The Billionaire Playbook: India’s Elite Who Are ‘Riching Right’

There’s a new Instagram obsession in town, and it’s serving us the ultimate lesson in how to be rich correctly. Enter 'Rich People Who Rich Right'—an account dedicated to the ultra-wealthy who don’t just hoard their billions but spend them with taste, purpose, and flair. Whether it's museum-worthy couture, jaw-dropping philanthropy, or living a life so effortlessly chic it should be a Netflix show, these people are setting the standard for aspirational affluence. Naturally, I had to do a deep dive into the Indian elite who epitomise riching right—because, if we’re being honest, not every billionaire has mastered the art.

Natasha Poonawalla – Queen of Avant-Garde Couture

Natasha Poonawalla doesn’t just wear fashion; she becomes fashion. If the Met Gala had a permanent chair, she’d have earned it five times over. Her wardrobe is a living, breathing archive of Alexander McQueen dramatics, Schiaparelli surrealism, and Loewe weirdness. It’s not just about buying expensive clothes—it’s about making a statement so grand that it leaves the world talking. If you’re rich and not using your wealth to support couture craftsmanship, are you even riching right?

Tania Shroff – The Luxe Street-Style Star

The only rich girl who is on everyone’s mood board (it is a compliment, guys!) Tania Shroff is the ultimate cool-girl heiress—think luxury, but make it look unbothered. Whether she’s stepping out in the latest runway look or throwing together an absolutely chic off-duty outfit, she nails that elusive balance of high fashion and laid-back ease. Her style is a mix of statement designer pieces, impeccably tailored fits, and a kind of quiet opulence. She doesn’t just wear clothes—she sets the mood for how luxury should feel: playful, bold, and completely unapologetic. And she was one of the few guests who got the look right for the Vivienne Westwood show (no offense to others)!

Ananya Birla – The Rocker Heiress

If the billionaire club had a rebellious rockstar, it would be Ananya Birla. She’s not here to play by the old money rulebook—she’s here to rewrite it, one leather jacket and Balenciaga sneaker at a time. She’s built businesses, made music, and somehow still finds time to serve high-fashion, streetwear edge. Being born into wealth is one thing, but making it look this cool? That’s a talent all on its own.

Princess Gauravi Kumari & Sawai Padmanabh Singh – The Royalty

Princess Gauravi Kumari makes being royal look like a seamless runway show. She’s got the elegance of a maharani and the style instincts of a modern-day fashion icon. Whether she’s draped in handcrafted Jaipur textiles or rocking a couture gown that looks straight out of an editorial, her wardrobe is a love letter to old-world charm with a fresh, contemporary twist. She is the inspiration for GenZ — a difficult part that she’s achieving effortlessly. But she’s not just about looking regal—she’s using her platform to uplift Jaipur’s artisans, ensuring that Rajasthan’s centuries-old craftsmanship continues to thrive in today’s world.

Then there’s Sawai Padmanabh Singh, or Pacho, who is basically the blueprint for the aristocratic style. If there’s a way to make a bandhgala look like it belongs on an international red carpet, he’s cracked the code. Crisp polo whites, breezy mulmul shirts, and that effortless royal swagger—his fashion game is straight-up elite. But he’s not just here to serve looks; he’s actively involved in preserving and promoting Rajasthan’s cultural legacy (while also winning polo tournaments, duh). Between the two of them, these siblings are proving that heritage and luxury go hand in hand—and that riching right is in their royal DNA.

Kiran Nadar – The Billionaire With A Masterpiece Collection

While some billionaires flex their private jets, Kiran Nadar flexes an entire museum. As the force behind India’s most impressive modern art collection, she’s built a legacy that extends far beyond material wealth. She doesn’t just buy art—she rescues it, ensuring that generations to come will see India’s artistic heritage in all its glory. Her style mirrors her museum: refined, thoughtful, and full of impeccable taste. You won’t find her in anything loud or flashy, just sophisticated, well-crafted elegance—much like the art she champions.

