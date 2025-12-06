Inside The Latest Anamika Khanna Collection Seen On Radhika Merchant

Radhika has always been the girl who wears her culture like a second skin, with pride, with grace, and with a sense of belonging that feels beautifully unforced. And when that sensibility meets Anamika Khanna’s artistry, the result isn’t just innovative fashion; it’s a collection of pieces that stay deeply rooted in Radhika’s identity.

The phoolo ka dupatta felt like a breath of spring woven into fabric, the kind of piece that doesn’t just adorn a bride, it whispers a story. Every petal, every stitch seemed to hold its own little pulse, and suddenly the dupatta became the whole moment. It was a quiet stroke of details, the sort of beauty that starts a trend simply by existing. Pure, tender, and impossibly romantic, it didn’t just melt hearts, it hushed the entire room.

Photograph: (Instagram @ anamikakhanna.in )



Indian craft and couture meet in a way that feels almost magic, traditional weaves and age-old embroidery techniques reimagined through Khanna’s modern lens. She brings in global elements like sculpted corsets, sharp silhouettes, and contemporary structures, yet never lets go of the soul of Indian design.

Photograph: (Instagram @ anamikakhanna.in )



The embroidery speaks its own language. Even with the modern twist, the essence remains familiar: the fluidity of a drape, the architecture of a lehenga, the quiet reverence of craft.

Photograph: (Instagram @ anamikakhanna.in )



What emerges is a balance so seamless you almost miss the mastery, pieces that feel fresh, couture, forward, yet anchored in centuries of textile history. And in that harmony lies the magic: proof that Indian craft can sit comfortably beside global luxury without ever losing its soul.

Minimalist Beauty and Accessories for Radhika Merchant

Radhika’s looks have always been anchored by impeccable styling, the kind of soft, natural makeup that lets her glow from within, making her look like the happiest person in the room.

Photograph: (Instagram @ anamikakhannaindia )

And of course, no Ambani ensemble is ever complete without their iconic treasure trove of jewels. Emeralds, pearls, diamonds, each piece seems to find its perfect moment on her, adding just the right touch of sparkle and elevating every outfit with effortless grace.

Glam Forever

Together, Anamika Khanna and Radhika Merchant aren’t just creating looks, they’re shaping a new vocabulary for Indian couture. Regal yet relevant, rooted yet revolutionary, their collaborations prove that tradition doesn’t need reinvention to feel modern; it simply needs the right storyteller.