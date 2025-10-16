subscribe
See All The Looks From The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Wait until you see the newest angels.

| Team ELLE USA
Photograph: (getty images)

The world’s most talked-about lingerie parade is strutting back into the spotlight. After a pause and a dramatic comeback last year, the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is taking this year’s festivities to new heights. The world’s biggest supermodels, chart-topping musicians, the internet’s favourite influencers, and world-class athletes are all sharing one glittering runway—and putting on an unforgettable event.

Veterans Gigi Hadid and Anok Yai are walking the show alongside icons Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, and Joan Smalls. First-timers include our Bayou Barbie Angel Reese, Olympic gold medallist Suni Lee, and viral sensation Quenlin Blackwell.

Of course, it’s never just a fashion show. This year, the entertainment is amplified with performances by Karol G, Madison Beer, K-pop phenomenon TWICE, and the legendary Missy Elliott.

For your very own front-row seat to all the glamorous action, keep reading for every dazzling look from the runway.

1. Gigi Hadid

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.26.31 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

2. Adriana Lima

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.26.31 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

3. Bella Hadid

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.26.31 AM (2)
Photograph: (getty images)

4. Jasmine Tookes

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.26.32 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

5. Angel Reese

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.26.32 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

6. Madison Beer

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.26.32 AM (2)
Photograph: (getty images)

7. Barbara Palvin

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.26.33 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

8. Paloma Elsesser

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.26.33 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

9. Alessandra Ambrosio

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.26.34 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

10. Karol G

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 12.13.47 PM
Photograph: (getty images)

11. Emily Ratajkowski

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.28.54 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

12. Joan Smalls

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.28.55 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

13. Barbie Ferreira

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 12.13.47 PM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

14. Amelia Gray

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.28.55 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

15. Candice Swanepoel

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.28.55 AM (2)
Photograph: (getty images)

16. Lila Moss

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.28.56 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

17. Alex Consani

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.28.56 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

18. Precious Lee

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.28.56 AM (2)
Photograph: (getty images)

19. Stella Maxwell

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.28.57 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

20. Irina Shayk

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.28.57 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

21. Iris Law

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.31.53 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

22. Doutzen Kroes

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.31.53 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

23. Behati Prinsloo

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.31.53 AM (2)
Photograph: (getty images)

24. Mekdalawit Mequanent

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.31.54 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

25. Ashlyn Erickson

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.31.54 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

26. Daiane Sodre

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.31.54 AM (2)
Photograph: (getty images)

27. Liu Wen

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.31.55 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

28. Doutzen Kroes

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.31.55 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

29. Nayeon from TWICE

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.31.55 AM (2)
Photograph: (getty images)

30. Momo from TWICE

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.31.56 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

31. Jihyo from TWICE

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.33.43 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

32. Devyn Garcia

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.33.43 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

33. Blesnya Minher

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.33.43 AM (2)
Photograph: (getty images)

34. Liu Wen

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.33.44 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

35. Emeline Hoareau

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.33.44 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

36. Yasmin Wijnaldum

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.33.44 AM (2)
Photograph: (getty images)

37. Irina Shayk

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.33.44 AM (3)
Photograph: (getty images)

38. Abby Champion

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.33.45 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

39. Behati Prinsloo

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.33.45 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

40. Daiane Sodre

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.33.45 AM (2)
Photograph: (getty images)

41. Mathilda Gvarliani

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.35.39 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

42. Angelina Kendall

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.35.39 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

43. Adut Akech

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.35.39 AM (2)
Photograph: (getty images)

44. Neelam Kaur Gill

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.35.40 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

45. Yasmin Wijnaldum

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.35.40 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

46. Candice Swanepoel

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.35.41 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

47. Maty Fall

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.35.42 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

48. Grace Elizabeth

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.35.43 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

49. Anok Yai

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.35.43 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

50. Yumi Nu

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.35.44 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

51. Awar Odhiang

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.37.01 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

52. Alex Consani

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.37.01 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

53. Sherry Shi

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.37.02 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

54. Neelam Gill

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.37.02 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

55. Amelia Gray

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.37.02 AM (2)
Photograph: (getty images)

56. Anok Yai

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.37.02 AM (3)
Photograph: (getty images)

57. Josey Muckosky

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.37.03 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

58. Joan Smalls

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.37.03 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

59. Bella Hadid

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.37.03 AM (2)
Photograph: (getty images)

60. Gigi Hadid

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.37.04 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

61. Lily Aldridge

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.41.18 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

62. Angel Reese

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.41.19 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

63. Adriana Lima

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.41.19 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

64. Paloma Elsesser

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.41.20 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

65. Grace Elizabeth

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.41.20 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

66. Abby Champion

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.41.20 AM (2)
Photograph: (getty images)

67. Imaan Hammam

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.41.21 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

68. Ashley Graham

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.41.21 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

69. Abény Nhial

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.41.22 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

70. Daniella Halfon

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 12.15.30 PM
Photograph: (getty images)

71. Marina Moioli

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.41.22 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

72. Barbara Palvin

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.42.47 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

73. Summer Dirx

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.42.47 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

74. Gabriela Moura

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.42.47 AM (2)
Photograph: (getty images)

75. Quen Blackwell

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.42.48 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

76. Missy Elliott

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.42.48 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

77. Valentina Castro

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.42.48 AM (2)
Photograph: (getty images)

78. Angelina Kendall

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.42.49 AM
Photograph: (getty images)

79. Devyn Garcia

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.42.49 AM (1)
Photograph: (getty images)

80. Awar Odhiang

WhatsApp Image 2025-10-16 at 10.42.49 AM (2)
Photograph: (getty images)

Read the original article on ELLE USA.