Shalini Passi – The Maximalist Maven

Shalini Passi’s style philosophy is simple: More is more. She’s the woman who walks into a room and makes minimalists rethink their life choices. Bold jewellery? Check. Avant-garde silhouettes? Check. An entire foundation dedicated to nurturing India’s creative landscape? Also, check. She lives at the intersection of fashion, art, and architecture, proving that if you have the money, you might as well fund beauty while embodying it.

Dipali Goenka – The CEO Who Means Business (In Silk)

Dipali Goenka isn’t just running a textile empire—she’s dressing the part with a level of polish that makes corporate fashion look like an art form. She doesn’t do gaudy, she doesn’t do trends. Instead, she’s all about timeless sophistication—think impeccably draped saris, elegantly structured blouses, and boardroom-ready tailoring that makes power dressing look effortless. If you’re not exuding quiet authority in silk while closing billion-dollar deals, are you even doing it right?

Sangita Jindal – The High Priestess of Heritage

Sangita Jindal doesn’t just spend money; she preserves history. Whether restoring India’s architectural wonders or ensuring that traditional artisans have a platform, she’s turned philanthropy into an art form. Her wardrobe follows suit—filled with handwoven saris, exquisite antique jewellery, and a regal air that makes every outfit look like it belongs in a Sotheby’s auction catalog. She doesn’t just embrace culture—she defines it.

Rahi Chadda – The Man Who Dresses Like A Runway

Rahi Chadda is living proof that Indian men can do high fashion without looking like they tried too hard. His style sits somewhere between classic European tailoring and edgy editorial fantasy, and he carries both off with an ease that makes the rest of us look like we’re still figuring out how to button a blazer properly. He’s not just wearing the designers—he’s influencing them.

Mona Patel – The Curator of Couture

Mona Patel isn’t just buying designer; she’s investing in it. She treats fashion like a serious art collector treats paintings, ensuring her wardrobe is a museum of the best craftsmanship in the world. Every gown, every tailored suit, every structured masterpiece she wears is a testament to her deep understanding of luxury. If you think fashion is just about clothes, Mona will change your mind.

Kalyani Saha – The Original Fashion Insider

Before the Instagram fashionistas, there was Kalyani Saha—effortlessly gliding between Dior showrooms and Indian heritage textile studios like she owns both (which, honestly, wouldn’t be surprising). She understands that true style isn’t about following trends but cultivating an aesthetic that never ages. Whether she’s in a razor-sharp blazer or a sari that could double as a royal heirloom, she wears every piece with the confidence of someone who knows she’s been setting the bar for years.

Karishma Choraria Ruia – The Gala Darling

Karishma Choraria Ruia knows that being wealthy isn’t just about dressing well—it’s about dressing with intention. Whether she’s making a statement at an exclusive art gala or turning heads at a high-society charity event, her fashion choices scream sophistication with a side of I know exactly what I’m doing. Think custom couture, unexpected colour palettes, and an eye for detail that most of us can only dream of.

Isha Ambani Piramal– Everyday Luxury Done Right

Not all wealth needs to be announced with diamonds the size of a golf ball (although, let’s be real, she has those too, and ten other gemstones!) When you have Nita Ambani as your guide and inspiration, there is no doubt that you are riching right! Isha Ambani Piramal’s style is all about understated elegance—cashmere sweaters and minimal kurta dresses that cost the price of a car, handbags that whisper exclusivity, and lehengas woven with history. Her wardrobe is the definition of quiet confidence—because true wealth never shouts.

Radhika Merchant Ambani - The New IT-Girl

When you get associated with the richest family, you’ve got to put your best game forward. And Radhika Merchant Ambani has been doing just that. With a plethora of custom outfits — Versace, Tarun Tahiliani, Vivienne Westwood to name a few. With glam, looks, and wedding (also pre-wedding) fun everything on point, she is absolutely doing rich right!

Being rich isn’t just about the money—it’s about what you do with it. Whether it’s curating a wardrobe that belongs in a museum, restoring cultural heritage, or making philanthropy look chic, these Indian elites are proving that wealth, when spent wisely, becomes an art form. If you’re not using your fortune to make the world (and yourself) look better, are you even riching right?



