Santanu Hazarika To Viraj Khanna And Shilo Shiv Suleman: What Artists Wear

What do art and fashion have in common? Everything. The way an artist dresses is an extension of their creative universe, a visual prelude to their work. Whether they sculpt, paint, or capture moments through a lens, their personal style often mirrors their artistic sensibilities. We spoke to six artists— painters and sculptors—about their unique approach to fashion and how it intertwines with their craft. From grunge-inspired wardrobes to saree-clad rebels, here’s some inspiration from the OG cool kids.

SANTANU HAZARIKA: DYSTOPIAN & EVER-EVOLVING

For Hazarika, dressing isn’t just about the clothes—it’s about fully embodying the character of his current artistic phase. Inspired by manga, anime, and heavy metal, his wardrobe is a reflection of his creative process. “Every time I’m going through a phase of inspiration or experimenting with a new medium, I completely immerse myself in that. I was working a lot with charcoal recently, which has affected how I curate my wardrobe—with distressed fabrics, crushed leather, acid-washed materials.”

His wardrobe is also an ode to the ‘80s and ‘90s skate and hip-hop culture, infused with band merch. “I’m a huge Rick Owens and McQueen fan, but my current favourite is Willy Chavarria.” Hazarika can be spotted from a mile away thanks to his black goth fits, silver jewellery, and statement hair.

MANISHA GERA BASWANI: FLOWERS & SAREES

For Gera Baswani, the most unconventional item in her wardrobe isn’t a piece of clothing—it’s the flowers in her hair. “It came rather organically—I would pick flowers and put them in my hair, and eventually, it became my signature look.” Her approach to fashion is free-flowing and organic, much like her paintings. Her wardrobe, like her life, doesn’t adhere to strict structures. She gravitates toward unconventional pairings, like a silver shirt with a saree.

“Norms don’t fascinate me. From clothing to life and the relationships I form—everything around me is unconventional.”

SHILO SHIV SULEMAN: THE LIVING SCULPTURE

Shilo Shiv Suleman doesn’t just create art—she becomes it. Sculptures, crowns, and even wearable temples find their way into her wardrobe.

“My work is so rooted in the female form and sacredness that my personal style feels a lot like my paintings—magical, realist, and deeply feminine.” Working out of Hawa Mahal in Jaipur, she is surrounded by history, textiles, and old-world charm, which seep into her aesthetic. With references from temple sculptures to the ten Mahavadiyas (Tantric goddesses), her wardrobe is an extension of her artistic devotion. “I don’t do casuals. Whether at a wedding, funeral or in my studio, I tend to be exactly who I am in every situation.”

VIRAJ KHANNA: THE EXPERIMENTALIST

Khanna’s wardrobe is as offbeat as his art. Interestingly, he wears multiple hats—playing an important role in his fashion designer mother, Anamika Khanna’s business, in addition to his art career.

“We create styles that don’t always make it into production, and I keep these samples for myself. My wardrobe is full of experimental silhouettes, hand-painting, shredding, and embroidery.”

His style is an ever-evolving dialogue between art and fashion, with a wardrobe that shifts alongside each new collection. “I love standing out with my clothing. At exhibitions, I often wear embroidery-heavy outfits because my artwork is derived from textile craftsmanship—it creates a full-circle moment.” The most enviable part of his wardrobe? His shoe collection. “Once my shoes start looking worn out, I paint them and keep wearing them.”

VIVITSA KOHLI: THE JOYFUL MAXIMALIST

For ceramic painter Kohli, fashion is a game of resourcefulness Viraj Khanna and celebration.‘Home-made, hand-picked, and ethnic’ is how she describes her style, favouring traditional crafts, pop culture references, and humour. “I love maximalism,” she says. Whether she’s covered in buckets of jewellery for a meeting or sporting a woollen kaftan for an event, she finds comfort in not fitting in. “People notice how colourful and intricate my style is. That’s very much intentional,” she says. Her ultimate fashion dream? Walking into a business meeting in a Pochampalli saree with a parandi she made herself.

NEHA SAHAI: THE SAREE REBEL WHO LOVES MCQUEEN

Neha Sahai’s art, like her fashion, balances simplicity with depth—rooted in research yet wildly imaginative. Influenced by books and wildlife, her surrealist works evoke both smiles and introspection. Just as she bends the rules of realism in her art, she redefines tradition in her saree drapes.“My style is an old-school classic with a dollop of modern-day drama.”

Sahai adores jamdanis and McQueen’s spine corset, so she combines the two. A lover of vintage Indian cinema, she longs for the elegance of the 1950s, unimpressed by today’s logo centric culture.

With tattoo sleeves peeking through her sarees, she enjoys defying labels. “For the longest time, I wanted people to focus on my art, not me. But then I realised when it comes to artists like Frida Kahlo or Amrita Sher-Gil… you remember their style just as much as their work.”

Find ELLE’s latest issue on stands or download your digital copy here.