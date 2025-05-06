Sabrina Carpenter to Doja Cat: Women Who Took on the ‘Superfine’ Met Gala Theme

The MET Gala just wrapped up. The most anticipated fashion event of the year, and like every other fashion-obsessed human, I had my eyes glued to the screen. This year’s theme? ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.’ A celebration of sharp cuts, Black dandyism, and the long-standing legacy of tailoring as expression, identity, and rebellion.

Naturally, the men showed up in immaculate form — sculpted suits, velvet lapels, glorious hats, and enough brooches to start a jewellery line. But let’s pause and give the women their due. In a theme that heavily leaned into menswear and masculine tailoring, the women said: Challenge accepted. And then they ran with it.

Tailoring didn’t just belong to the suits this year. It belonged to silhouettes, structure, and sharpness. It belonged to anyone who played with fit and form. And these women? They didn’t just wear tailoring — they reinvented it.

Here’s how they did it:

Emma Chamberlain & Zoe Saldaña — Tailored, Cut-Out, and Cool

Emma Chamberlain turned the tailoring theme on its head with a look that screamed business in the front, party in the back — literally. She wore a floor-length, pinstripe Courrèges dress that mimicked a sharply tailored suit vest, complete with lapels and even a little pocket square moment. From the front, it was all polished and proper. But then she turned around and boom — the back dipped all the way down to the base of her spine, completely bare, with a dramatic train trailing behind. It was classic tailoring gone rogue, and we were so here for it.

And Zoe Saldaña? She doubled down on the idea that you can be tailored and still show some skin. She wore a custom Chloé look that blended structure with softness — a black backless bodice, long sparkly white sleeves, and a maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit. The buttons and bobble details gave it that suited-up feel, but the open back and dramatic bow made it clear: this wasn’t your average blazer moment. It was tailoring, remixed with elegance, sparkle, and just the right amount of sass.

Lupita Nyong’o — Suiting, but Glowing

A simple suit can be completely elevated by just adding the colour to it — and not just any colour, a colour that will make you glow, that’ll suit you. Lupita Nyong’o understood the assignment and then some. She arrived in a pastel green power suit that felt like a couture spring breeze — crisp, dreamy, and totally commanding. The tailoring was razor-sharp, but what really stole the show were the details: a sheer, floor-length cape that floated like a whisper, a dramatic flower pin blooming at the shoulder, and a playful little top hat perched just so.

Doja Cat — Animal Print, But Make It Tailored

Doja Cat brought the wild to the world of tailoring at the 2025 Met Gala with a custom Marc Jacobs creation that was equal parts structured and untamed. Her custom Marc Jacobs look was a wild fusion of structure and sass: a crystal pinstriped bodysuit beneath a sharply tailored wool blazer — clean, classic, and confident. But the twist came in the form of an ocelot-print velvet intarsia body, which added just the right amount of wild energy to the otherwise refined ensemble. And let’s talk silhouette — conical cups, boxy shoulders, and hips so sculpted they could cut glass. It was part 1980s power dressing, part futuristic feline fantasy, all wrapped up in pure Doja drama. Tailoring has never looked this fierce.



Sabrina Carpenter — No Pants, No Problem

Pants? Not needed. Sabrina Carpenter made a statement at the Gala in a custom burgundy Louis Vuitton bodysuit designed by Pharrell Williams. The ensemble featured a structured blazer with a stiff white collar, brass buttons, and dramatic hip-length trains, embracing the theme. Instead of pants, she wore a plunging leotard, completing the look with matching platform heels and silver accessories

Joey King — Crystals on Crystals

Joey walked in wearing a deep green suit dripping in embellishments. Crystals, sequins, you name it — all layered onto a tailored silhouette that still felt clean and composed. She made tailoring playful, like disco met discipline. Colour, checks, a yellow scarf and a lot of mirror embellishments, and you have a superfine look which isn't boring!

Teyana Taylor — Maximalism, Tailored

Teyana Taylor did not come to blend in. Her look was a layering masterclass: a sharp suit base buried under a massive coat with exaggerated padded shoulders, crystal chains, fur, and drama in every direction. It was camp-meets-precision, and it was glorious.

Mona Patel — Spine and Sparkle

Making her MET debut, Mona wore a jaw-dropping piece: a long coat dress with a cinched sequined waist and an actual mechanical spine cascading down her back. Tailoring, but make it cyborg couture. Elegant, futuristic, and engineered to stun.

Janelle Monáe — Layers on Layers of Tailoring

Janelle pulled off a fashion striptease — starting with a boxy tailored coat that unzipped into a mini suit-dress beneath. The top layer was oversized, masculine, and dramatic. The dress underneath? Sculpted, playful, and pure genius. It was tailoring inception, and we loved every layer.

So yes, “Superfine” may have spotlighted the art of tailoring through the lens of Black menswear history — but the women didn’t just participate, they transformed it. They wore tailoring like armour, like art, like rebellion. It wasn’t about looking like a man in a suit. It was about what tailoring can be when you make it your own.

And that, my friends, is superfine.