image, largely because Rhea approached it like a story told across multiple appearances rather than a single big gown moment. Janhvi’s first look — the Banaras tissue corset and skirt by Tarun Tahiliani, introduced her with a sense of rooted glamour. The styling, the pearls, the structure and the softness were all working in one direction. It felt modern without letting go of craft.

The shift to the sage-green Anamika Khanna gown offered a different energy. The sharp corsetry, embroidered details and dramatic back chain brought a contemporary edge to the red carpet. Then came the archival Dior moment: a 1957 silhouette that Rhea unearthed for the press line, complete with gloves and a deep glossy neckline. It was rare to see an Indian actress in archival vintage of that quality, and it worked because the look still felt like Janhvi rather than someone imitating old Hollywood.



This arc extended at TIFF. One of the most talked about looks from the festival was the archival Prada dress, a clean and sculptural piece that sat beautifully with her new global direction. Her other TIFF looks followed the same tone. They were elegant and confident, with a softness that felt true to her. These sat alongside the minimalist black Dior gown she wore in Los Angeles, the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla mirror work saree and her steady run of Miu Miu looks that Rhea has been shaping. Each appearance pushed Janhvi toward a clearer sense of identity.



Alia Bhatt and the Quiet Power of Couture

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2025 appearances under Rhea’s styling showcased a different side of her. The Schiaparelli gown she wore for the red carpet was sleek and minimal, almost stripped back. It let Bhatt’s presence do the work instead of heavy accessories or over-done makeup. Rhea then switched the tone by putting her in a navy Armani Privé gown covered in stones, paired with a beaded headpiece that instantly became one of the defining beauty moments of the festival.

On the closing night, the Gucci saree-inspired ensemble gave her a gentle nod to home without making it a costume. The draping, the choice of jewellery and the simplicity of the palette all pointed toward a new kind of global-Indian identity. This is where Rhea excels — taking an idea rooted in Indian aesthetics and presenting it with international refinement.

The Tarun Tahiliani pink saree worn for Raj Kapoor’s anniversary had an old world charm with modern elegance, and is one of my favourite looks

Kareena Kapoor and the Art of Reinvention

Kareena Kapoor’s style has gone through many phases, but Rhea’s involvement has added a sense of polish and luxury that feels timeless. Her appearances in archival YSL and Dior have been among her most shared looks, partly because Rhea does a clean job of letting the archival value speak for itself. The silhouettes are sharp, the hair is usually sculpted, and the accessories are chosen with restraint. Her Indian looks are toned down yet maximal and gives an edge to Kareena’s fun personality. Rhea manages to give Kareena a fashion identity that is confident, curated and era-agnostic.

Expanding the Universe of Style

Rhea’s impact isn’t limited to the few names she works with most frequently. Whether it’s dressing celebrity friends in bold structural pieces, pulling quieter but sharply edited looks or creating classic eveningwear moments for stars on magazine covers, she brings a refined sense of control to every frame. Her styling projects often feel like moodboards brought to life — clean, intelligent and free from trends that age too quickly.

Her recent design-driven collaborations reflect this vision as well. It echoed the same aesthetic principles she follows on the red carpet: clean lines, strong shapes and a commitment to Indian craftsmanship. It is clear that for Rhea, fashion is never separate from identity or intention.

The Rhea Kapoor Effect

What makes Rhea’s work significant is the consistency of her storytelling. Each celebrity she styles looks like the best version of themselves. There is no template that she repeats for everyone. She draws from archives, couture houses, Indian ateliers, young designers, global runways and vintage references, but the final outcome never looks forced.

Her vision has expanded what Indian celebrity fashion can look like on the world stage. Indian textiles can stand next to Schiaparelli; archival Dior can work for a young actress at her first Cannes; a saree might evolve into a global silhouette without losing its cultural roots. Rhea has created space for all these versions to exist at once.

In 2025, she has proven that styling is no longer about assembling clothes. It is about shaping identity. And in that space, Rhea Kapoor is building a legacy that is unmistakably her own.





