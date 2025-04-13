This Groom Made An Entry To His Wedding On A Moving Treadmill

Love can make you shout out loud from the rooftops, sweep you off the ground, and give you wings and in this case – it made the groom run, on a treadmill no less! That’s right, Aditya Srinivasan, who tied the knot with childhood love Amala Garg, at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, made a wedding entry that his friends and family will never forget. He arrived in the groom's baraat on a moving treadmill, and yes, it sure took a whirl of logistics to make that happen!

Aditya Srinivasan with his childhood love, Amala Garg at the wedding venue Photograph: (Raabta)

For the couple – whose story goes back to 6th grade and later when fate brought them together in New York – to pursue jobs, their wedding in their words, “felt like marrying your best friend.” The treadmill entry was fun, and so was the musical themed shaadi! We spoke to them about all the energy and fun…

I’ve also done the NYC Marathon and I’m training for the Berlin Marathon this September. So, when it came time for the baraat, it felt only fitting that I quite literally ran to my bride.

ELLE: Running on a treadmill during your baraat – unique for sure! Tell us how that came about?

Band, baaja, treadmill: Enter the groom! Photograph: (Raabta)

Aditya Srinivasan (AS): Running is a big part of my identity, so I wanted to incorporate it into the wedding in a meaningful — and fun — way. I picked it up during the pandemic, initially just to switch things up from my usual weightlifting routine. But it quickly became my passion.

I think there’s something meditative and addictive about running. I loved how energised I felt after long runs, and it taught me grit, discipline, and how small steps add up to big milestones. I’ve also done the NYC Marathon and I’m training for the Berlin Marathon this September. So, when it came time for the baraat, it felt only fitting that I quite literally ran to my bride.





Sporty shaadi vibe, alright!ts Photograph: (Raabta)

The idea of entering the baraat on a moving treadmill was totally unorthodox, but we also wanted to do something no one had seen before. We were also intentional about not using animals in our procession — instead, we engineered a baraat that was modern, wildly unexpected, and deeply personal. Making it happen wasn’t easy. The logistics involved with building and powering a treadmill for an outdoor procession took serious planning. But it worked beautifully, and the joy it sparked made it one of the most unforgettable moments of the weekend.

We were surrounded by drummers, dancers, friends, and family. The vibes were electric. Honestly, I expected to feel tired — but the crowd brought their A-game, and I fed off every ounce of that energy.

ELLE: Did you do a warm up before getting into your outfit and doing the run?

Aditya with his friends and family Photograph: (Raabta)

AS: No, there was no time for a warm-up, but I didn't need one. I run every single day, so I figured the baraat would just be my daily run… with a better soundtrack. We had a packed schedule and this was my only chance to squeeze in my workout. I'm used to running on treadmills, especially during chilly New York winters, so that part actually felt familiar. What was new was the setting—surrounded by drummers, dancers, friends, and family. The vibes were electric. Honestly, I expected to feel tired — but the crowd brought their A-game, and I fed off every ounce of that energy.

We partied until 4am after the wedding, and the same morning at 9am, I still had enough momentum to go on a 5-K run around the palace with friends and family. That's the kind of high this weekend gave us.

We partied until 4am after the wedding, and the same morning at 9am, I still had enough momentum to go on a 5-K run around the palace with friends and family. That’s the kind of high this weekend gave us.

ELLE: We’re sure it couldn’t have been easy to run in your groom’s outfit?



AS: Thankfully, I wasn’t in my wedding sherwani for the baraat. We chose a specific baraat outfit that was breathable and easy to move in, and I wore my On sneakers underneath to stay comfortable. I was definitely drenched by the end of it — thanks to the running and the dancing — but I wouldn’t have done it any other way. Right after the baraat, too, we planned a quick outfit change. I entered Umaid Bhawan and went into the salon where my sherwani was waiting, along with cold towels and a safawala, ready to tie my wedding safa. My mom stood by with the proudest, most radiant smile as I got ready to step into married life.

Warm welcome Photograph: (Raabta)

I stepped out of the salon to the sound of all the baraatis cheering like I’d just emerged from a locker room tunnel before a big game. I walked toward the grand sweeping dome, and there, waiting at the end, was my future mother-in-law, holding a thali and diya. She performed the aarti and welcomed me into the family with such grace and love. It was a really special feeling — the adrenaline of the baraat transforming into something solemn and sacred.

ELLE: Amala, was it cool to have Aditya enter on a moving treadmill?

Amala Garg at her haldi Photograph: (Raabta)

Amala Garg (AG): Yes, it was super cool, and so perfectly Aditya! Knowing that he was on that treadmill, quite literally running to me, made my heart swell. He looked like he had springs under his feet, bouncing with uncontainable excitement. Even though I wasn’t there in person, the videos said it all.

What I loved most was how, in that exact same moment, we were living parallel experiences — his loud and euphoric, mine quiet and tender. Adi was out front, having a riot with our friends and family, essentially declaring to the world that he was running to get his bride. Meanwhile, I was tucked into a quiet moment with my mom and sister, getting our hair and makeup done. We were trying to take mental snapshots of it all — soaking up how regal we felt in our traditional clothes and jewellery, cherishing the stillness before the celebration unfolded.

