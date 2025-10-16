See All The Looks From The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The world’s most talked-about lingerie parade is strutting back into the spotlight. After a pause and a dramatic comeback last year, the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is taking this year’s festivities to new heights. The world’s biggest supermodels, chart-topping
musicians, the internet’s favourite influencers, and world-class athletes are all sharing one glittering runway—and putting on an unforgettable event.
Veterans Gigi Hadid and Anok Yai are walking the show alongside icons Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, and Joan Smalls. First-timers include our Bayou Barbie Angel Reese, Olympic gold medallist Suni Lee, and viral sensation Quenlin Blackwell.
Of course, it’s never just a fashion show. This year, the
entertainment is amplified with performances by Karol G, Madison Beer, K-pop phenomenon TWICE, and the legendary Missy Elliott.
For your very own front-row seat to all the glamorous action, keep reading for every dazzling look from the
runway. 1. Gigi Hadid Photograph: (getty images) 2. Adriana Lima Photograph: (getty images) 3. Bella Hadid Photograph: (getty images) 4. Jasmine Tookes Photograph: (getty images) 5. Angel Reese Photograph: (getty images) 6. Madison Beer Photograph: (getty images) 7. Barbara Palvin Photograph: (getty images) 8. Paloma Elsesser Photograph: (getty images) 9. Alessandra Ambrosio Photograph: (getty images) 10. Karol G Photograph: (getty images) 11. Emily Ratajkowski Photograph: (getty images) 12. Joan Smalls Photograph: (getty images) 13. Barbie Ferreira Photograph: (getty images) 14. Amelia Gray Photograph: (getty images) 15. Candice Swanepoel Photograph: (getty images) 16. Lila Moss Photograph: (getty images) 17. Alex Consani Photograph: (getty images) 18. Precious Lee Photograph: (getty images) 19. Stella Maxwell Photograph: (getty images) 20. Irina Shayk Photograph: (getty images) 21. Iris Law Photograph: (getty images) 22. Doutzen Kroes Photograph: (getty images) 23. Behati Prinsloo Photograph: (getty images) 24. Mekdalawit Mequanent Photograph: (getty images) 25. Ashlyn Erickson Photograph: (getty images) 26. Daiane Sodre Photograph: (getty images) 27. Liu Wen Photograph: (getty images) 28. Doutzen Kroes Photograph: (getty images) 29. Nayeon from TWICE Photograph: (getty images) 30. Momo from TWICE Photograph: (getty images) 31. Jihyo from TWICE Photograph: (getty images) 32. Devyn Garcia Photograph: (getty images) 33. Blesnya Minher Photograph: (getty images) 34. Liu Wen Photograph: (getty images) 35. Emeline Hoareau Photograph: (getty images) 36. Yasmin Wijnaldum Photograph: (getty images) 37. Irina Shayk Photograph: (getty images) 38. Abby Champion Photograph: (getty images) 39. Behati Prinsloo Photograph: (getty images) 40. Daiane Sodre Photograph: (getty images) 41. Mathilda Gvarliani Photograph: (getty images) 42. Angelina Kendall Photograph: (getty images) 43. Adut Akech Photograph: (getty images) 44. Neelam Kaur Gill Photograph: (getty images) 45. Yasmin Wijnaldum Photograph: (getty images) 46. Candice Swanepoel Photograph: (getty images) 47. Maty Fall Photograph: (getty images) 48. Grace Elizabeth Photograph: (getty images) 49. Anok Yai Photograph: (getty images) 50. Yumi Nu Photograph: (getty images) 51. Awar Odhiang Photograph: (getty images) 52. Alex Consani Photograph: (getty images) 53. Sherry Shi Photograph: (getty images) 54. Neelam Gill Photograph: (getty images) 55. Amelia Gray Photograph: (getty images) 56. Anok Yai Photograph: (getty images) 57. Josey Muckosky Photograph: (getty images) 58. Joan Smalls Photograph: (getty images) 59. Bella Hadid Photograph: (getty images) 60. Gigi Hadid Photograph: (getty images) 61. Lily Aldridge Photograph: (getty images) 62. Angel Reese Photograph: (getty images) 63. Adriana Lima Photograph: (getty images) 64. Paloma Elsesser Photograph: (getty images) 65. Grace Elizabeth Photograph: (getty images) 66. Abby Champion Photograph: (getty images) 67. Imaan Hammam Photograph: (getty images) 68. Ashley Graham Photograph: (getty images) 69. Abény Nhial Photograph: (getty images) 70. Daniella Halfon Photograph: (getty images) 71. Marina Moioli Photograph: (getty images) 72. Barbara Palvin Photograph: (getty images) 73. Summer Dirx Photograph: (getty images) 74. Gabriela Moura Photograph: (getty images) 75. Quen Blackwell Photograph: (getty images) 76. Missy Elliott Photograph: (getty images) 77. Valentina Castro Photograph: (getty images) 78. Angelina Kendall Photograph: (getty images) 79. Devyn Garcia Photograph: (getty images) 80. Awar Odhiang Photograph: (getty images) Read the original article on ELLE USA.