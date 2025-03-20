See Dakota Johnson Make The Case For Cords As The New Alternative To Jeans

It’s time to give your blue jeans a break. Dakota Johnson has just made a compelling case for corduroy trousers as the new spring staple. While co-ords might have once been synonymous with winter wardrobes and boho nostalgia, Johnson’s recent look proves they’re more versatile and seasonally appropriate than ever.





Co-ords Are Making A Comeback?

On set for Verity, the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's latest romantic thriller novel in which she stars opposite Anne Hathaway, Johnson stepped out in brown corduroy trousers, a grey wool overcoat and chunky black boots, channelling the nonchalance she is best known for.

This isn’t the first time the actor has leaned into co-ords. In May last year, she styled her cinnamon cords with a classic white T-shirt, a baseball cap, and Adidas trainers, as well as a red jumper casually draped around her shoulders for that perfect off-duty vibe. Then, in September, she elevated the same cropped pair with a khaki trench coat, a brown suede hobo bag and round sunglasses — in a subtle nod to John Lennon himself.

Johnson isn’t the only A-lister embracing the return of co-ords. Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted in The Row’s high-waisted wide-leg version, styled with a collared coat and statement red boots while walking her dog. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid’s go-to pair come in a lighter tan shade, worn with an oversized checked wool coat and a fluffy scarf.

Despite their deep-rooted association with the free-spirited fashion of the 1960s and 1970s, cord trousers have a quieter, more minimalist history tied to the 1990s, too. Eternal muse Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy often incorporated cropped toffee cords into her daily rotation, pairing them with a sleek black roll-neck and flat leather loafers.

Designers have taken notice; brown co-ords were hard to miss on the runway. The Row’s wide-leg Eglitta cords come in a myriad of rich, earthy shades. Miu Miu’s interpretation features structured fronts with rolled-up hems, while S.S. Daley’s relaxed-fit cords were smartened up with matching blazers. Loewe has also embraced the trend, showcasing deep chocolate tones with unexpected textural pairings.

And while classic brown co-ords remain a wardrobe staple, designers are also experimenting with unexpected hues. Olive green, off-white and cherry red provide a fresh pop of colour to brighten up your spring wardrobe. Even Sienna Miller has given the trend her stamp of approval, stepping out in a baby pink version — proving that there’s a shade for everyone.

As for styling? The key to nailing cords lies in a less-is-more approach. Channel Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy by pairing them with a plain white T-shirt or a black knit and leather loafers or kitten heels. Or, if you’re feeling bold, introduce a single statement accessory — like a chunky belt, wrap-around jumper or colourful bag — to add dimension without overwhelming the look. If you don’t already own a pair of cords, this is your official cue to invest. Jeans will always have their place, but this spring, cords are ready to enter your rotation.

Read the original article in ELLE UK.