Pyjama, Sarongs & Cultural Borrowing: Trends Of Menswear SS26

Menswear Fashion Week this season was nothing short of fascinating. With several debut collections—like JW Anderson for Dior and Julian Klausner for Dries Van Noten—it brought forth a mix of unusual yet refreshing trends. Nothing felt try-hard; the designs were bold but fun, confident yet calm. Sharp tailoring took a backseat, giving way to a more relaxed, soft-tailored approach. Below are the trends that dominated the runways—and a few that deserve extra attention, as they’re bound to pick up serious momentum through the year.

1. No Credits, Just Appropriation?!

A jacket with Mukaish embroidery shown at Dior





We’ve seen global fashion houses draw inspiration from India time and again—whether it was Prada’s take on the Kolhapuri or a silhouette echoing traditional mukaish work on an international runway. While these references reflect the growing influence of Indian craft on global design, recognition doesn’t always follow inspiration.



One of the season’s most notable shows featured architect Bijoy Jain’s minimalist set design, a stirring unreleased score by A.R. Rahman, and distinct nods to Indian heritage throughout the collection. Creative collaborators were credited, and the gesture was acknowledged. Still, the absence of Indian representation in the audience—especially in the front row—raised questions about visibility and inclusion.

The quiet pattern of referencing Indian culture, craft, and textiles without fully centring Indian voices became one of the season’s more noticeable undercurrents.

2. Ties Take Over

Neckwear swagger is back! Forget the stiff, boardroom-ready versions. This season, ties were reimagined in playful, unexpected ways. Dior Men, under Jonathan Anderson’s new creative direction, introduced everything from layered sashes to priest-like ribbons. Hermès showed narrow, utilitarian ties with soft shirting, while Kenzo played with oversized and retro bow ties. At Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams included striped ties, and YSL leaned into bold, bright hues. In some cases, ties were even half-tucked into shirts. It’s safe to say: the tie has been uncuffed from its corporate roots and reintroduced as a cool, styling accessory.

3. Striped

If one pattern reigned supreme this season, it was stripes. Once a symbol of boardroom blandness, stripes are now breezy, bold, and even a little sexy. Dolce & Gabbana showcased them on loosely buttoned shirts and relaxed suits. Prada printed them on t-shirts, Saint Laurent brought sheer striped shirts, and Dior did a crisp, white-on-blue version that felt almost Uniqlo-esque (no shade). Dries Van Noten took it further with bold stripes of varying widths, colours, and directions. A subtle evolution, but definitely one worth watching.

4. Flip-Flops And Sandals Rule the Streets

No chunky sneakers or heavy boots this season—flat sandals were the footwear of choice. Flip-flops (Jonathan Bailey, are you the reason for this?), open-toe sandals, and slides made it into fashion’s inner circle. Prada sent rubber slides down the runway with sharply tailored shorts, Louis Vuitton styled sandals with soft linen suits, and Hermès offered luxe leather versions for the discerning minimalist. Sandals on red carpets? Get used to it.

5. Soft Masculinity Blooms

Gone are the days when florals were ‘daring’ for men. This season, florals bloomed freely—on sheer shirts, silk robes, and even trousers. Armani had printed florals, Dolce & Gabbana had embellished florals, At Ferragamo, delicate blossoms peeked out of blazer lapels; at Paul Smith, full pastel palettes reigned. Willy Chavarria had the yummiest pinks in the collection. Designers embraced a softer, sensual side of masculinity, championing fabrics like chiffon, organza, and lightweight cottons in colours like lilac, lemon, and sky blue. It was refreshing to see these softer colours and non-tacky florals in menswear!

6. Sarongs & Micro-Shorts

Who wears short shorts? This season—everyone. Sarongs and thigh-baring shorts made multiple appearances. Dries Van Noten layered sarongs over trousers for movement and drama. Prada doubled down on the micro-lengths, while Dries Van Noten’s collection featured layered sarongs worn over shorts and trousers, creating movement and sex appeal. Prada continued its exploration of micro-lengths, Dior had an interesting length of pants along with interesting construction. Louis Vuitton, Armani, and Saint Laurent had some formal shorts in their collections. Legs are in, and they’re unapologetically out, and this is the trend that we would absolutely love to see everywhere.

7. Pyjama Dressing, Elevated

Pyjamas are no longer just for the bedroom. Dolce & Gabbana championed the ‘pyjama boy’ look—think silk co-ords with romantic prints and breezy silhouettes. Giorgio Armani leaned into tonal layering with fluid robes and trousers, while Amiri’s polished silk sets made loungewear feel runway-worthy.

8. Warmer Tones for Summer

While pastels had their moment, warm tones also dominated the palette. Paul Smith worked with vibrant oranges, Saint Laurent offered suits, shirts, and ties in a spectrum of browns and rusts, and Lemaire’s suede browns were understated and rich. Zegna’s deep chocolate tones were a standout too. These hues deserve a spot at the top of the trend charts.

Spring/Summer 2026 gave menswear room to breathe—it invited softness, sensuality, and a little experimentation. Clothes weren’t costumes; they became tools of self-expression. Flip-flops sat comfortably next to pinstripes, sarongs flirted with suiting, and pyjamas mingled with power dressing. The rules haven’t just shifted—they’re being rewritten, gently but firmly.