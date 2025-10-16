See All The Looks From The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The world’s most talked-about lingerie parade is strutting back into the spotlight. After a pause and a dramatic comeback last year, the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is taking this year’s festivities to new heights. The world’s biggest supermodels, chart-topping musicians, the internet’s favourite influencers, and world-class athletes are all sharing one glittering runway—and putting on an unforgettable event.

Veterans Gigi Hadid and Anok Yai are walking the show alongside icons Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, and Joan Smalls. First-timers include our Bayou Barbie Angel Reese, Olympic gold medallist Suni Lee, and viral sensation Quenlin Blackwell.

Of course, it’s never just a fashion show. This year, the entertainment is amplified with performances by Karol G, Madison Beer, K-pop phenomenon TWICE, and the legendary Missy Elliott.

For your very own front-row seat to all the glamorous action, keep reading for every dazzling look from the runway.

1. Gigi Hadid

Photograph: (getty images)

2. Adriana Lima

Photograph: (getty images)

3. Bella Hadid

Photograph: (getty images)

4. Jasmine Tookes

Photograph: (getty images)

5. Angel Reese

Photograph: (getty images)

6. Madison Beer

Photograph: (getty images)

7. Barbara Palvin

Photograph: (getty images)

8. Paloma Elsesser

Photograph: (getty images)

9. Alessandra Ambrosio

Photograph: (getty images)

10. Karol G

Photograph: (getty images)

11. Emily Ratajkowski

Photograph: (getty images)

12. Joan Smalls

Photograph: (getty images)

13. Barbie Ferreira

Photograph: (getty images)

14. Amelia Gray

Photograph: (getty images)

15. Candice Swanepoel

Photograph: (getty images)

16. Lila Moss

Photograph: (getty images)

17. Alex Consani

Photograph: (getty images)

18. Precious Lee

Photograph: (getty images)

19. Stella Maxwell

Photograph: (getty images)

20. Irina Shayk

Photograph: (getty images)

21. Iris Law

Photograph: (getty images)

22. Doutzen Kroes

Photograph: (getty images)

23. Behati Prinsloo

Photograph: (getty images)

24. Mekdalawit Mequanent

Photograph: (getty images)

25. Ashlyn Erickson

Photograph: (getty images)

26. Daiane Sodre

Photograph: (getty images)

27. Liu Wen

Photograph: (getty images)

28. Doutzen Kroes

Photograph: (getty images)

29. Nayeon from TWICE

Photograph: (getty images)

30. Momo from TWICE

Photograph: (getty images)

31. Jihyo from TWICE

Photograph: (getty images)

32. Devyn Garcia

Photograph: (getty images)

33. Blesnya Minher

Photograph: (getty images)

34. Liu Wen

Photograph: (getty images)

35. Emeline Hoareau

Photograph: (getty images)

36. Yasmin Wijnaldum

Photograph: (getty images)

37. Irina Shayk

Photograph: (getty images)

38. Abby Champion

Photograph: (getty images)

39. Behati Prinsloo

Photograph: (getty images)

40. Daiane Sodre

Photograph: (getty images)

41. Mathilda Gvarliani

Photograph: (getty images)

42. Angelina Kendall

Photograph: (getty images)

43. Adut Akech

Photograph: (getty images)

44. Neelam Kaur Gill

Photograph: (getty images)

45. Yasmin Wijnaldum

Photograph: (getty images)

46. Candice Swanepoel

Photograph: (getty images)

47. Maty Fall

Photograph: (getty images)

48. Grace Elizabeth

Photograph: (getty images)

49. Anok Yai

Photograph: (getty images)

50. Yumi Nu

Photograph: (getty images)

51. Awar Odhiang

Photograph: (getty images)

52. Alex Consani

Photograph: (getty images)

53. Sherry Shi

Photograph: (getty images)

54. Neelam Gill

Photograph: (getty images)

55. Amelia Gray

Photograph: (getty images)

56. Anok Yai

Photograph: (getty images)

57. Josey Muckosky

Photograph: (getty images)

58. Joan Smalls

Photograph: (getty images)

59. Bella Hadid

Photograph: (getty images)

60. Gigi Hadid

Photograph: (getty images)

61. Lily Aldridge

Photograph: (getty images)

62. Angel Reese

Photograph: (getty images)

63. Adriana Lima

Photograph: (getty images)

64. Paloma Elsesser

Photograph: (getty images)

65. Grace Elizabeth

Photograph: (getty images)

66. Abby Champion

Photograph: (getty images)

67. Imaan Hammam

Photograph: (getty images)

68. Ashley Graham

Photograph: (getty images)

69. Abény Nhial

Photograph: (getty images)

70. Daniella Halfon

Photograph: (getty images)

71. Marina Moioli

Photograph: (getty images)

72. Barbara Palvin

Photograph: (getty images)

73. Summer Dirx

Photograph: (getty images)

74. Gabriela Moura

Photograph: (getty images)

75. Quen Blackwell

Photograph: (getty images)

76. Missy Elliott

Photograph: (getty images)

77. Valentina Castro

Photograph: (getty images)

78. Angelina Kendall

Photograph: (getty images)

79. Devyn Garcia

Photograph: (getty images)

80. Awar Odhiang

Photograph: (getty images)

Read the original article on ELLE USA.