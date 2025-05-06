Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet: The 12 Best-Dressed Celebrities

The first Monday of May has arrived, and with it, fashion's most anticipated red carpet event of the year: the Met Gala. An annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, it's the event that guarantees the attendance of the starriest A-listers, the most in-demand stylists, and the industry's most talented designers. This year was no exception, with stars from Diana Ross and Madonna attending alongside Dua Lipa, Doechii, and event co-hosts Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton and A$AP Rocky. This year's dress code, Tailored For You, was inspired by the Costume Institute’s upcoming exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which is based on co-curator Monica Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

See Our Pick Of The Best Looks Of The Night



Zendaya wearing custom Louis Vuitton.



Cynthia Erivo in custom Givenchy.



Miley Cyrus wearing Alaïa and Cartier.



Pharrell Williams wearing custom Louis Vuitton.



FKA Twigs wearing Wales Bonner.



Lana Del Rey wearing Valentino.



Colman Domingo wearing Valentino and Boucheron.



Kendall Jenner wearing Torishéju.



Zoe Saldana wearing Thom Browne.



Gigi Hadid wearing custom Miu Miu.



Paloma Elsesser.



Aimee Lou Wood wearing Ahluwalia.

