Roses, Crystals And A Red Hot Court Look: Naomi Osaka Brings Bling to the US Open

Naomi Osaka doesn’t just play tennis; she stages a full-blown spectacle every time she steps on court, and we’ve all known how much she loves to have a good fashion moment. At this year’s US Open, she gave New York its perfect fashion-meets-sport crossover moment (again), storming the courts in a head-to-toe red Nike look that shimmered like it belonged as much on a runway as it did under stadium lights.

Photo credit: instagram/ @naomiosaka

Her outfit? A custom mini dress paired with a cropped jacket, both covered entirely in crystals, catching the light with every movement. And because Osaka never misses a detail, the look was styled with red GP Challenge 1 ‘Naomi Osaka’ sneakers, crystal-studded headphones and even matching accessories. The true showstopper, though, was her hair — adorned with crystal-embellished roses and a long braided wig, which she removed before play. She did keep one rose while playing.

By the time she hit her first serve, only one rose remained, a subtle reminder of the statement she made walking in.

Photo credit: instagram/ @naomiosaka

And just when we thought it couldn’t get sparklier, she rolled out the pièce de résistance: a fully crystal-covered Labubu figurine carrying a small tennis racket, dangling from her bag. She’d cheekily nicknamed it ‘Billie Jean Bling’ — a playful nod to Billie Jean King and a wink at the sheer over-the-top glamour of it all. Tennis bags are usually all business, filled with rackets, towels and electrolyte drinks. But Osaka’s bag said something different: this is a player who isn’t afraid to bring humour, playfulness and a touch of ridiculous sparkle into a sport that often takes itself too seriously.



The Girl Who Loves a Court Fashion Moment

Photo credit: instagram/ @naomiosaka

For Osaka, fashion on court isn’t an afterthought — it’s part of the ritual. She has always treated the court like a stage, curating outfits that tell a story and showcase her personality. This year, her looks have carried a floral thread: sunflowers at the Australian Open, sakura blossoms at Roland Garros, and now roses in New York. It’s like a sartorial diary of blooms, each slam getting its own flower, each outfit building on the last.

Photo credit: instagram/ @naomiosaka

This isn’t a one-off stunt either. Osaka has long been one of the few players who dares to bring camp and couture into the high-pressure, sweat-soaked arena of tennis. She’s worn oversized bows, frilly neon skirts, and outfits that feel more like streetwear drops than uniform sportswear. Back in 2021, she famously wore a neon green bow and frill skirt that had the internet split between ‘what is she wearing?’ and ‘give her a fashion line already.’ And that’s exactly the point — she dresses in a way that invites conversation, breaks the mould, and signals that tennis style can be fun.

Building a Legacy in Style

What makes Osaka’s style so compelling is that it doesn’t feel forced. She’s not dressing up because a sponsor told her to, or because she’s chasing headlines. It feels like she genuinely enjoys the theatrics of it all — the bows, the frills, the roses, the bling. Her looks balance seriousness with play: she can be dismantling opponents in straight sets while wearing a hairpiece that belongs in a couture editorial, and it makes perfect sense.

Photo credit: instagram/ @naomiosaka

Over the years, we’ve watched Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova and others leave their mark on tennis fashion. Osaka is carving out her own lane — one that’s unapologetically maximalist, unafraid of glitter, and open to whimsy. She’s proving that you can be both a fierce competitor and a fashion experimenter.

Serving Looks, Serving Aces

The beauty of Osaka’s latest US Open moment lies in how multi-layered it is. Yes, it’s a fabulous outfit. Yes, it’s sparkly and over-the-top. But it’s also storytelling, it’s performance, it’s a reminder that tennis players are cultural icons as much as athletes. Women are often policed on their outfits in the world of tennis, and it is absolutely brave how Osaka is stepping up to the commentary with such bold outfits (she really makes women proud). Watching her walk onto the court in that red crystal storm felt like watching a pop star take the stage, except she followed it up with a commanding win.

Photo credit: instagram/ @naomiosaka

Tennis has always had its share of iconic looks, but Osaka’s approach feels different. She isn’t just making fashion statements; she’s building a narrative, one Grand Slam at a time. From bows to blossoms to bling, Osaka is writing her own fashion playbook. And if her 'Billie Jean Bling' Labubu has anything to say about it, this chapter won’t be the last time she leaves us all starry-eyed.

