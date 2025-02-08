Stepping into the LV x Murakami Universe in Singapore: When Art Met Fashion & Fun

The Joo Chiat neighborhood in Singapore is a colourful heritage enclave, punctuated by vibrant murals, artisanal eateries, and, of course, the iconic pastel-hued shophouses. Earlier this year, one such Peranakan shophouse set the stage for the Louis Vuitton x Murakami Singapore pop-up. A venue steeped in the city's artistic heritage seemed rather befitting for the collaborative pop-up between the luxury house and Japanese artist, Takashi Murakami.

The Making Of An Icon

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Back in 2003, when Louis Vuitton debuted its collaboration with Murakami, the bags quickly became the ultimate ‘It’ accessory, blending the brand’s heritage with Murakami’s playful, pop-art aesthetic. For a classic French fashion house to reinvent its signature monogram with vibrant colours and whimsical motifs was nothing short of iconic. The LV x TM Monogram Multicolore extended beyond handbags, making its way onto wallets, accessories and even luggage, elevating its status into a cultural phenomenon.

Version 2.0

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Twenty years after their collaboration, Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami reunite for Louis Vuitton × Murakami 2.0, a fresh take on the beloved collection. “The re-edition is the next chapter in Louis Vuitton’s longstanding relationship with Takashi Murakami. Since his original collaboration with the House twenty years ago, reimagining the Louis Vuitton Monogram for the ﬁrst time in its history, notably with Monogram Multicolore, the resulting collection has remained a reference of pop culture, as relevant today as when ﬁrst launched,” says a source from the brand.



Featuring over 200 creations, the collection brings together the Japanese artist’s joyful designs with modern craftsmanship. New technology has ensured that the colours are more vivid and the details, sharper. The Monogram Multicolore returns on Louis Vuitton classics like the Keepall, Speedy, and OnTheGo, alongside fun, new pieces like the Superflat Panda sneakers and Cherry Blossom Papillon bags.

The Pop-Up Experience



Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Walking into the Singapore pop-up felt like stepping into the LV x Murakami Universe. The multisensory experience was divided into four zones—retail, care, cinema and even a bespoke café—each offering a unique interaction with the collection.



The retail space was a collector’s dream, presenting the latest pieces from the new edition along with a Southeast Asia exclusive—the Superflat Panda Card Holder, featuring the lovable character created by the artist. A vending machine in the space brought back oodles of nostalgia—along with memorabilia for visitors.



As we walked into the care station, we were met by two artisans deftly adding finishing coats of paint on archival pieces. Other services included metal polishing and canvas cleaning to ensure that well-loved classics were restored to their former glory.



The journey continued into the cinema zone, where remastered versions of Murakami’s Superflat films from 2003 and 2009 played, bringing his anime-inspired world to life.



Our last stop at the pop-up was the bespoke cafe—replete with Murakami’s signature flower cushions. As I tried to capture a photo of a monogrammed cup, I struggled to find a clear spot. The crowd around me was proof enough—true icons never fade. Even twenty years on, the Louis Vuitton x Murakami collaboration remains as relevant, seamlessly blurring the lines between fashion and art.