Time for a portrait Photograph: (Raabta)

Then came my “first look” with my dad — something we thought would be full of tears, but instead turned into laughter thanks to his signature humour. He walked me down from the Maharani Suite to the iconic steps leading to the Baradari Lawn, where Shrey Bhagat, founder of Raabta Studios, composed my bridal portraits. By the time Aditya stepped into the main dome for the milni, I was already tucked away in the billiards room, peeking through the curtains, waiting for the signal to emerge for my bridal entry. It was surreal, the feeling of being so close yet hidden from each other, seconds away from our forever.

ELLE: Your “Sporty vs. Stylish” celebration party turned tradition on its head – how did guests show up for it?

AS: This event was a reflection of both of us — my love for sport and Amala’s passion for fashion. Instead of dividing the room by “bride’s side” and “groom’s side,” we asked guests to dress in whatever style resonated most with: sporty or stylish. The results were hilarious and heartwarming; the juxtaposition of sleek, black-tie looks intermingling with full-blown sporty gear was an epic conversation starter. The room was filled with jerseys and sequins, sneakers and stilettos — and more than a few outfit changes throughout the night. Special mention to my dad and his friends who came fully suited up in matching test cricket uniforms, complete with hats and accessories.

It was truly amazing to see friends and family mixing and mingling in outfits that represented them — and, in many cases, their connection to us. We leaned into a New York theme for the décor, with neon signs like “SoHo", “Broadway", and “Radio City", and the NYC skyline glowing in the background — a tribute to where our love story took shape.

The hero props? Two life-size magazine covers — “Trackstar” for me and “Covergirl” for Amala — that served as both décor and photo-ops. This was a true highlight of the night and a perfect summary of who we are as a couple: different in many ways, but totally in sync.

ELLE: Did this feel like a love coming full circle, as you’ve known each other since school days?

Having 'their dance' Photograph: (Raabta)

AG: It definitely feels that way. Our story goes all the way back to 6th grade, believe it or not! We first met at Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai. My family had just moved from New York, and Aditya’s had returned from Hong Kong. A year later, we both coincidentally transferred to the American School of Bombay, where our older sisters were already enrolled. Here our friendship continued to blossom.

After graduating from high school together, Aditya went to Duke for computer science, and I went to Northwestern for business. Fate brought us back together, as we both got our first jobs out of college in New York City, and we reconnected right before COVID hit. Just two months into dating, the lockdown brought us even closer — Aditya stayed with my family for over six months on the Upper East Side during that time! Four years, four apartments, and one surprise proposal later, I was marrying my best friend.

ELLE: With your shared love for music, how did that feature throughout your proposal and wedding?

Aditya with his grand-aunt, Usha Uthup Photograph: (Raabta)

AS: I come from a very musical family. My grand-aunt is Usha Uthup, and my grandmother and Usha Masi were part of the legendary Sami Sisters. Music has always been around — my dad filled the house with it, and my sister channelled it through classical dance. Growing up, I often performed with my Usha Masi at events, including my sister’s Arangetram.

From 7th to 12th grade, Amala and I bonded over a shared love for music — performing in school musicals, jazz band, and international music trips together — it was the foundation of our friendship. That is why I knew from very early on that music would have to be central to my proposal!

Our love for music shone through in every event at our wedding. Over the weekend, five artists and bands, along with two DJs, poured their hearts into their performances. Following our pheras, the booming and soulful voice of renowned Rajasthani folk singer Kutle Khan echoed off the grand palace façade.

Having fun at the function Photograph: (Raabta)

The sangeet kicked off with a dynamic set by The Copycats and in the morning on our wedding day, Amala and I performed La Vie en Rose alongside my grandmother and grand-aunt — a multigenerational moment I’ll never forget! Having Usha Masi perform at multiple functions throughout our wedding was beyond surreal — she brought down the house and made the celebration feel completely us. And Amala and her sister Paavani performed a surprise dance at the sangeet, paying homage to the shows they loved growing up, including Boogie Woogie!

ELLE: A Bhangra x Beyoncé carnival brunch! That would have been fun!

AG: It was a sensory overload, in the best possible way! The space exploded with colour, exuberance, and playfulness. We wanted this event to feel like pure joy, and that’s exactly what it became. From carnival games and friendly competition to a “Bhangra x Beyoncé” medley I performed with my girlfriends, there was something to delight everyone. The Knights Club delivered an unforgettable, interactive musical set that had the whole crowd moving. But what made it truly special was how personal it felt — our New York game night crew was there, and the blend of music and games was like a love letter to the life Aditya and I have built together. We ended the event with a big splash — literally — by jumping into the pool. It was a joyful, free- spirited celebration of our first day as newlyweds.

ELLE: The venue had your touch in every function. Do you feel couples should personalise their weddings, their way?

The regal venue was bedecked with light Photograph: (Raabta)

Both: 100%. The most meaningful part of our wedding was how personal we made it. We put our fingerprints on everything — from the treadmill baraat to our “Sporty vs. Stylish” party, handwritten letters for our guests, and a custom “Newlyweds” crossword with fun facts about us. The main thing people talked about afterwards wasn’t the grandeur of the wedding — it was the warmth. Guests said they saw sides of us they hadn’t before, or learned things they never knew about us.

Drawing the wedding to a beautiful close Photograph: (Raabta)

Our advice to couples planning their wedding? Lean into who you are — both individually and together. Showcase your quirks and interests. That's what guests will remember most.





