Strap Up: Buckle Belts Are Fashion’s Boldest Statement Yet

Fashion is in its hardware era. This season, buckles are no longer just fastenings; they are statements, sculpting silhouettes and redefining accessories with a sense of authority. On the runways, belts have broken free from their traditional function, climbing up torsos as tops, cascading down legs as skirts, and dominating outerwear with unapologetic bravado. From Paris to New York, Milan to London, designers have tightened their grip on structure, proving that the simplest of details can command attention.

At the most recent Dsquared2 show, belts were no longer accessories but the foundation of entire outfits. Layered leather belts wrapped along the torso formed a daring dress, while pants were held together by multiple overlapping buckles, exuding a raw, rebellious energy. Saint Laurent took a more polished approach, sending out models in sleek blazer dresses with statement buckles cinching the waist, highlighting the power of sharp tailoring paired with metallic accents. Schiaparelli, always one for dramatic detail, showcased sculptural belts with oversized gold hardware, transforming simple silhouettes into works of art. One standout look featured a high-neck black velvet jumpsuit, fastened at the chest with a surrealist, gilded buckle—a perfect blend of opulence and restraint.

It’s not just couture houses tightening their grip. Miu Miu’s moto boots, their calf-hugging silhouette adorned with unapologetically large buckles, have stormed the streets, seen on the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid. Diesel’s signature industrial belts have transcended their original function, repurposed as slinky micro tops and low-slung hip accessories, championed by Julia Fox, who treats clothing more as concept than necessity.

Beyond these iconic brands, the trend is also evident in the way buckles are being used on bags. Brands like Prada have showcased tote bags adorned with purely decorative belts, while Tibi and L.L.Bean have introduced belted tote bags that add a stylish twist to everyday accessories. These buckled bags transform from simple carriers to fashion statements, blending functionality with style.

On the footwear front, Ganni's signature buckle ballerinas have become a staple of the trend. These shoes feature buckles over laces, adding a whimsical touch that turns them into conversation starters. Similarly, Moschino's loafers with buckles wrapped in a bow have brought a playful element to footwear, making shoes more than just something to wear.

This isn’t a fleeting fixation. The buckle trend taps into a wider craving for power dressing, an aesthetic that exudes both control and effortless cool. It harks back to the dominatrix-inspired fashion of the ’90s and early 2000s but with a 2025 edge—less overt, more refined, bold and unapologetic. Buckles on bags, on boots, —they offer a kind of punctuation, a moment of hard contrast against soft textures, a way to frame an outfit with intent.

The belt styles dominating this trend vary widely. Layered belts offer a deconstructed, almost DIY aesthetic, giving outfits an undone-yet-intentional edge. Oversized gold and silver buckles take center stage, elevating minimalist designs into powerful statement pieces, as Schiaparelli demonstrated. Harness-inspired belts, wrapping around shoulders and waists, add a touch of structured drama, blending equestrian influences with futuristic silhouettes. Meanwhile, corset-style belts have made a strong comeback, offering the perfect balance of vintage glamour and contemporary edge, seen at Balmain.

There is an undeniable sensuality to it. A belt, when worn right, sculpts the body, drawing the eye to the waist, the hips, the décolletage. A pair of buckle-laden boots transforms a simple look into something tactile, rebellious, a nod to the undone elegance that dominates today’s style language. A bag adorned with a belt (or multiple belts) isn’t just an accessory—it’s a nod to the wearer’s understanding of detail, of how the smallest fastenings can hold an entire look together.

As the industry continues to flirt with function-meets-fashion, the buckle stands firm—literally. Whether decorating the shoulders of a structured blazer or serving as the singular detail on an otherwise minimalist dress, it is proof that sometimes, the smallest elements make the biggest impact. This isn’t just a trend; it’s a statement. Buckle up.