Fashion

Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet: The 12 Best-Dressed Celebrities

From Zendaya to Miley Cyrus, here's how the biggest stars tackled the dress code: 'Tailored for You'. Scroll on to see our pick of the best looks of the night.

| Team ELLE(UK)
MET_Best Dressed

The first Monday of May has arrived, and with it, fashion's most anticipated red carpet event of the year: the Met Gala. An annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, it's the event that guarantees the attendance of the starriest A-listers, the most in-demand stylists, and the industry's most talented designers. This year was no exception, with stars from Diana Ross and Madonna attending alongside Dua Lipa, Doechii, and event co-hosts Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton and A$AP Rocky. This year's dress code, Tailored For You, was inspired by the Costume Institute’s upcoming exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which is based on co-curator Monica Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. 

 

See Our Pick Of The Best Looks Of The Night 

 

Zendaya_MET
Zendaya wearing custom Louis Vuitton.

 

Cynthia_MET
Cynthia Erivo in custom Givenchy.

 

Miley_MET
Miley Cyrus wearing Alaïa and Cartier.

 

Williams_MET
Pharrell Williams wearing custom Louis Vuitton.

 

new york, new york may 05: fka twigs attends the 2025 met gala celebrating superfine: tailoring black style at metropolitan museum of art on may 05, 2025 in new york city. (photo by dimitrios kambouris/getty images for the met museum/vogue)
FKA Twigs wearing Wales Bonner.

 

new york, new york may 05: lana del rey attends the 2025 met gala celebrating superfine: tailoring black style at metropolitan museum of art on may 05, 2025 in new york city. (photo by theo wargo/filmmagic)
Lana Del Rey wearing Valentino.

 

Colman_MET
Colman Domingo wearing Valentino and Boucheron.

 

new york, new york may 05: kendall jenner attends the 2025 met gala celebrating superfine: tailoring black style at metropolitan museum of art on may 05, 2025 in new york city. (photo by dimitrios kambouris/getty images for the met museum/vogue)
Kendall Jenner wearing Torishéju.

 

new york, new york may 05: zoe saldana attends the 2025 met gala celebrating superfine: tailoring black style at metropolitan museum of art on may 05, 2025 in new york city. (photo by jamie mccarthy/getty images)
Zoe Saldana wearing Thom Browne.

 

Gigi_MET
Gigi Hadid wearing custom Miu Miu.

 

new york, new york may 05: paloma elsesser attends the 2025 met gala celebrating superfine: tailoring black style at metropolitan museum of art on may 05, 2025 in new york city. (photo by dimitrios kambouris/getty images for the met museum/vogue)
Paloma Elsesser.

 

new york, new york may 05: aimee lou wood attends the 2025 met gala celebrating superfine: tailoring black style at metropolitan museum of art on may 05, 2025 in new york city. (photo by michael loccisano/ga/the hollywood reporter via getty images)
Aimee Lou Wood wearing Ahluwalia.

 

