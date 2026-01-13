The 9 Pairs Of Flat Shoes To Bring Your Winter Dress Into 2026

If a dress feels too, well, dressy for this moment in time – totally understandable after the revelry of December– you can probably blame your footwear. I'm personally of the belief that heels, even the slightest block or Cuban, are simply too much for January. You need the grounding relief of a loafer, a brogue, a ballet pump, or, obviously, a sneaker, all of which, you'll be pleased to hear, go brilliantly with dresses.

Advertisment

Yes, really, at the latest shows, frocks and flats got friendly, with multiple combinations to suit all dress personalities. If you're looking for something cool and cosy, Gabriela Hearst's sweater maxi plus slippers is the (only) way to go. For a high-romance formula, on the other hand, try a velvet dress and a criss-cross leather ghillie. Keep scrolling for the nine couples that made our list.

Knitted Dress & Textured Slippers

Gabriela Hearst's elongated sweater dress was matched in no-muss, no-fuss energy by slippers, the ultimate shoe if you want to ease, ever-so-gently, into 2026.

Velvet Dress & Ghillie Shoes

Sometimes your flats should contrast with your dress. At other times, however, you can lean into a single mood from top-to-toe, in this case a gothic kind of romance achieved with sloe-berry velvet and a modernised ghillie.

Advertisment

Asceno Jody Dress Maroon Viscose Velvet

Lili Curia Isolde Ballet Sneaker

Coat Dress & Lace-Ups

If you want a throw-on-and-go kind of outfit, you could do a lot worse than a single-breasted coat that's a look all by itself. A bold colour is always a good idea – see cobalt at Jil Sander – which you can balance with a sturdy black lace-up.

Toteme Organic Cotton Trench Coat

Sessùn Astaire Derbies

Satin Dress & Ballet Pumps

This might sound like too saccharine a combination, but add ribbed knee-high socks – plus a coat that's casual in personality; an oversized funnel-neck, for example – and you've just found a way to maximise your party dress' cost-per-wear.

Arket Slouch Satin Dress

Massimo Dutti Crackled Leather Ballet Flats

Leather Dress & Square-Toed Shoes

A leather dress will provide more warmth than most other variations, especially if you layer it up with a quarter-zip knit, a shirt, a polo neck or a combination of all three. Match its means-business attitude with square-toed flats that will get you seamlessly from A to B.

Toteme Leather Tee Dress

H&M Mules

Printed Dress & Sneakerinas